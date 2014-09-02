Off the court
Ekaterina Makarova of Russia signs autographs after defeating Eugenie Bouchard of Canada at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Workers dry the court after a suspension of play due to rain at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People leave the outer courts after a match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Women charge their smartphones along a wall at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People watch a match at one of the side courts at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman walks past a wet ticket as rain causes a suspension of play at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man waits to enter a match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man stands at the top row of a stadium on the side courts at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People watch a match in the grandstand at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Workers dry the court after a suspension of play due to rain at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People rest in the shade at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Tennis fans take an escalator to the main Ashe Stadium as the glow of lights shows the back courts of the event at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Andy Murray of Britain cheer before his match against Robin Haase of the Netherlands during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A man is silhouetted against a fountain, outside Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman watches a match inside a merchandise store at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the military watch a match on a video screen outside Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A vendor sells programs before matches begin at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Workers squeegee the court in Arthur Ashe Stadium during a suspension of play at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
People watch a match at one of the side courts at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People watch matches on a video screen outside Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Arthur Ashe Stadium sits empty as rain falls on the court at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
People wait to enter a match inside Louis Armstrong Stadium at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A tennis fan watches play at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Tennis fans watch as a cloud approaches after sunset at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A worker updates scores on the grounds of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Next Slideshows
India vs England - third ODI
India beat England by six wickets in Nottingham to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.
Cardiff ODI - India beat England
India claim first blood in the one-day international series against England.
Best of Youth Olympics
Highlights from the Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing.
Young Olympians
Teenaged athletes compete in the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in China.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.