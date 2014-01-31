Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 31, 2014 | 12:05pm IST

Oddly Enough

<p>A boy sits in a bucket as he plays while waiting for his mother to fetch water from a nearby hand pump to bathe him, outside a makeshift hut in Chennai December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

A boy sits in a bucket as he plays while waiting for his mother to fetch water from a nearby hand pump to bathe him, outside a makeshift hut in Chennai December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Friday, January 31, 2014

A boy sits in a bucket as he plays while waiting for his mother to fetch water from a nearby hand pump to bathe him, outside a makeshift hut in Chennai December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Close
1 / 15
<p>A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai, about 500 km (310 miles) from Chennai January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai, about 500 km (310 miles) from Chennai January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Friday, January 31, 2014

A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai, about 500 km (310 miles) from Chennai January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Close
2 / 15
<p>A Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in Rajasthan May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

A Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in Rajasthan May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Friday, January 31, 2014

A Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in Rajasthan May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Close
3 / 15
<p>An performer walks along a road while wearing a vest with a picture of Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, during a campaign rally in Kolkata January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

An performer walks along a road while wearing a vest with a picture of Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, during a campaign rally in Kolkata January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De...more

Friday, January 31, 2014

An performer walks along a road while wearing a vest with a picture of Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, during a campaign rally in Kolkata January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
4 / 15
<p>A Kashmiri man covers himself in Chinar tree leaves as he poses for a friend (not pictured) at Mughal Gardens in Srinagar November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files</p>

A Kashmiri man covers himself in Chinar tree leaves as he poses for a friend (not pictured) at Mughal Gardens in Srinagar November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Friday, January 31, 2014

A Kashmiri man covers himself in Chinar tree leaves as he poses for a friend (not pictured) at Mughal Gardens in Srinagar November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Close
5 / 15
<p>Children sitting inside cement water pipes play on the Marina beach in Chennai October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Babu?Files</p>

Children sitting inside cement water pipes play on the Marina beach in Chennai October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Babu?Files

Friday, January 31, 2014

Children sitting inside cement water pipes play on the Marina beach in Chennai October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Babu?Files

Close
6 / 15
<p>A woman takes blessings from a Naga Sadhu or a Hindu holy man after taking a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges River and the Bay of Bengal, on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A woman takes blessings from a Naga Sadhu or a Hindu holy man after taking a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges River and the Bay of Bengal, on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 14, 2014....more

Friday, January 31, 2014

A woman takes blessings from a Naga Sadhu or a Hindu holy man after taking a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges River and the Bay of Bengal, on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
7 / 15
<p>A student dressed as a bear waits backstage while participating in a cultural event at a school in Mumbai January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A student dressed as a bear waits backstage while participating in a cultural event at a school in Mumbai January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, January 31, 2014

A student dressed as a bear waits backstage while participating in a cultural event at a school in Mumbai January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
8 / 15
<p>Students pour water on each other as they take a holy bath on the occasion of Magh Purnima in Ahmedabad January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Students pour water on each other as they take a holy bath on the occasion of Magh Purnima in Ahmedabad January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, January 31, 2014

Students pour water on each other as they take a holy bath on the occasion of Magh Purnima in Ahmedabad January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
9 / 15
<p>Shi'ite Muslims walk over burning coal during a Muharram procession in Ahmedabad December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Shi'ite Muslims walk over burning coal during a Muharram procession in Ahmedabad December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Friday, January 31, 2014

Shi'ite Muslims walk over burning coal during a Muharram procession in Ahmedabad December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
10 / 15
<p>Muslims ride on a scooter on their way to participate in a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad in Mumbai January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Muslims ride on a scooter on their way to participate in a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad in Mumbai January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, January 31, 2014

Muslims ride on a scooter on their way to participate in a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad in Mumbai January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
11 / 15
<p>A volunteer feeds glucose water to a Cattle Egret chick at an animal hospital at Hathijan village, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

A volunteer feeds glucose water to a Cattle Egret chick at an animal hospital at Hathijan village, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Friday, January 31, 2014

A volunteer feeds glucose water to a Cattle Egret chick at an animal hospital at Hathijan village, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
12 / 15
<p>Village boys jump from a tyre tube into floodwaters at Danapur, on the outskirts of Patna August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

Village boys jump from a tyre tube into floodwaters at Danapur, on the outskirts of Patna August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Friday, January 31, 2014

Village boys jump from a tyre tube into floodwaters at Danapur, on the outskirts of Patna August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Close
13 / 15
<p>Devotees lift an idol of lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, with the help of a crane before immersing it in the Sabarmati river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Devotees lift an idol of lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, with the help of a crane before immersing it in the Sabarmati river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Friday, January 31, 2014

Devotees lift an idol of lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, with the help of a crane before immersing it in the Sabarmati river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Close
14 / 15
<p>A man rows a boat in the flooded waters of river Ganges under a bridge in Allahabad August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

A man rows a boat in the flooded waters of river Ganges under a bridge in Allahabad August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Friday, January 31, 2014

A man rows a boat in the flooded waters of river Ganges under a bridge in Allahabad August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Holy waters in Nepal

Holy waters in Nepal

Next Slideshows

Holy waters in Nepal

Holy waters in Nepal

Devotees gather at the holy waters of the Bagmati River to celebrate a Hindu festival in Kathmandu.

30 Jan 2014
Cossack patrols in Sochi

Cossack patrols in Sochi

Russia's famed soldiers join the massive security operation ahead of te Olympics.

29 Jan 2014
Walls of water

Walls of water

Mother Nature puts on a show with these giant waves.

29 Jan 2014
Living on minimum wage

Living on minimum wage

Reuters photographers in 10 countries document the lives of workers living on their country's minimum wage.

29 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures