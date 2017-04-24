Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a meeting with youth leaders at the Logan Center for the Arts at the University of Chicago to discuss strategies for community organization and civic engagement in Chicago, Illinois, April 24, 2017....more
Former President Barack Obama (C) meets with youth leaders Kelsey McClear (L) from Loyola University, Ramuel Figueroa (2nd L) from Roosevelt University, pharmacist Dr. Tiffany Brown (3rd L), Max Freedman (3rd R) from University of Chicago, Harish...more
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a meeting with youth leaders. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a meeting with youth leaders. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a meeting with youth leaders. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a meeting with youth leaders. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
