Oddly enough
Hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine lie inside a pot for sale in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A model presents a creation at the first Salon du Chocolat (Zurich Chocolate Show) in Zurich March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A vendor displays watches he is selling on his wrists in Kabul market March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A model is pictured backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Beyonce, a Dachshund mix female puppy, is seen here sitting next to a ruler in this March 10, 2012 handout photo. Beyonce, who weighed just 1 ounce and could fit into a teaspoon when born, could be the world's smallest dog, according to animal...more
Beyonce, a Dachshund mix female puppy, is seen here sitting next to a ruler in this March 10, 2012 handout photo. Beyonce, who weighed just 1 ounce and could fit into a teaspoon when born, could be the world's smallest dog, according to animal rescuers in northern California. The puppy was born at the home of Beth DeCaprio, executive director of the Grace Foundation. The rescuers have submitted an application to Guinness World Records for Beyonce to be considered the world's smallest dog. Picture taken March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lisa Van Dyke/El Dorado Dog Photography/Handout
A bear and his caretaker rest on a bench at Yangon Zoo March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Staff
A man holds up his Tibetan mastiff as they perform on stage during a dog beauty contest at an exhibition center in Shenyang, Liaoning province March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Maharashtrian dressed up as the 10-headed mythical demon king Ravana takes part in celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An animal rights activist poses as a piece of meat during a protest to promote vegetarianism on "Meat Out Day" in Cali March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
