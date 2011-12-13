Occupy headquarters

People hold a meeting in an office space being used by organizers of the Occupy Wall Street movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. Occupy Wall Street is moving from occupying the streets of New York to occupying - an office. The movement has legally taken over donated office space just a few blocks away from Zuccotti Park, after being evicted from that private space, also known as Liberty Square, in an early morning raid by New York Police in November. REUTERS/Andrew Burton