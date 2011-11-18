Edition:
Occupy's "Day of Action"

<p>Occupy Wall street demonstrators clash with New York City Police inside Zuccotti Park as protests moved through the streets of lower Manhattan near the New York Stock Exchange during what organizers called a "Day of Action" in New York, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>New York City Police stand outside Zuccotti Park during Occupy Wall street demonstrations in lower Manhattan during what organizers called a "Day of Action" in New York, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Occupy Wall street demonstrators clash with New York City Police inside Zuccotti Park as protests moved through the streets of lower Manhattan near the New York Stock Exchange during what organizers called a "Day of Action" in New York, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>A protester, organized by Good Jobs LA and Occupy Los Angeles, uses a piece of chalk to write slogans on the street during a protest in the downtown financial district of Los Angeles, California November 17, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew </p>

<p>Occupy Wall street demonstrators clash with New York City Police inside Zuccotti Park as protests moved through the streets of lower Manhattan near the New York Stock Exchange during what organizers called a "Day of Action" in New York, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Occupy Wall street demonstrators clash with New York City Police at Zuccotti Park during what protest organizers called a "Day of Action" in New York November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Occupy Wall Street demonstrators stand in Zuccotti Park during what protest organizers called a "Day of Action" in New York November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>A couple embraces among the Occupy Wall Street demonstrators during what organizers call a "Day of Action" in New York, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

<p>A man looks out the window of a restaurant as Occupy Wall Street demonstrators march during what protest organizers called a "Day of Action" near Wall Street in New York November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>Occupy Wall Street demonstrators hold signs near Wall Street during what protest organizers called a "Day of Action" in New York November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>A New York City Police officer stands in the street as Occupy Wall Street demonstrators march during what protest organizers called a "Day of Action" in New York November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>An Occupy Wall street demonstrator is arrested by New York City Police as the protest moves through the streets of lower Manhattan near the New York Stock Exchange during what organizers called a "Day of Action" in New York, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Occupy Wall street demonstrators and media members are pushed off the street by New York City Police as protests moved through the streets of lower Manhattan near the New York Stock Exchange during what organizers called a "Day of Action" in New York, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Photographer Andrew Gombert of EPA is knocked to the ground by the police during an Occupy Wall Street demonstration in New York November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

<p>Students watch from a window as Occupy Wall street demonstrators moves through the streets of lower Manhattan near the New York Stock Exchange during what organizers called a "Day of Action" in New York, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Occupy Wall street demonstrator holds a sign near a line of riot police in Zuccotti Park as protests moved through the streets of lower Manhattan near the New York Stock Exchange during what organizers called a "Day of Action" in New York, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Police arrest a protester during an Occupy Wall Street demonstration in New York November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

<p>An Occupy Wall street demonstrator stands in plastic handcuffs after being arrested in clashes with New York City Police as protests moved through the streets of lower Manhattan near the New York Stock Exchange during what organizers called a "Day of Action" in New York, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>A police officer steps on the hat of an Occupy Wall Street demonstrator in New York November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

<p>An Occupy Wall Street demonstrator waves an American flag during a stand-off with New York City Police during what protest organizers call a "Day of Action" in New York November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

<p>An Occupy Wall Street demonstrator is arrested by New York City Police during what protest organizers called a "Day of Action" in New York November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>A New York City Police clashes with an Occupy Wall Street demonstrator during what protest organizers call a "Day of Action" in New York November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>An Occupy Wall street demonstrator is arrested by New York City Police as the protest moves through the streets of lower Manhattan near the New York Stock Exchange during what organizers called a "Day of Action" in New York, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Occupy Wall street demonstrators protest on the streets of lower Manhattan near the New York Stock Exchange during what organizers called a "day of action" in New York, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Occupy Wall Street demonstrators clash with New York City Police during what protest organizers call a "Day of Action" in New York November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Occupy Wall Street demonstrators clash with New York City Police during what protest organizers call a "Day of Action" in New York November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Occupy Wall street demonstrators protest on the streets of lower Manhattan near the New York Stock Exchange during what organizers called a "day of action" in New York, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Occupy Wall street demonstrators protest on the streets of lower Manhattan near the New York Stock Exchange during what organizers called a "day of action" in New York, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Occupy Wall street demonstrators lock arms as they block Broad Street near the New York Stock Exchange during what protest organizers called a "Day of Action" in New York November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Occupy Wall street demonstrators protest on the streets of lower Manhattan near the New York Stock Exchange during what organizers called a "day of action" in New York, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Occupy Wall street demonstrators protest on the streets of lower Manhattan near the New York Stock Exchange during what organizers called a "day of action" in New York, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Occupy Wall Street demonstrators lock arms as they block Broad Street near the New York Stock Exchange during what protest organizers call a "Day of Action" in New York November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Occupy Wall street demonstrators protest on the streets of lower Manhattan near the New York Stock Exchange during what organizers called a "day of action" in New York, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>Occupy Wall street demonstrators hold a banner as they lock arms as the protest moves through the streets of lower Manhattan near the New York Stock Exchange during what organizers called a "Day of Action" in New York, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

