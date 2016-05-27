Edition:
Obama's historic Hiroshima visit

President Barack Obama hugs atomic bomb survivor Shigeaki Mori as he visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama puts his arm around Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after they laid wreaths in front of a cenotaph at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama lays a wreath at a cenotaph at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A picture shows the wreath President Barack Obama laid at a cenotaph. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

President Barack Obama, flanked by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) talks with atomic bomb survivor Sunao Tsuboi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama puts his arm around Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after they laid wreaths in front of a cenotaph. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool

People take pictures of wreaths laid by President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

President Barack Obama, flanked by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, delivers a speech as the atomic bomb dome is seen in the background. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after laying a wreath. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

President Barack Obama, flanked by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, talks with atomic bomb survivor Sunao Tsuboi. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

President Barack Obama carries a wreath as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks on, in front of a cenotaph. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

President Barack Obama closes his eyes as he lays a wreath at a cenotaph. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walk in front of a cenotaph after they laid wreaths. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

