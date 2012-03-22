Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 22, 2012 | 9:50am IST

Oddly India

<p>A man looks out of his auto rickshaw as he drives through foam overflowing from a drain outside a factory, in Ahmedabad June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A man looks out of his auto rickshaw as he drives through foam overflowing from a drain outside a factory, in Ahmedabad June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>A Hindu with his mouth pierced with metal skewers takes part in "Chadak" rituals at Krishanadevpur village, north of Kolkata, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A Hindu with his mouth pierced with metal skewers takes part in "Chadak" rituals at Krishanadevpur village, north of Kolkata, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>Students make a formation of a tree during a programme to create awareness to save trees and forests, in Chennai June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Students make a formation of a tree during a programme to create awareness to save trees and forests, in Chennai June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Babu

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>A boy, suspended from a tree, drinks water from a burst pipeline as he plays on a hot day at Noida Uttar Pradesh May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

A boy, suspended from a tree, drinks water from a burst pipeline as he plays on a hot day at Noida Uttar Pradesh May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>A monkey of a roadside entertainer performs at Parsaul village in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

A monkey of a roadside entertainer performs at Parsaul village in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>Devotees lie on a road as they worship Sheetala Mata, the Hindu goddess of smallpox, during the Sheetala Puja in Kolkata May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Devotees lie on a road as they worship Sheetala Mata, the Hindu goddess of smallpox, during the Sheetala Puja in Kolkata May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>A woman smiles as she poses for a photograph at a street in Chennai March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

A woman smiles as she poses for a photograph at a street in Chennai March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>A Hindu devotee applies kohl on his eyes with a knife held between his legs as he performs a stunt during a rehearsal for the 134th annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A Hindu devotee applies kohl on his eyes with a knife held between his legs as he performs a stunt during a rehearsal for the 134th annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>A private security guard drinks outside a shopping mall in Noida, in Uttar Pradesh June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

A private security guard drinks outside a shopping mall in Noida, in Uttar Pradesh June 27, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>Balwant Singh, a "Nihang" or Sikh warrior, wearing a traditional 800-metre-long turban, brandishes a "talwar" or traditional sword as he takes part in the Holla Mohalla festival in Anandpur Sahib, in Punjab March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Balwant Singh, a "Nihang" or Sikh warrior, wearing a traditional 800-metre-long turban, brandishes a "talwar" or traditional sword as he takes part in the Holla Mohalla festival in Anandpur Sahib, in Punjab March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>A vendor carries plastic balls for sale as he walks down the streets of Noida, Uttar Pradesh October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

A vendor carries plastic balls for sale as he walks down the streets of Noida, Uttar Pradesh October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>Mahant Kailash Giri, a Sadhu or a Hindu holyman, lies buried in soil as part of a ritual during the nine-day long Navratri festival in Jammu October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Mahant Kailash Giri, a Sadhu or a Hindu holyman, lies buried in soil as part of a ritual during the nine-day long Navratri festival in Jammu October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>A Langur monkey sits on the motorbike of his handler as they leave the Talkatora stadium, one of the venues for the Commonwealth Games, in New Delhi September 29, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A Langur monkey sits on the motorbike of his handler as they leave the Talkatora stadium, one of the venues for the Commonwealth Games, in New Delhi September 29, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>A schoolboy uses a laptop provided to him under 'one laptop per child' project as a calf stands nearby in a primary state-run school on the eve of International Literacy Day at Khairat village, about 90 km (56 miles) of Mumbai September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A schoolboy uses a laptop provided to him under 'one laptop per child' project as a calf stands nearby in a primary state-run school on the eve of International Literacy Day at Khairat village, about 90 km (56 miles) of Mumbai September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>Chouthi Bai breastfeeds her twenty-day-old pet calf in her residence at Kilchu village, near Bikaner, in Rajasthan August 21, 2010. REUTERS/Vinay Joshi</p>

Chouthi Bai breastfeeds her twenty-day-old pet calf in her residence at Kilchu village, near Bikaner, in Rajasthan August 21, 2010. REUTERS/Vinay Joshi

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>A worker pulls a publicity cut-out of a Bollywood movie in Mumbai in this December 16, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A worker pulls a publicity cut-out of a Bollywood movie in Mumbai in this December 16, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>School girls hold onto a wall as they try to make their way through a flooded street outside their school, after heavy rains in Allahabad in this July 1, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

School girls hold onto a wall as they try to make their way through a flooded street outside their school, after heavy rains in Allahabad in this July 1, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>A Hindu devotee hangs from a rope during the "Chadak" ritual in Kolkata in this April 14, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

A Hindu devotee hangs from a rope during the "Chadak" ritual in Kolkata in this April 14, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>A student performs Jal Neti, or nasal wash, an ancient yogic technique, in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh in this May 21, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

