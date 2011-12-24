Obituaries 2011
Dev Anand, 1923-2011. Actor REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan/Files
Dev Anand, 1923-2011. Actor REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan/Files
Shammi Kapoor, 1930-2011. Actor REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Shammi Kapoor, 1930-2011. Actor REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Bhupen Hazarika, 1926-2011. Lyricist, musician, singer, poet and film-maker from Assam. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Bhupen Hazarika, 1926-2011. Lyricist, musician, singer, poet and film-maker from Assam. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
M.F. Husain, 1915-2011. The most eminent and controversial Indian artist. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
M.F. Husain, 1915-2011. The most eminent and controversial Indian artist. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (left), 1941-2011. Former captain of the Indian cricket team. He was the ninth Nawab of Pataudi. REUTERS/Reuters Photographer
Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (left), 1941-2011. Former captain of the Indian cricket team. He was the ninth Nawab of Pataudi. REUTERS/Reuters Photographer
Kim Jong-il, 1941-2011. Leader of North Korea REUTERS/Pool/Files
Kim Jong-il, 1941-2011. Leader of North Korea REUTERS/Pool/Files
Steve Jobs, 1955-2011. Inventor, businessman, co-founder and CEO of Apple Inc. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Steve Jobs, 1955-2011. Inventor, businessman, co-founder and CEO of Apple Inc. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Christopher Hitchens, 1949-2011. Journalist and author REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Christopher Hitchens, 1949-2011. Journalist and author REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
'Smokin' Joe Frazier, 1944-2011. Heavyweight champion REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
'Smokin' Joe Frazier, 1944-2011. Heavyweight champion REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Muammar Gaddafi, 1942-2011. Libyan leader REUTERS/Max Rossi/Files
Muammar Gaddafi, 1942-2011. Libyan leader REUTERS/Max Rossi/Files
Elizabeth Taylor, 1932-2011. Actress REUTERS Stringer
Elizabeth Taylor, 1932-2011. Actress REUTERS Stringer
Dr. Jack Kevorkian, 1928-2011. Known as 'Dr. Death' for championing physician-assisted suicide. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Dr. Jack Kevorkian, 1928-2011. Known as 'Dr. Death' for championing physician-assisted suicide. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Seve Ballesteros, 1957-2011. Golfer REUTERS
Seve Ballesteros, 1957-2011. Golfer REUTERS
Alberto Granados (left) is seen with Mexican actor Gael Garcia. 1922-2011 Granados accompanied Ernesto "Che" Guevara during their travels through Latinamerica. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Alberto Granados (left) is seen with Mexican actor Gael Garcia. 1922-2011 Granados accompanied Ernesto "Che" Guevara during their travels through Latinamerica. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez
Amy Winehouse, 1983-2011 British singer REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Amy Winehouse, 1983-2011 British singer REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Sri Sathya Sai Baba, 1926-2011. Spiritual figure REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sri Sathya Sai Baba, 1926-2011. Spiritual figure REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, 1922-2011 (Photo unavailable) Vocalist in the Hindustani classical tradition REUTERS/Paul Hanna (In the photo: Notes from an unpublished manuscript is displayed at Christies in Rome)
Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, 1922-2011 (Photo unavailable) Vocalist in the Hindustani classical tradition REUTERS/Paul Hanna (In the photo: Notes from an unpublished manuscript is displayed at Christies in Rome)
Jagjit Singh, 1941-2011 (Photo unavailable) Ghazal singer REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (In the photo: A student plays the harmonium at a school for the visually impaired in New Delhi April 9, 2009)
Jagjit Singh, 1941-2011 (Photo unavailable) Ghazal singer REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (In the photo: A student plays the harmonium at a school for the visually impaired in New Delhi April 9, 2009)
Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, 1929-2011. Crown prince of Saudi Arabia REUTERS/Saudi Press Agency/Handout
Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, 1929-2011. Crown prince of Saudi Arabia REUTERS/Saudi Press Agency/Handout
Wangari Maathai, 1940-2011. Kenyan environmental and political activist, Nobel Peace Laureate. REUTERS/Antony Njuguna
Wangari Maathai, 1940-2011. Kenyan environmental and political activist, Nobel Peace Laureate. REUTERS/Antony Njuguna
Betty Ford, 1918-2011. Former U.S. first lady REUTERS/David Hume Kennerly/Courtesy Gerald R.Ford Library/Handout
Betty Ford, 1918-2011. Former U.S. first lady REUTERS/David Hume Kennerly/Courtesy Gerald R.Ford Library/Handout
Vaclav Havel, 1936-2011. Czech playwright, essayist, poet, dissident and politician. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Vaclav Havel, 1936-2011. Czech playwright, essayist, poet, dissident and politician. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Next Slideshows
Obituaries 2011
Famous personalities who left us this year.
Style file
A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.
Most popular songs of 2011
The 20 most played songs of the year.
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.