Oddly India
A man looks out of his auto rickshaw as he drives through foam overflowing from a drain outside a factory, in Ahmedabad June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu with his mouth pierced with metal skewers takes part in "Chadak" rituals at Krishanadevpur village, north of Kolkata, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Students make a formation of a tree during a programme to create awareness to save trees and forests, in Chennai June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
A boy, suspended from a tree, drinks water from a burst pipeline as he plays on a hot day at Noida Uttar Pradesh May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A monkey of a roadside entertainer performs at Parsaul village in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Devotees lie on a road as they worship Sheetala Mata, the Hindu goddess of smallpox, during the Sheetala Puja in Kolkata May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman smiles as she poses for a photograph at a street in Chennai March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown
A Hindu devotee applies kohl on his eyes with a knife held between his legs as he performs a stunt during a rehearsal for the 134th annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave more
A private security guard drinks outside a shopping mall in Noida, in Uttar Pradesh June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Balwant Singh, a "Nihang" or Sikh warrior, wearing a traditional 800-metre-long turban, brandishes a "talwar" or traditional sword as he takes part in the Holla Mohalla festival in Anandpur Sahib, in Punjab March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A vendor carries plastic balls for sale as he walks down the streets of Noida, Uttar Pradesh October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Mahant Kailash Giri, a Sadhu or a Hindu holyman, lies buried in soil as part of a ritual during the nine-day long Navratri festival in Jammu October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Langur monkey sits on the motorbike of his handler as they leave the Talkatora stadium, one of the venues for the Commonwealth Games, in New Delhi September 29, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A schoolboy uses a laptop provided to him under 'one laptop per child' project as a calf stands nearby in a primary state-run school on the eve of International Literacy Day at Khairat village, about 90 km (56 miles) of Mumbai September 7, 2010....more
Chouthi Bai breastfeeds her twenty-day-old pet calf in her residence at Kilchu village, near Bikaner, in Rajasthan August 21, 2010. REUTERS/Vinay Joshi
A worker pulls a publicity cut-out of a Bollywood movie in Mumbai in this December 16, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
School girls hold onto a wall as they try to make their way through a flooded street outside their school, after heavy rains in Allahabad in this July 1, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A Hindu devotee hangs from a rope during the "Chadak" ritual in Kolkata in this April 14, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
A student performs Jal Neti, or nasal wash, an ancient yogic technique, in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh in this May 21, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A pet monkey rides on a recovery truck in Kolkata in this July 28, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
An artisan gives finishing touches to the face of a sculpture of Hindu deity Durga at a workshop in Siliguri in this July 29, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Seven-year-old Fathima Lubna (L) and her twin sister Fathima Lubaba (R) carry their five-month-old sisters, who are also twins, at their residence in Kodinji village in Kerala in this July 28, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Nine pairs of twins and a triplet pose for a photograph at a state-run school in Kodinji village in Kerala in this July 30, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Six-year-old Gudia performs inside a circus at a fair in the outskirts of Jammu in this November 3, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Dhanna Ram, dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire, displays his 4.5 feet-long moustache in the Indian desert state of Rajasthan in this November 29, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
A girl born with two faces rests in her relative's lap at Saini village in Noida, some 55 km (34 miles) from New Delhi in this March 15, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Manoharan, alias Snake Manu, passes two tree snakes through his nostrils in Chennai in this December 20, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Babu/Files
An Indian masseur gives a massage to a tourist on the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh, in this April 15, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Dancers from French hip-hop dance troupe Compagnie Kafig perform "Wasteland" (also known as Terrain Vague) during the "Bonjour India" festival in Chennai in this December 9, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A dancer in body paint waits for his performance beside a spectator during festivities marking the end of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Thrissur in this September 5, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
A Hindu devotee with lemons attached to needles on his back, takes part in an annual religious procession called "Shitla Mata" in Chandigarh in this August 16, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Gaurav Sharma, a martial arts instructor, climbs the 45 storey 'Shreepati Arcade' in Mumbai in this January 26, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
An elephant damages a vehicle after going on a rampage in Kochi in this February 27, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Sivaram/Files
A man cleans a huge pan during celebrations of "Hola Mohalla" at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab in this March 11, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, hangs from a tree after taking a dip in Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, on the occasion of the Guru Purnima festival in Allahabad in this July 18, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Jitendra...more
A man with a skeletal design painted on him gestures to show the ill effects of smoking and drinking during a function to mark the founding day of Maharashtra in Mumbai in this May 1, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A Nihang or Sikh warrior performs the Gatkha, a traditional form of martial arts, during a cultural programme in Chandigarh in this September 18, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Men, with their bodies smeared with colour, ride bicycles during celebrations of the Hindu religious festival of Holi in Kolkata in this March 21, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
A child holds a human skull in his mouth as he begs on a street during the celebrations of 'Chitra Shankranti' in Siliguri in this April 9, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A monkey drinks water from a roadside tap in Siliguri in this May 7, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A boy dressed as a tortoise crawls on the floor during a fancy dress competition in Kolkata in this May 12, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
Members of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) imprison themselves in a small cage during a demonstration against what they say is the ill-treatment of chickens by fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in Kolkata in this August...more
A six-year-old Hindu devotee, with his mouth pierced with a trident, takes part in an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Chandigarh, in this August 13, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Students dressed up as Santa Claus pose during Christmas celebrations inside their school in Ahmedabad December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A Hindu devotee attends the annual festival of Shiva Gajan on the outskirts of Siliguri April 13, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A devotee takes part in the annual Hindu religious festival of Bonalu in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad August 8, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A labourer carries empty tins to a recycling factory in Mumbai July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An employee works inside a cotton processing unit at Kadi town, about 56 km (35 miles) north of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demoness Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival at village Phalen, near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
A worker test drives a car in the shape of a heels on a road in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A girl walks with her pet monkey on a promenade along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
