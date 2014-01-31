Oddly Enough
A boy sits in a bucket as he plays while waiting for his mother to fetch water from a nearby hand pump to bathe him, outside a makeshift hut in Chennai December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A boy sits in a bucket as he plays while waiting for his mother to fetch water from a nearby hand pump to bathe him, outside a makeshift hut in Chennai December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai, about 500 km (310 miles) from Chennai January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A villager tries to control a bull during a bull-taming festival on the outskirts of Madurai, about 500 km (310 miles) from Chennai January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in Rajasthan May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in Rajasthan May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
An performer walks along a road while wearing a vest with a picture of Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, during a campaign rally in Kolkata January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
An performer walks along a road while wearing a vest with a picture of Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, during a campaign rally in Kolkata January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Kashmiri man covers himself in Chinar tree leaves as he poses for a friend (not pictured) at Mughal Gardens in Srinagar November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
A Kashmiri man covers himself in Chinar tree leaves as he poses for a friend (not pictured) at Mughal Gardens in Srinagar November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Children sitting inside cement water pipes play on the Marina beach in Chennai October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Babu?Files
Children sitting inside cement water pipes play on the Marina beach in Chennai October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Babu?Files
A woman takes blessings from a Naga Sadhu or a Hindu holy man after taking a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges River and the Bay of Bengal, on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 14, 2014....more
A woman takes blessings from a Naga Sadhu or a Hindu holy man after taking a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges River and the Bay of Bengal, on the occasion of the Makar Sankranti festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A student dressed as a bear waits backstage while participating in a cultural event at a school in Mumbai January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A student dressed as a bear waits backstage while participating in a cultural event at a school in Mumbai January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Students pour water on each other as they take a holy bath on the occasion of Magh Purnima in Ahmedabad January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Students pour water on each other as they take a holy bath on the occasion of Magh Purnima in Ahmedabad January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Shi'ite Muslims walk over burning coal during a Muharram procession in Ahmedabad December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Shi'ite Muslims walk over burning coal during a Muharram procession in Ahmedabad December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Muslims ride on a scooter on their way to participate in a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad in Mumbai January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Muslims ride on a scooter on their way to participate in a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad in Mumbai January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A volunteer feeds glucose water to a Cattle Egret chick at an animal hospital at Hathijan village, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A volunteer feeds glucose water to a Cattle Egret chick at an animal hospital at Hathijan village, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Village boys jump from a tyre tube into floodwaters at Danapur, on the outskirts of Patna August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Village boys jump from a tyre tube into floodwaters at Danapur, on the outskirts of Patna August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Devotees lift an idol of lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, with the help of a crane before immersing it in the Sabarmati river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Devotees lift an idol of lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, with the help of a crane before immersing it in the Sabarmati river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A man rows a boat in the flooded waters of river Ganges under a bridge in Allahabad August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A man rows a boat in the flooded waters of river Ganges under a bridge in Allahabad August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Next Slideshows
Holy waters in Nepal
Devotees gather at the holy waters of the Bagmati River to celebrate a Hindu festival in Kathmandu.
Cossack patrols in Sochi
Russia's famed soldiers join the massive security operation ahead of te Olympics.
Walls of water
Mother Nature puts on a show with these giant waves.
Living on minimum wage
Reuters photographers in 10 countries document the lives of workers living on their country's minimum wage.
MORE IN PICTURES
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.