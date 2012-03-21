Oddly India

Edition:
<p>Noori, a cloned Pashmina goat walks inside its enclosure at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), in Shuhama, 25 km (16 miles) east of Srinagar March 15, 2012. Noori who weighed 1.3 kg (2.9 lb) at birth on March 9, 2012 is the world's first cloned Pashmina goat and is doing well so far, said Doctor Riaz Ahmad Shah, who heads the project at SKUAST. Pashmina goats, which grow a thick warm fleece, survive on grass in Ladakh where temperatures plunge to as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

Noori, a cloned Pashmina goat walks inside its enclosure at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), in Shuhama, 25 km (16 miles) east of Srinagar March 15, 2012. Noori who weighed 1.3 kg (2.9 lb) at birth on March 9, 2012 is the world's first cloned Pashmina goat and is doing well so far, said Doctor Riaz Ahmad Shah, who heads the project at SKUAST. Pashmina goats, which grow a thick warm fleece, survive on grass in Ladakh where temperatures plunge to as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

<p>A boy plays in a puddle of coloured water during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near Mathura March 9, 2012. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A boy plays in a puddle of coloured water during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near Mathura March 9, 2012. Huranga is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A worker test drives a car in the shape of a heels on a road in Hyderabad March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder </p>

A worker test drives a car in the shape of a heels on a road in Hyderabad March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

A worker test drives a car in the shape of a heels on a road in Hyderabad March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

<p>A 28-year-old cross-dresser, who gave his name as Shamshabad, sits on the road in a market in Hyderabad, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

A 28-year-old cross-dresser, who gave his name as Shamshabad, sits on the road in a market in Hyderabad, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

A 28-year-old cross-dresser, who gave his name as Shamshabad, sits on the road in a market in Hyderabad, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>A man gets a shave by a roadside barber in a slum area in Mumbai, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A man gets a shave by a roadside barber in a slum area in Mumbai, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man gets a shave by a roadside barber in a slum area in Mumbai, March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Milk containers hang from the windows of a passenger train in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma </p>

Milk containers hang from the windows of a passenger train in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Milk containers hang from the windows of a passenger train in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>A girl walks with her pet monkey on a promenade along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A girl walks with her pet monkey on a promenade along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A girl walks with her pet monkey on a promenade along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

