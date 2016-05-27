Obama's historic Hiroshima visit
President Barack Obama hugs atomic bomb survivor Shigeaki Mori as he visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Barack Obama puts his arm around Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after they laid wreaths in front of a cenotaph at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Barack Obama lays a wreath at a cenotaph at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A picture shows the wreath President Barack Obama laid at a cenotaph. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
President Barack Obama, flanked by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) talks with atomic bomb survivor Sunao Tsuboi. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Barack Obama puts his arm around Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after they laid wreaths in front of a cenotaph. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Pool
People take pictures of wreaths laid by President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
President Barack Obama, flanked by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, delivers a speech as the atomic bomb dome is seen in the background. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Barack Obama shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after laying a wreath. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
President Barack Obama, flanked by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, talks with atomic bomb survivor Sunao Tsuboi. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
President Barack Obama carries a wreath as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks on, in front of a cenotaph. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
President Barack Obama closes his eyes as he lays a wreath at a cenotaph. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walk in front of a cenotaph after they laid wreaths. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Student clashes in Chile intensify
Students in Chile demand better quality and cheaper education.
The scourge of illegal gold mining
Peru has declared a 60-day emergency in a remote part of the Amazon to curb high levels of mercury poisoning from rampant illegal gold mining.
France revolts against labor reform
Protesters clash with police across France against plans to loosen the country's protective labor law.
The dangerous Mediterranean route
The number of boats carrying migrants making the dangerous crossing of the Mediterranean has risen sharply amid warm weather and calm seas.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.