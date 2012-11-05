Oddly India
Sajal Biswas, 40, a snake charmer puts the head of a snake into his mouth as he performs at a roadside to earn his livelihood on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Army soldiers perform "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a two-day army exhibition in the northern Indian city of Allahabad October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
School children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi participate in the celebrations to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of Gandhi in the southern Indian city of Chennai October 2, 2012. Mahatma Gandhi, also known as "Father of the Nation", was instrumental in India's struggle for independence from Britain and a devoted follower of non-violent protest and religious tolerance. REUTERS/Babu (INDIA - Tags: ANNIVERSARY SOCIETY EDUCATION)
Dancers in body paint wait to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
American-Japanese illusionist "Cyril" performs a stunt where he appears suspended in the air from a lamp post in Mumbai June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A farmer carries cucumbers from his field to sell in the markets in Allahabad March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor gestures as gets dressed up as Charlie Chaplin in his house in Adipur in Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Milk containers hang from the windows of a passenger train in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A boy dressed as Hindu Lord Shiva wraps a python around his neck before performing at a park near a temple during the Mahashivratri festival in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A Hindu ascetic, or Sadhu, smokes marijuana on a chillum outside the Bhavnath temple during the Mahashivratri festival in Junagadh district, in Gujarat, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Visitors sit behind a sculpture titled "Small Things" by Australian artist Sam Jinks at the India Art Fair in New Delhi January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Tourists take a boat ride amid dense fog at Sukhana Lake on a cold winter morning in Chandigarh January 3, 2012 as cold weather continued to sweep North India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A Kathakali dancer waits for her performance to start during the annual temple festival at Tripunithura, in the southern Indian city of Kochi November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Lead clown Biju, 38, poses for a picture before a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A man pushes an auto-rickshaw loaded with plastic balls to sell at a wholesale market in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Budhram, a 55-year-old cobbler, works next to a giant shoe on display at his stall at a crafts fair in Chandigarh October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A man transports used empty plastic cans on a horse cart to a junkyard at Panchkula in Haryana September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Raju, a monkey, is seen chained to a wooden log on a thatched roof at Banetha village, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Boys get blessings from Swami Nitya Gopal Ji Mahar (R), a Hindu holyman, after wearing a "janeyu" or sacred thread during a ritual in the northern Indian city of Allahabad February 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A worker spreads paddy crop for drying in a rice mill complex on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An artisan carries a clay face of a sculpture of the Hindu deity Durga at a workshop in Kolkata August 2, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman walks past The Dead Smile display by artist G. R. Iranna during the Finding India exhibition at the Taipei Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
A herdsman leads his camels on a road near Suigam, about 200 km northwest of Ahmedabad, November 23, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Mahant Kailash Giri lies buried in soil as part of a ritual during the nine-day long Navratri festival in Jammu October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Labourers with their clothes splattered with silver paint travel on a tricycle from one position of the race track to another to work on the track that will be used for the road cycling race event of the Commonwealth Games on the outskirts of New Delhi October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A rickshaw puller transports sacks filled with plastic balls on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A model showcases a creation by Indian designer Nitin Bal Chauhan on the second day of the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai September 18, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A young vendor displays metal locks for sale at his roadside shop in New Delhi September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Children dressed as Lord Buddha wait to perform during a cultural programme carrying the theme of world peace, at a school in Noida, Uttar Pradesh September 17, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A boy performs Mallakhamb (gymnast's pole) during a practice session at a playground in Mumbai September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man feeds a piece of bread to catfish in the Gadisar Lake at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan August 20, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Slippers with the image of U.S. President Barack Obama are displayed in a shoe shop in Mumbai August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee takes part in the annual Hindu religious festival of Bonalu in Hyderabad August 8, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Kishan Kumar, a street artist dressed as a monkey, performs in a slum area in New Delhi August 3, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A labourer carries empty tins to a recycling factory in Mumbai July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A watchman from the rural area of the northern state of Haryana holds his moustache during a protest in Chandigarh March 16, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A child rests inside tomato pulp as part of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Hyderabad February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Passengers travel in an overcrowded train in Patna February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
A Kathakali dancer performs during a cultural programme in Chandigarh February 1, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A pet monkey rides on a recovery truck in Kolkata July 28, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Villagers solemnise a frog marriage at Madhyaboragari village, about 85 km east of Siliguri, West Bengal July 19, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman swallows a live fish that has been dipped in homemade medicine during a camp in Hyderabad June 8, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Hindu priests sit inside barrels containing water as they perform special prayers in order to appease Varun, the Hindu rain god, in a temple in Mumbai August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
A tribal girl from Tamil Nadu's tribal community of Narikkorava sits on a pavement with her pet bird Quail in Chennai July 11, 2009. REUTERS/Babu
Manoharan, alias Snake Manu, passes two tree snakes through his nostrils in Chennai December 20, 2006. REUTERS/Babu
Pupils from a Hindu religious school huddle as they take a holy dip in the Sangam, the confluence of three rivers, the Ganga, the Yamuna and the Saraswati, before taking blessings from their teacher during "Guru Purnima", an annual Hindu festival, in Allahabad July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A photographer takes a picture of a monkey accompanying a Hindu holyman, outside a base camp for the pilgrimage to the cave of Amarnath, in Jammu June 14, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
A student performs Jal Neti, or nasal wash, an ancient yogic technique, in Chandigarh May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Stuffed toys are arranged on a parked car as a vendor waits for customers in Chennai May 7, 2009. REUTERS/Babu
A devotee has his face covered with mud in Chamliyal, about 45 km (28 miles) south of Jammu, April 17, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
A woman walks past a 40 feet (12 meter) high pyramid-like structure made from plastic buckets and bottles, aimed at creating awareness about water conservation, at the annual arts festival 'Kala Ghoda' (Black Horse) in Mumbai February 10, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
An artisan displays a 10-headed wooden mask of demon King Ravana inside his workshop at Kuyarpur village, about 210 km south of Siliguri, West Bengal, May 30, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Men, with their bodies smeared with colour, ride bicycles during celebrations of the Hindu religious festival of Holi in Kolkata March 21, 2008. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Tourists relax on the Anjuna beach in Goa March 14, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe (INDIA)
An Asiatic black bear plays inside its enclosure at a zoological park on the outskirts of Chandigarh February 9, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A Pug participates in the all breeds championship of a dog show in Hyderabad November 4, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Protesters wear masks in Nandigram, West Bengal, November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men perform Yoga after taking a dip in Sangam, the confluence of three rivers, the Ganges, the Yamuna and the Saraswati, in Allahabad July 21, 2007. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Performers from Rajasthan perform stunts on their motorbike on the walls of a "well of death" at a fair in Srinagar May 18, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A monkey drinks water from a roadside tap in Siliguri, West Bengal, May 7, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A cycle-rickshaw puller moves the wreckage of a car to a scrap yard in Siliguri February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
