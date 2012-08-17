Obama's romantic moments
Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst more
Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama as daughter Malia (R) looks on, while they attend the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama during the Olympic men's exhibition basketball game between Team USA and Brazil in Washington July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Michelle Obama and Barack Obama kiss on stage before he speaks at a campaign event at the Alliant Energy Amphitheater in Dubuque, Iowa, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Barack Obama kisses his wife Michelle as they stand with their daughters Malia (R) and Sasha at the election night rally after being declared the winner of the 2008 U.S. Presidential Campaign in Chicago November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
U.S. President Barack Obama hugs first lady, Michelle Obama, after she introduces him at a campaign event at the Village of East Davenport in Davenport, Iowa, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)
Barack Obama hugs first lady Michelle at the steps of Air Force One upon his arrival in New York June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Michelle Obama (L) kisses Barack following his remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast at a Washington hotel February 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Barack Obama shares a moment with his wife Michelle on stage at a campaign rally outside the Detroit Public Library September 28, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Barack Obama and first lady Michelle walk toward Marine One as they depart the White House in Washington April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Barack Obama hugs his wife Michelle during his election night rally in Chicago, November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Barack Obama and first lady Michelle embrace during a campaign rally at the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Barack Obama reaches out to kiss first lady Michelle after she introduced him to speak at a bill signing ceremony promoting jobs for veterans at the White House in Washington November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle as they dance at the Eastern Regional Inaugural Ball in Washington January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
Barack Obama moves to kiss his wife, Michelle, during the inauguration ceremony in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
Barack Obama and first lady Michelle embrace as he boards Air Force One at Stansted Airport, near London May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Barack Obama and his wife Michelle attend a campaign rally at Bicentennial Park in Miami, Florida, October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
