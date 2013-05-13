Oddly India
A Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in Rajasthan May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A Hindu devotee gets her tongue pierced with a trident as she takes part in an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Ahmedabad April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in Rajasthan May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A devotee dressed up as the Hindu deity Hanuman reacts as he gets ready to take part in a religious procession during Ramnavmi festival in New Delhi April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A man drives a taxi loaded with bicycles and milk containers through a road in Allahabad November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A boy performs a Mallakhamb pose on a pole as others watch at the Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Sajal Biswas, 40, a snake charmer puts the head of a snake into his mouth as he performs at a roadside to earn his livelihood on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Dancers in body paint wait to take part in a performance during festivities marking the start of the annual harvest festival of "Onam" in Kochi August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A man shelters his goat from the rain during monsoon showers in Mumbai July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor gestures as gets dressed up as Charlie Chaplin in his house in Adipur in Gujarat April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Boys ride a motorbike on their way back home after taking a bath in a canal at Chachura village, in Uttar Pradesh April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A farmer carries cucumbers from his field to sell in the markets in Allahabad March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A worker test drives a car in the shape of a heels on a road in Hyderabad March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A Hindu ascetic, or Sadhu, smokes marijuana on a chillum outside the Bhavnath temple during the Mahashivratri festival in Junagadh district, in Gujarat, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Visitors sit behind a sculpture titled "Small Things" by Australian artist Sam Jinks at the India Art Fair in New Delhi January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A man pushes an auto-rickshaw loaded with plastic balls to sell at a wholesale market in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Commuters including school boys travel on a crowded passenger bus during morning rush hours at Khurja village located in Uttar Pradesh September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A devotee shows his back with an image depicting Mother India during the 134th annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad July 3, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Mohammad Alishan, a performer from Jharkhand, performs a stunt as he drives a car on the walls of a "Well of Death" at a fair in Srinagar May 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
