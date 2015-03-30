Odd spot for an animal
A man pulls his camel as he sits in an auto rickshaw during a dust storm in the Ahmedabad March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An elephant drinks water from a hand pump as his mahout watches on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A goat takes a leap from one cart to another as a vendor watches at a wholesale vegetable market in the old quarters of Delhi February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A rooster stands on a car as vendors sell clothes on the roadside at a second-hand street side clothing market in Mumbai January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A male leopard, which strayed from the wild, is pictured before being tranquillized by forest officials, from a residential house, in Guwahati January 7, 2015. The leopard was rescued and taken to the Assam state zoological park according to forest...more
A stranded dog is seen on a flooded house in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A Kashmiri man holds a chicken as he wades through a flooded street as he moves towards higher ground in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Savita, a street performer, helps her dog to balance on empty tin containers as they perform at a roadside in Ahmedabad September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A bull stands inside a shop selling clothes at Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
People hold frogs as they solemnise a frog marriage in Nagpur June 12, 2014. The frog marriage is a traditional ritual observed by the rural folk to appease the gods to bring in rain and ensure a good harvest. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A boy rests his pet pigeon on his head as he plays with it in a slum in Mumbai April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A leopard jumps at people at a structure undergoing construction at a residential area in Meerut, in Uttar Pradesh February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A dog sits over a drinking water basin along a road in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A man loads a goat inside a car after purchasing it from a livestock market on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A man rides a bicycle as he carries his dog on his shoulders in Mumbai July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A cow drinks water from a water pipe at Allahabad railway station in Allahabad October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files
An elephant steps over a fence in Mysore, a town in Karnataka state, in this still image taken from video June 8, 2011. Two elephants went on a rampage in the town, after entering from a nearby forest, killing one man and injuring two calves. Forest...more
A dog runs across the field during the ICC Cricket World Cup group B match between India and the West Indies in Chennai March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files
Chouthi Bai breastfeeds her twenty three-day-old pet calf in her residence at Kilchu village near Bikaner in Rajasthan August 24, 2010. REUTERS/Vinay Joshi/Files
Morphy, a 45-day-old dog, and Cathey, a 30-day-old cat, play at a veterinary hospital as they wait to be vaccinated in Hyderabad July 6, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A pair of chameleons fight inside a park in Ahmedabad May 27, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
An Indian rock python is seen with a guinea pig inside a snake park, 75 km from Siliguri April 10, 2006. 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A photographer takes a picture of a monkey accompanying a Hindu holyman, outside a base camp for the pilgrimage to the cave of Amarnath, in Jammu June 14, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
A bullock cart moves in front of the historic Taj Mahal in Agra January 17, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
