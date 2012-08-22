Edition:
Oddly India

<p>A man shelters his goat from the rain during monsoon showers in Mumbai July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Children climb trees as they play on the outskirts of Srinagar August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files</p>

<p>Relatives carry a corpse atop a motorised rickshaw travelling on a street at Hajipur industrial park on the outskirts Patna, in Bihar January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>American-Japanese illusionist "Cyril" performs a stunt where he appears suspended in the air from a lamp post in Mumbai June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>A member of the audience waves at a rider performing a stunt during the Red Bull X-Fighters freestyle motocross motorbike event at India Gate in New Delhi June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files</p>

<p>A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman dries his hair after taking a holy dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri /Files</p>

<p>A member of the street-side audience waves at American-Japanese illusionist "Cyril" as he performs a stunt where he appears suspended in the air from a lamp post in Mumbai, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

<p>A groom pulls his horse through the equine pool after working out on the track during early morning workouts for the upcoming Derby race in Mumbai, February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui /Files</p>

<p>Visitors sit behind a sculpture titled "Small Things" by Australian artist Sam Jinks at the India Art Fair in New Delhi January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

<p>A security guard stands next to a sculpture titled "Woman and Child" by Australian artist Sam Jinks at the India Art Fair in New Delhi January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

<p>Hindu devotees wearing headsets listen to a fortune-telling machine at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati, in Allahabad January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

<p>A Sadhu or a Hindu ascetic smokes a bidi, a local cigarette hand-rolled with leaf tobacco, inside a makeshift shelter on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

<p>Tourists take a boat ride amid dense fog at Sukhana Lake on a cold winter morning in Chandigarh January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

<p>A customer holds a candle as he gets his haircut at a barber's shop during a power-cut in Kolkata July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

