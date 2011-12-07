Occupy DC
Protesters from the Occupy Wall Street movement walk down a hallway in the Longworth House Office Building on their way to stage a sit-in at the office of U.S. Representative Sam Graves (R-MO) on Capitol Hill, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
A protester from the Occupy Wall Street movement takes part in a a sit-in at the offices of U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Capitol Hill, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Police arrest Occupy DC protesters for blocking traffic during a rally on K street in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Protesters from the Occupy Wall Street walk to the U.S. Capitol to stage sit-ins at the offices of senators and representatives in Washington, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Occupy DC protesters block traffic during a rally along K street in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Office workers watch as protesters from the Occupy movement march through the streets of the national's capital, tying up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man walks past the Occupy DC tent camp during the morning rush hour at McPherson Square in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters from the Occupy Wall Street movement fill the hallway outside of the offices of U.S. Senator Scott Brown (R-MA) (not pictured) on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Occupy DC protesters march along K street in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A protester from the Occupy Wall Street movement reads as he and fellow demonstrators from Missouri stage a sit-in at the office of U.S. Representative Sam Graves (R-MO) on Capitol Hill, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Occupy DC protesters block traffic during a rally along K street in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Protesters from the Occupy movement march through the streets of the national's capital, tying up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters from the Occupy movement march through the streets of the national's capital, tying up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor near the White House in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Occupy DC protesters block traffic during a rally along K street in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Protesters from the Occupy movement march through the streets of the national's capital, tying up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters from the Occupy movement march through the streets of the national's capital, tying up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A protester from the Occupy Wall Street movement signs the senator's guest book as she and others gather for a sit-in in the office of U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (not pictured) on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 6, 2011....more
Protesters from the Occupy movement lock arms as they tie up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters from the Occupy movement march through the streets of the national's capital, tying up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters from the Occupy movement march through the streets of the national's capital, tying up the famed K Street lobbyist corridor in Washington, December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
