Oddly India
A man shelters his goat from the rain during monsoon showers in Mumbai July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A man shelters his goat from the rain during monsoon showers in Mumbai July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Children climb trees as they play on the outskirts of Srinagar August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Children climb trees as they play on the outskirts of Srinagar August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Relatives carry a corpse atop a motorised rickshaw travelling on a street at Hajipur industrial park on the outskirts Patna, in Bihar January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Relatives carry a corpse atop a motorised rickshaw travelling on a street at Hajipur industrial park on the outskirts Patna, in Bihar January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
American-Japanese illusionist "Cyril" performs a stunt where he appears suspended in the air from a lamp post in Mumbai June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
American-Japanese illusionist "Cyril" performs a stunt where he appears suspended in the air from a lamp post in Mumbai June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A member of the audience waves at a rider performing a stunt during the Red Bull X-Fighters freestyle motocross motorbike event at India Gate in New Delhi June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
A member of the audience waves at a rider performing a stunt during the Red Bull X-Fighters freestyle motocross motorbike event at India Gate in New Delhi June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman dries his hair after taking a holy dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri /Files
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman dries his hair after taking a holy dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri /Files
A member of the street-side audience waves at American-Japanese illusionist "Cyril" as he performs a stunt where he appears suspended in the air from a lamp post in Mumbai, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A member of the street-side audience waves at American-Japanese illusionist "Cyril" as he performs a stunt where he appears suspended in the air from a lamp post in Mumbai, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A groom pulls his horse through the equine pool after working out on the track during early morning workouts for the upcoming Derby race in Mumbai, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui /Files
A groom pulls his horse through the equine pool after working out on the track during early morning workouts for the upcoming Derby race in Mumbai, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui /Files
Visitors sit behind a sculpture titled "Small Things" by Australian artist Sam Jinks at the India Art Fair in New Delhi January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Visitors sit behind a sculpture titled "Small Things" by Australian artist Sam Jinks at the India Art Fair in New Delhi January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A security guard stands next to a sculpture titled "Woman and Child" by Australian artist Sam Jinks at the India Art Fair in New Delhi January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A security guard stands next to a sculpture titled "Woman and Child" by Australian artist Sam Jinks at the India Art Fair in New Delhi January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Hindu devotees wearing headsets listen to a fortune-telling machine at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati, in Allahabad January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Hindu devotees wearing headsets listen to a fortune-telling machine at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati, in Allahabad January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A Sadhu or a Hindu ascetic smokes a bidi, a local cigarette hand-rolled with leaf tobacco, inside a makeshift shelter on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A Sadhu or a Hindu ascetic smokes a bidi, a local cigarette hand-rolled with leaf tobacco, inside a makeshift shelter on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Tourists take a boat ride amid dense fog at Sukhana Lake on a cold winter morning in Chandigarh January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Tourists take a boat ride amid dense fog at Sukhana Lake on a cold winter morning in Chandigarh January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A customer holds a candle as he gets his haircut at a barber's shop during a power-cut in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A customer holds a candle as he gets his haircut at a barber's shop during a power-cut in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Next Slideshows
Mountain haying
Swiss farmers head to the mountains for some wild haying.
Longest lived women: Hong Kong
Hong Kong women are now the longest-lived women in the world, overtaking a record formerly held by Japan.
Failed Cuba-to-Florida swim
Veteran long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad was plucked from the Florida Straits after giving up on her fourth and likely final attempt to make the swim from Cuba...
Obama and teleprompters
President Obama using teleprompters.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.