Off-duty rebels
Members of the Free Syrian Army chant as one of them plays the guitar near Nairab military airport in Aleppo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Members of the Free Syrian Army chant and dance near Nairab military airport in Aleppo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Free Syrian Army fighters dress a mannequin to looks like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter sews cloth in Aleppo February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Free Syrian Army fighters smoke waterpipes near the Menagh military airport, in Aleppo's countryside January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano
Fighters from the Islamist Syrian rebel group Jabhat al-Nusra clean their weapons in Aleppo December 24, 2012. Syria special envoy Lakhdar Brahimi discussed solving the country's conflict with President Bashar al-Assad on Monday, but the opposition...more
A member of the Free Syrian Army sleeps with his weapon on his lap in the city of Aleppo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha
A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade eats his breakfast as another fighter runs carrying yogurts for their comrades during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade takes a break during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade aims a sniper rifle as other fighters eat their lunch during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A revolutionary girl named Nasma chants with members of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A member of the Free Syrian Army prays with his gun in front of him in Aleppo December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Free Syrian Army fighters rest in the old city of Aleppo December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A member of Free Syrian Army pats a cat in Aleppo October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A member of the Free Syrian Army combs his hair in the old city of Aleppo December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Free Syrian Army fighters play table tennis at the al-Khalidiya neighbourhood of Homs December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Free Syrian Army fighters dance in a house during a break in the fight in Aleppo October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A man shaves a Free Syrian Army fighter in Tariq Al-Bab district in Aleppo October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade takes a break inside a house during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters rest in Aleppo's al-Huluk district October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
A Free Syrian Army member rests at Aleppo's district of al Sukkari July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Free Syrian Army fighters play darts during their rest at Aleppo's district of al-Midan front line September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from clashes in a coffee shop in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters sleep inside an occupied room at El Edaa district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Free Syrian Army members, with covered faces and holding weapons, sit by the side of a street in Qaboun district, Damascus June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A young Free Syrian Army fighter rests on a school bench on a street in downtown Aleppo August 2, 2012. The graffiti behind him shows the name of the brigade: "Ihsan Sadiq fighting group, Amr bin al-Aas brigade of the Free North." REUTERS/Goran...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests in central Aleppo August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter shaves his beard inside a building squatted by the fighters in the center of Aleppo city, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Free Syrian Army members are seen at Aleppo's disctrict of Al Sukari August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Free Syrian Army fighter, carrying a weapon on his back, plays a guitar as he walks through a street near Aleppo September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
