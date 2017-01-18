Obama's friends and foes
President Barack Obama and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have never had anything close to personal chemistry. From Russia's decision to grant asylum to fugitive U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden to the annexation of Crimea and...more
President Obama has described German Chancellor Angela Merkel as his "closest international partner". The two leaders, who together tackled the global financial crisis, promoted free trade and helped forging an international accord to fight climate...more
President Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro have had an up and down relationship since Obama took power. Obama has praised Castro for openly discussing their differences but he said a "full flowering" of the relationship would happen only with...more
From courtside seats for "March Madness" to golfing at an exclusive course north of London, President Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron have a "special relationship", according to the White House. Cameron said he supported Obama's...more
Though President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping formally ratified the Paris agreement to curb climate-warming emissions, there are still a number of issues that keep friction between the two leaders. Territorial disputes in the South China...more
President Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have a track record of difficult encounters, including a blowup in the Oval Office when Netanyahu famously lectured the president on Jewish history. Iran and peace in the Middle East have...more
President Barack Obama turned the page on years of shaky ties with Canada by staging a lavish White House welcome for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, making clear the new leader is a man after his own heart. "He campaigned on a message of hope and of...more
Like Obama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rose from a modest home to break into a political elite dominated by powerful families. Aides say the two men bonded in Washington when Obama took Modi to the memorial of Martin Luther King Jr., whose rights...more
