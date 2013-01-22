Obama's second inauguration
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama kiss as they dance at the Commander in Chief's Ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance at the Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, dance at the Commander-in-Chief's Ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Spectators react on the National Mall during the 57th inauguration ceremonies for President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden on the West front of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Barack Obama is sworn in by Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, as first lady Michelle Obama looks on during inauguration ceremonies in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama greets people as he exits following the ceremonial swearing-in at the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool
President Barack Obama waves after speaking during swearing-in ceremonies on the West front of the U.S Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (2nd from R, front) administers the oath of office to President Barack Obama as first lady Michelle Obama (C, front) and daughters Malia and Sasha (R, front) look on during ceremonies on the West front of the...more
A boy listens on the National Mall during the 57th inauguration ceremonies for President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden on the West front of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama ride in their limousine during the inaugural parade in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama gives his inauguration address after being sworn in at the presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rob Carr/Pool
A spectator watches President Barack Obama go by during the inaugural parade in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Beyonce sings the U.S. National Anthem as President Barack Obama and Senator Charles Schumer listen during swearing-in ceremonies on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Barack Obama kisses First lady Michelle Obama's hand in the reviewing stand during the inaugural parade in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama participate in the Inaugural Parade in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Malia and Sasha Obama arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
A woman sells newspapers with a picture of President Barack Obama on the National Mall for the ceremonial swearing-in on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts shakes hands with President Barack Obama after administering the oath of office to the President as first lady Michelle Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha look on during ceremonies on the West front of the...more
US Army Military District of Washington Major General Michael L. Linnington, Commander JFHQ National Capitol Region is flanked by President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden as he escorts...more
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama wave during the inaugural parade from the U.S. Capitol to the White House in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool
Military marching bands perform in the inaugural parade in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama delivers remarks during the Inaugural Luncheon in Statuary Hall after his ceremonial swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Charles Schumer react during the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Catering staff prepare for the Inaugural luncheon in Statuary Hall, which is after President Barack Obama ceremonial swearing in at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers
A place card of President Barack Obama is photographed before the Inaugural luncheon in Statuary Hall, which is after his ceremonial swearing in at the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill, in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers
Singer Stevie Wonder performs at the Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance at the Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. Michelle Obama's dress was designed by Jason Wu. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Mexican rock band Mana performs at the Inaugural Ball during presidential inauguration ceremonies in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Singer Alicia Keys performs at the Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Barack Obama stands with members of the U.S. military at the Commander in Chief's Ball during presidential inauguration ceremonies in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
People smile as they enter the National Mall for the ceremonial swearing-in on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Brandie Douglass stands on the National Mall for the ceremonial swearing-in ceremonies on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Singer Beyonce is greeted by President Barack Obama after her performance during inauguration ceremonies in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman listens on the National Mall during the 57th inauguration ceremonies for President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden on the West front of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Barack Obama gets a hug from his daughter Malia as wife Michelle (L) and daughter Sasha (R) looks on in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Joe Biden pay their respects at the Martin Luther King, Jr. statue in the Capitol rotunda during presidential inauguration ceremonies in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bill...more
A police officer asks for vendor permits from men selling buttons in Washington D.C. January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Senator Tom Harkin and Senator Carl Levin take pictures before the swearing-in of President Barack Obama on the West front of the U.S Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Singer Brad Paisley performs at the Commander in Chief inaugural ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People gather near the Capitol building in Washington D.C. January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden wave to the crowd during the inaugural parade in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Barack Obama speaks during swearing-in ceremonies on the West front of the U.S Capitol in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden greet dignitaries including former President Bill Clinton as they arrive on the inaugural platform of the U.S. Capitol to begin swearing-in ceremonies for the presidential inauguration in...more
President Barack Obama looks down during the Inaugural luncheon in Statuary Hall after his ceremonial swearing in at the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama walk down Constitution Avenue after emerging from the presidential limousine during the inaugural parade from the Capitol to the White House in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed more
Spectators watch from rooftops as President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama ride in the presidential limousine from the Capitol towards the White House during the inaugural parade in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed more
President Barack Obama greets people after the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama ride in the presidential limousine from the Capitol to the White House during the inaugural parade in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama wave to the crowd during the inaugural parade in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Beyonce sings the National Anthem during inauguration ceremonies held for U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell talks with Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia during the Inaugural Luncheon in Statuary Hall after U.S. President Barack Obama's ceremonial swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington,...more
President Barack Obama (C) and first lady Michelle Obamaarrive at St. John's Church for a service prior to inauguration ceremonies in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Sasha and Malia Obama look at an iphone during the inaugural parade of their father, President Barack Obama, in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
President Barack Obama enters the Blue Room to take the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as first lady Michelle Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha look on at the White House in Washington, January 20, 2013. ...more
A military band conductor rehearses the Stars and Stripes on the eve of ceremonies marking the second inauguration of President Barack Obama at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Vendors sell souvenirs near the White House in Washington D.C. January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
First Lady Michelle Obama and her daughters Malia and Sasha arrive for the swearing-in of President Barack Obama in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Members of the Palmview High School folkloric group from Rio Grande Valley, Texas pass the reviewing stand during the inaugural parade in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The presidential inaugural parade makes its way down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama dance at the Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