A student performs Jal Neti, or nasal wash, an ancient yogic technique, in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh in this May 21, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>A pet monkey rides on a recovery truck in Kolkata in this July 28, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

A pet monkey rides on a recovery truck in Kolkata in this July 28, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>An artisan gives finishing touches to the face of a sculpture of Hindu deity Durga at a workshop in Siliguri in this July 29, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

An artisan gives finishing touches to the face of a sculpture of Hindu deity Durga at a workshop in Siliguri in this July 29, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>Seven-year-old Fathima Lubna (L) and her twin sister Fathima Lubaba (R) carry their five-month-old sisters, who are also twins, at their residence in Kodinji village in Kerala in this July 28, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Seven-year-old Fathima Lubna (L) and her twin sister Fathima Lubaba (R) carry their five-month-old sisters, who are also twins, at their residence in Kodinji village in Kerala in this July 28, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>Nine pairs of twins and a triplet pose for a photograph at a state-run school in Kodinji village in Kerala in this July 30, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Nine pairs of twins and a triplet pose for a photograph at a state-run school in Kodinji village in Kerala in this July 30, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>Six-year-old Gudia performs inside a circus at a fair in the outskirts of Jammu in this November 3, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

Six-year-old Gudia performs inside a circus at a fair in the outskirts of Jammu in this November 3, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>Dhanna Ram, dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire, displays his 4.5 feet-long moustache in the Indian desert state of Rajasthan in this November 29, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files</p>

Dhanna Ram, dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire, displays his 4.5 feet-long moustache in the Indian desert state of Rajasthan in this November 29, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>A girl born with two faces rests in her relative's lap at Saini village in Noida, some 55 km (34 miles) from New Delhi in this March 15, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

A girl born with two faces rests in her relative's lap at Saini village in Noida, some 55 km (34 miles) from New Delhi in this March 15, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>Manoharan, alias Snake Manu, passes two tree snakes through his nostrils in Chennai in this December 20, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

Manoharan, alias Snake Manu, passes two tree snakes through his nostrils in Chennai in this December 20, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>An Indian masseur gives a massage to a tourist on the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh, in this April 15, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

An Indian masseur gives a massage to a tourist on the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh, in this April 15, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>Dancers from French hip-hop dance troupe Compagnie Kafig perform "Wasteland" (also known as Terrain Vague) during the "Bonjour India" festival in Chennai in this December 9, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

Dancers from French hip-hop dance troupe Compagnie Kafig perform "Wasteland" (also known as Terrain Vague) during the "Bonjour India" festival in Chennai in this December 9, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>A dancer in body paint waits for his performance beside a spectator during festivities marking the end of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Thrissur in this September 5, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files</p>

A dancer in body paint waits for his performance beside a spectator during festivities marking the end of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Thrissur in this September 5, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>A Hindu devotee with lemons attached to needles on his back, takes part in an annual religious procession called "Shitla Mata" in Chandigarh in this August 16, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

A Hindu devotee with lemons attached to needles on his back, takes part in an annual religious procession called "Shitla Mata" in Chandigarh in this August 16, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>Gaurav Sharma, a martial arts instructor, climbs the 45 storey 'Shreepati Arcade' in Mumbai in this January 26, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Gaurav Sharma, a martial arts instructor, climbs the 45 storey 'Shreepati Arcade' in Mumbai in this January 26, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>An elephant damages a vehicle after going on a rampage in Kochi in this February 27, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Sivaram/Files</p>

An elephant damages a vehicle after going on a rampage in Kochi in this February 27, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Sivaram/Files

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>A man cleans a huge pan during celebrations of "Hola Mohalla" at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab in this March 11, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

A man cleans a huge pan during celebrations of "Hola Mohalla" at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab in this March 11, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Thursday, March 22, 2012



<p>A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, hangs from a tree after taking a dip in Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, on the occasion of the Guru Purnima festival in Allahabad in this July 18, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, hangs from a tree after taking a dip in Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, on the occasion of the Guru Purnima festival in Allahabad in this July 18, 2008 file photo

Thursday, March 22, 2012

A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, hangs from a tree after taking a dip in Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, on the occasion of the Guru Purnima festival in Allahabad in this July 18, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

<p>A man with a skeletal design painted on him gestures to show the ill effects of smoking and drinking during a function to mark the founding day of Maharashtra in Mumbai in this May 1, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A man with a skeletal design painted on him gestures to show the ill effects of smoking and drinking during a function to mark the founding day of Maharashtra in Mumbai in this May 1, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Thursday, March 22, 2012

A man with a skeletal design painted on him gestures to show the ill effects of smoking and drinking during a function to mark the founding day of Maharashtra in Mumbai in this May 1, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

