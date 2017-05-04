Oddly around the world
A rare 5 year-old female albino orangutan is seen after it was rescued from captivity by authorities in Kapuas Hulu district, Central Kalimantan province, Indonesia. BOSF/Indrayana via REUTERS
John Hannah (R) catches up with an onlooker during a Jack in the Green May Day parade in Greenwich, South London, Britain. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
A sword swallower/performer who goes by the name of "Morgue" inserts a hook through his nose during the Venice Beach Freak Show final performance and rent rise protest party on Venice Beach, Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Martin Herrera, 58, who has had a love for roosters since his childhood, and has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training them, walks with his favorite rooster "Paquito" in San Jose, Costa Rica. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A woman lies in a coffin during an opening day of a funeral parlour in Chongqing, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A participant performs during a show, organized by the "Moto Theatre of Alexander Elagin" and dedicated to the opening of the summer motorbike season, at the Central Park of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A woman enjoys her coffee as she feeds a rabbit at a rabbit cafe in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Charity event competitor Tom Harrison crawls towards the finish of the London Marathon, dressed in a gorilla outfit to raise money for the Gorilla Foundation, in London. His children Nicholas and Alex walk with him. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People smear plant ash onto each other during "Monihei Carnival", in Cangyuan, Yunnan province, China. REUTERS/Liu Ranyang
Steam engines ride during the 24th Steam Engine Parade in Wolsztyn, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Guests go down the Houla Hoop attraction wearing a VR mask during the inauguration of this world premiere at Aquaparc in Le Bouveret, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A member of a military-patriotic club smashes bricks with a hammer on the head of a fellow during a show, dedicated to the opening of the summer motorbike season, at the Central Park of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Palestinian man Mohammed al-Hoor, 23, demonstrates his street workout skills in Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An ethnic Miao artist performs folk stunt as he drags a car with his throat during a local festival celebration event in Tongren, Guizhou province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
