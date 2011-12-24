Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Dec 24, 2011 | 10:20am IST

Obituaries 2011

<p>Dev Anand, 1923-2011. Actor REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan/Files</p>

Dev Anand, 1923-2011. Actor REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan/Files

Saturday, December 24, 2011

Dev Anand, 1923-2011. Actor REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan/Files

Close
1 / 22
<p>Shammi Kapoor, 1930-2011. Actor REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

Shammi Kapoor, 1930-2011. Actor REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Saturday, December 24, 2011

Shammi Kapoor, 1930-2011. Actor REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Close
2 / 22
<p>Bhupen Hazarika, 1926-2011. Lyricist, musician, singer, poet and film-maker from Assam. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah</p>

Bhupen Hazarika, 1926-2011. Lyricist, musician, singer, poet and film-maker from Assam. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Saturday, December 24, 2011

Bhupen Hazarika, 1926-2011. Lyricist, musician, singer, poet and film-maker from Assam. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
3 / 22
<p>M.F. Husain, 1915-2011. The most eminent and controversial Indian artist. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

M.F. Husain, 1915-2011. The most eminent and controversial Indian artist. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Saturday, December 24, 2011

M.F. Husain, 1915-2011. The most eminent and controversial Indian artist. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Close
4 / 22
<p>Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (left), 1941-2011. Former captain of the Indian cricket team. He was the ninth Nawab of Pataudi. REUTERS/Reuters Photographer</p>

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (left), 1941-2011. Former captain of the Indian cricket team. He was the ninth Nawab of Pataudi. REUTERS/Reuters Photographer

Saturday, December 24, 2011

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (left), 1941-2011. Former captain of the Indian cricket team. He was the ninth Nawab of Pataudi. REUTERS/Reuters Photographer

Close
5 / 22
<p>Kim Jong-il, 1941-2011. Leader of North Korea REUTERS/Pool/Files</p>

Kim Jong-il, 1941-2011. Leader of North Korea REUTERS/Pool/Files

Saturday, December 24, 2011

Kim Jong-il, 1941-2011. Leader of North Korea REUTERS/Pool/Files

Close
6 / 22
<p>Steve Jobs, 1955-2011. Inventor, businessman, co-founder and CEO of Apple Inc. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Steve Jobs, 1955-2011. Inventor, businessman, co-founder and CEO of Apple Inc. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Saturday, December 24, 2011

Steve Jobs, 1955-2011. Inventor, businessman, co-founder and CEO of Apple Inc. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
7 / 22
<p>Christopher Hitchens, 1949-2011. Journalist and author REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Christopher Hitchens, 1949-2011. Journalist and author REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Saturday, December 24, 2011

Christopher Hitchens, 1949-2011. Journalist and author REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
8 / 22
<p>'Smokin' Joe Frazier, 1944-2011. Heavyweight champion REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

'Smokin' Joe Frazier, 1944-2011. Heavyweight champion REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, December 24, 2011

'Smokin' Joe Frazier, 1944-2011. Heavyweight champion REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 22
<p>Muammar Gaddafi, 1942-2011. Libyan leader REUTERS/Max Rossi/Files</p>

Muammar Gaddafi, 1942-2011. Libyan leader REUTERS/Max Rossi/Files

Saturday, December 24, 2011

Muammar Gaddafi, 1942-2011. Libyan leader REUTERS/Max Rossi/Files

Close
10 / 22
<p>Elizabeth Taylor, 1932-2011. Actress REUTERS Stringer</p>

Elizabeth Taylor, 1932-2011. Actress REUTERS Stringer

Saturday, December 24, 2011

Elizabeth Taylor, 1932-2011. Actress REUTERS Stringer

Close
11 / 22
<p>Dr. Jack Kevorkian, 1928-2011. Known as 'Dr. Death' for championing physician-assisted suicide. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

Dr. Jack Kevorkian, 1928-2011. Known as 'Dr. Death' for championing physician-assisted suicide. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Saturday, December 24, 2011

Dr. Jack Kevorkian, 1928-2011. Known as 'Dr. Death' for championing physician-assisted suicide. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
12 / 22
<p>Seve Ballesteros, 1957-2011. Golfer REUTERS</p>

Seve Ballesteros, 1957-2011. Golfer REUTERS

Saturday, December 24, 2011

Seve Ballesteros, 1957-2011. Golfer REUTERS

Close
13 / 22
<p>Alberto Granados (left) is seen with Mexican actor Gael Garcia. 1922-2011 Granados accompanied Ernesto "Che" Guevara during their travels through Latinamerica. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