<p>A Nihang or Sikh warrior performs the Gatkha, a traditional form of martial arts, during a cultural programme in Chandigarh in this September 18, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

A Nihang or Sikh warrior performs the Gatkha, a traditional form of martial arts, during a cultural programme in Chandigarh in this September 18, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Thursday, March 22, 2012

A Nihang or Sikh warrior performs the Gatkha, a traditional form of martial arts, during a cultural programme in Chandigarh in this September 18, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

<p>Men, with their bodies smeared with colour, ride bicycles during celebrations of the Hindu religious festival of Holi in Kolkata in this March 21, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

Men, with their bodies smeared with colour, ride bicycles during celebrations of the Hindu religious festival of Holi in Kolkata in this March 21, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Men, with their bodies smeared with colour, ride bicycles during celebrations of the Hindu religious festival of Holi in Kolkata in this March 21, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

<p>A child holds a human skull in his mouth as he begs on a street during the celebrations of 'Chitra Shankranti' in Siliguri in this April 9, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

A child holds a human skull in his mouth as he begs on a street during the celebrations of 'Chitra Shankranti' in Siliguri in this April 9, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Thursday, March 22, 2012

A child holds a human skull in his mouth as he begs on a street during the celebrations of 'Chitra Shankranti' in Siliguri in this April 9, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>A monkey drinks water from a roadside tap in Siliguri in this May 7, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

A monkey drinks water from a roadside tap in Siliguri in this May 7, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Thursday, March 22, 2012

A monkey drinks water from a roadside tap in Siliguri in this May 7, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

<p>A boy dressed as a tortoise crawls on the floor during a fancy dress competition in Kolkata in this May 12, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

A boy dressed as a tortoise crawls on the floor during a fancy dress competition in Kolkata in this May 12, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Thursday, March 22, 2012

A boy dressed as a tortoise crawls on the floor during a fancy dress competition in Kolkata in this May 12, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

<p>Members of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) imprison themselves in a small cage during a demonstration against what they say is the ill-treatment of chickens by fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in Kolkata in this August 11, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

Members of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) imprison themselves in a small cage during a demonstration against what they say is the ill-treatment of chickens by fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in Kolkata in this August...more

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Members of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) imprison themselves in a small cage during a demonstration against what they say is the ill-treatment of chickens by fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in Kolkata in this August 11, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

<p>A six-year-old Hindu devotee, with his mouth pierced with a trident, takes part in an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Chandigarh, in this August 13, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

A six-year-old Hindu devotee, with his mouth pierced with a trident, takes part in an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Chandigarh, in this August 13, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Thursday, March 22, 2012

A six-year-old Hindu devotee, with his mouth pierced with a trident, takes part in an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Chandigarh, in this August 13, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

<p>Students dressed up as Santa Claus pose during Christmas celebrations inside their school in Ahmedabad December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Students dressed up as Santa Claus pose during Christmas celebrations inside their school in Ahmedabad December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Students dressed up as Santa Claus pose during Christmas celebrations inside their school in Ahmedabad December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

<p>A Hindu devotee attends the annual festival of Shiva Gajan on the outskirts of Siliguri April 13, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A Hindu devotee attends the annual festival of Shiva Gajan on the outskirts of Siliguri April 13, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, March 22, 2012

A Hindu devotee attends the annual festival of Shiva Gajan on the outskirts of Siliguri April 13, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>A devotee takes part in the annual Hindu religious festival of Bonalu in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad August 8, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

A devotee takes part in the annual Hindu religious festival of Bonalu in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad August 8, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Thursday, March 22, 2012

A devotee takes part in the annual Hindu religious festival of Bonalu in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad August 8, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

<p>A labourer carries empty tins to a recycling factory in Mumbai July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A labourer carries empty tins to a recycling factory in Mumbai July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, March 22, 2012

A labourer carries empty tins to a recycling factory in Mumbai July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>An employee works inside a cotton processing unit at Kadi town, about 56 km (35 miles) north of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

An employee works inside a cotton processing unit at Kadi town, about 56 km (35 miles) north of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, March 22, 2012

An employee works inside a cotton processing unit at Kadi town, about 56 km (35 miles) north of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demoness Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival at village Phalen, near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demoness Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival at village Phalen, near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more

Thursday, March 22, 2012

Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demoness Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival at village Phalen, near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A worker test drives a car in the shape of a heels on a road in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

A worker test drives a car in the shape of a heels on a road in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Thursday, March 22, 2012

A worker test drives a car in the shape of a heels on a road in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

<p>A girl walks with her pet monkey on a promenade along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A girl walks with her pet monkey on a promenade along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, March 22, 2012

A girl walks with her pet monkey on a promenade along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

