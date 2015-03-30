Odd spot for an animal

An elephant steps over a fence in Mysore, a town in Karnataka state, in this still image taken from video June 8, 2011. Two elephants went on a rampage in the town, after entering from a nearby forest, killing one man and injuring two calves. Forest...more

An elephant steps over a fence in Mysore, a town in Karnataka state, in this still image taken from video June 8, 2011. Two elephants went on a rampage in the town, after entering from a nearby forest, killing one man and injuring two calves. Forest rangers and officials from the Mysore Zoo eventually managed to tranquilise and capture the animals. REUTERS/ANI via Reuters TV/Files