Alberto Granados (left) is seen with Mexican actor Gael Garcia. 1922-2011 Granados accompanied Ernesto "Che" Guevara during their travels through Latinamerica. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Saturday, December 24, 2011

Alberto Granados (left) is seen with Mexican actor Gael Garcia. 1922-2011 Granados accompanied Ernesto "Che" Guevara during their travels through Latinamerica. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
14 / 22
<p>Amy Winehouse, 1983-2011 British singer REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Amy Winehouse, 1983-2011 British singer REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Saturday, December 24, 2011

Amy Winehouse, 1983-2011 British singer REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
15 / 22
<p>Sri Sathya Sai Baba, 1926-2011. Spiritual figure REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Sri Sathya Sai Baba, 1926-2011. Spiritual figure REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Saturday, December 24, 2011

Sri Sathya Sai Baba, 1926-2011. Spiritual figure REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
16 / 22
<p>Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, 1922-2011 (Photo unavailable) Vocalist in the Hindustani classical tradition REUTERS/Paul Hanna (In the photo: Notes from an unpublished manuscript is displayed at Christies in Rome)</p>

Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, 1922-2011 (Photo unavailable) Vocalist in the Hindustani classical tradition REUTERS/Paul Hanna (In the photo: Notes from an unpublished manuscript is displayed at Christies in Rome)

Saturday, December 24, 2011

Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, 1922-2011 (Photo unavailable) Vocalist in the Hindustani classical tradition REUTERS/Paul Hanna (In the photo: Notes from an unpublished manuscript is displayed at Christies in Rome)

Close
17 / 22
<p>Jagjit Singh, 1941-2011 (Photo unavailable) Ghazal singer REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (In the photo: A student plays the harmonium at a school for the visually impaired in New Delhi April 9, 2009)</p>

Jagjit Singh, 1941-2011 (Photo unavailable) Ghazal singer REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (In the photo: A student plays the harmonium at a school for the visually impaired in New Delhi April 9, 2009)

Saturday, December 24, 2011

Jagjit Singh, 1941-2011 (Photo unavailable) Ghazal singer REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (In the photo: A student plays the harmonium at a school for the visually impaired in New Delhi April 9, 2009)

Close
18 / 22
<p>Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, 1929-2011. Crown prince of Saudi Arabia REUTERS/Saudi Press Agency/Handout</p>

Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, 1929-2011. Crown prince of Saudi Arabia REUTERS/Saudi Press Agency/Handout

Saturday, December 24, 2011

Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, 1929-2011. Crown prince of Saudi Arabia REUTERS/Saudi Press Agency/Handout

Close
19 / 22
<p>Wangari Maathai, 1940-2011. Kenyan environmental and political activist, Nobel Peace Laureate. REUTERS/Antony Njuguna</p>

Wangari Maathai, 1940-2011. Kenyan environmental and political activist, Nobel Peace Laureate. REUTERS/Antony Njuguna

Saturday, December 24, 2011

Wangari Maathai, 1940-2011. Kenyan environmental and political activist, Nobel Peace Laureate. REUTERS/Antony Njuguna

Close
20 / 22
<p>Betty Ford, 1918-2011. Former U.S. first lady REUTERS/David Hume Kennerly/Courtesy Gerald R.Ford Library/Handout</p>

Betty Ford, 1918-2011. Former U.S. first lady REUTERS/David Hume Kennerly/Courtesy Gerald R.Ford Library/Handout

Saturday, December 24, 2011

Betty Ford, 1918-2011. Former U.S. first lady REUTERS/David Hume Kennerly/Courtesy Gerald R.Ford Library/Handout

Close
21 / 22
<p>Vaclav Havel, 1936-2011. Czech playwright, essayist, poet, dissident and politician. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Vaclav Havel, 1936-2011. Czech playwright, essayist, poet, dissident and politician. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Saturday, December 24, 2011

Vaclav Havel, 1936-2011. Czech playwright, essayist, poet, dissident and politician. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Style file

Style file

Next Slideshows

Obituaries 2011

Obituaries 2011

Famous personalities who left us this year.

24 Dec 2011
Style file

Style file

A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.

23 Dec 2011
Most popular songs of 2011

Most popular songs of 2011

The 20 most played songs of the year.

22 Dec 2011
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

21 Dec 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast