Obama's mosque visit
President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama waves farewell to students after his remarks at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama goes without shoes, out of deference, as he delivers remarks at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Scouts say the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. flag prior to remarks by President Barack Obama at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Representative Keith Ellison (D-MN) (R) applauds with other members of the audience as U.S. President Barack Obama (L) delivers remarks at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama smiles during remarks at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Copies of the Koran sit on chairs, including those reserved for White House staff members, in a room prepared for remarks by U.S. President Barack Obama at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016....more
People gather in anticipation of remarks by President Barack Obama at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Secret Service agent keeps watch as people gather in anticipation of remarks by President Barack Obama at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Shoes removed by visitors out of reverence sit on a shelf marked "reserved" prior to remarks by President Barack Obama at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secret Service agents stand watch nearby as U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Catonsville, Maryland February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Zika explained
What is known about the Zika virus that has been linked to severe birth defects in thousands of babies in Brazil, and is spreading rapidly in the Americas.
Iowa decides
Our latest photos from the Iowa caucus.
Trump's Iowa disappointment
Reaction from Donald Trump supporters after Ted Cruz wins the Iowa caucus.
The rise of Rubio
Marco Rubio's ascent from Florida house speaker to presidential candidate.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.