Odds on the next pope

<p>Cardinal Peter Turkson of Ghana is the odds on favorite for the next pope with 5/2 odds from Irish bookmaker Paddy Power and 9/4 odds from British bookmaker William Hill. Turkson (2nd L) is seen during the Ash Wednesday mass at the Vatican February 13, 2013. REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Monday, March 11, 2013

Cardinal Peter Turkson of Ghana is the odds on favorite for the next pope with 5/2 odds from Irish bookmaker Paddy Power and 9/4 odds from British bookmaker William Hill. Turkson (2nd L) is seen during the Ash Wednesday mass at the Vatican February 13, 2013. REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Cardinal Angelo Scola of Italy has 7/2 odds from Paddy Power and 2/1 odds from William Hill. Scola arrives to attend a prayer at Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone of Italy has 7/2 odds from Paddy Power and 10/3 odds from William Hill. Bertone conducts a mass for the 900th anniversary of the Order of the Knights of Malta at the St. Peter Basilica in Vatican February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Monday, March 11, 2013

Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone of Italy has 7/2 odds from Paddy Power and 10/3 odds from William Hill. Bertone conducts a mass for the 900th anniversary of the Order of the Knights of Malta at the St. Peter Basilica in Vatican February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Cardinal Marc Ouellet of Canada has 8/1 odds from Paddy Power and 9/4 odds from William Hill. Ouellet waves as he arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

<p>Cardinal Odilo Pedro Scherer of Brazil has 12/1 odds from Paddy Power and 10/1 odds from William Hill. Scherer leads Ash Wednesday mass at Se Cathedral in Sao Paulo February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco of Italy has 14/1 odds from Paddy Power and 10/1 from William Hill. Bagnasco arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Cardinal Peter Erdo of Hungary has 14/1 odds from Paddy Power and 12/1 odds from William Hill. Erdo celebrates a mass at St. Stephen's Basilica in Budapest February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

<p>Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi of Italy has 14/1 odds from Paddy Power and 12/1 odds from William Hill. Ravasi is pictured during the Ambrosetti workshop in Cernobbio, next to Como, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Paolo Bona</p>

<p>Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn of Austria has 20/1 odds from Paddy Power and 14/1 from William Hill. Schoenborn attends a mass at the Basilica of St. Bartholomew in Rome, March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

<p>Cardinal Leonardo Sandri of Argentina has 20/1 odds from Paddy Power and 16/1 odds from William Hill. Sandri gestures during an interview with Reuters in Rome, March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

<p>Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Philippines has 20/1 odds from Paddy Power and 33/1 odds from William Hill. Tagle attends a prayer at Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Cardinal Sean O'Malley of the United States has 25/1 odds from Paddy Power and 25/1 odds from William Hill. O'Malley, Archbishop of Boston, gestures during an news conference at the North American College in Rome March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Monday, March 11, 2013

Cardinal Sean O'Malley of the United States has 25/1 odds from Paddy Power and 25/1 odds from William Hill. O'Malley, Archbishop of Boston, gestures during an news conference at the North American College in Rome March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Cardinal Francis Arinze of Nigeria has 33/1 odds from Paddy Power and 25/1 odds from William Hill. Arinze takes his seat before the last general audience of Pope Benedict XVI in St Peter's Square at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Monday, March 11, 2013

Cardinal Francis Arinze of Nigeria has 33/1 odds from Paddy Power and 25/1 odds from William Hill. Arinze takes his seat before the last general audience of Pope Benedict XVI in St Peter's Square at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Cardinal Oscar Andres Rodriguez Maradiaga of Honduras has 33/1 odds from Paddy Power and 25/1 odds from William Hill. Maradiaga arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall in the Vatican March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the United States has 33/1 odds from Paddy Power and 40/1 odds from William Hill. Dolan, the Archbishop of New York holds a cup during an interview with a Reuters journalist at the North American College in Rome February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi</p>

Monday, March 11, 2013

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the United States has 33/1 odds from Paddy Power and 40/1 odds from William Hill. Dolan, the Archbishop of New York holds a cup during an interview with a Reuters journalist at the North American College in Rome February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

<p>Well-known atheist and best-selling author Richard Dawkins has 666/1 odds from Paddy Power. Dawkins speaks to the crowd during the "Rock Beyond Belief" festival at Fort Bragg army base in North Carolina March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

<p>Lead singer Bono of Irish rock band U2 has 1000/1 odds from Paddy Power. Bono performs during their 360 Degree Tour at Olympic stadium in Athens, September 3, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

