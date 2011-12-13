Occupy headquarters
People hold a meeting in an office space being used by organizers of the Occupy Wall Street movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. Occupy Wall Street is moving from occupying the streets of New York to occupying - an office. The...more
People hold a meeting in an office space being used by organizers of the Occupy Wall Street movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. Occupy Wall Street is moving from occupying the streets of New York to occupying - an office. The movement has legally taken over donated office space just a few blocks away from Zuccotti Park, after being evicted from that private space, also known as Liberty Square, in an early morning raid by New York Police in November. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Han Shan, a member of the Occupy Wall Street's media relations team, speaks during a Reuters TV interview in an office space being used by organizers of the movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Drew Hornbain (2nd L), Haywood Carey (2nd R) and Aaron Black (R) look at a map on a laptop in an office space being used by organizers of the Occupy Wall Street movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Beth Bogart makes copies in an office space being used by organizers of the Occupy Wall Street movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Christine Crowther works at a desk in an office space being used by organizers of the Occupy Wall Street movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A hand-drawn map of New York's financial district is seen in an office space being used by organizers of the Occupy Wall Street movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A board showing newspaper clippings pertaining to the Occupy Wall Street movement is displayed in an office space being used by organizers of the movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Retired Philadelphia police Captain Ray Lewis sits at a desk in an office space being used by organizers of the Occupy Wall Street movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Cari Machet (L) and Haywood Carey speak in an office space being used by organizers of the Occupy Wall Street movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Papers and graphs are seen on a table in an office space being used by organizers of the Occupy Wall Street movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
