Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jul 21, 2012 | 3:50am IST

Off the streets, into the gym

<p>Aspiring boxer Chibata uses a truck shock absorber to strengthen his upper body during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. The Boxing Academy of Garrido, founded by Brazilian former pro boxer Nilson Garrido, adopts primitive training equipment that he developed himself during his years as a coach, in a project whose goal is to take the sport to the poor and marginalized population. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Aspiring boxer Chibata uses a truck shock absorber to strengthen his upper body during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. The Boxing Academy of Garrido,...more

Saturday, July 21, 2012

Aspiring boxer Chibata uses a truck shock absorber to strengthen his upper body during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. The Boxing Academy of Garrido, founded by Brazilian former pro boxer Nilson Garrido, adopts primitive training equipment that he developed himself during his years as a coach, in a project whose goal is to take the sport to the poor and marginalized population. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
1 / 30
<p>Aspiring boxer Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") trains at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. Alcantara Machado gym was founded in 2009 by Brazilian former professional boxer Nilson Garrido under the Alcantara Machado viaduct, with the aim of getting young people out of drugs and crime through sports. Currently the gym, which received all its equipment through donations, is visited daily by more than a hundred people, most of whom are unemployed or have financial troubles, who practice bodybuilding and other sports just for pleasure. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Aspiring boxer Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") trains at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. Alcantara Machado gym was founded in 2009 by Brazilian former professional boxer...more

Saturday, July 21, 2012

Aspiring boxer Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") trains at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. Alcantara Machado gym was founded in 2009 by Brazilian former professional boxer Nilson Garrido under the Alcantara Machado viaduct, with the aim of getting young people out of drugs and crime through sports. Currently the gym, which received all its equipment through donations, is visited daily by more than a hundred people, most of whom are unemployed or have financial troubles, who practice bodybuilding and other sports just for pleasure. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
2 / 30
<p>Aspiring boxers train at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct as cars drive past in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Aspiring boxers train at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct as cars drive past in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Saturday, July 21, 2012

Aspiring boxers train at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct as cars drive past in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
3 / 30
<p>Aspiring boxer Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") uses a truck tire for muscle conditioning during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Aspiring boxer Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") uses a truck tire for muscle conditioning during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce more

Saturday, July 21, 2012

Aspiring boxer Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") uses a truck tire for muscle conditioning during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
4 / 30
<p>Aspiring boxers (L-R) Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent"), and Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla"), use a rope during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Aspiring boxers (L-R) Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent"), and Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla"), use a rope during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 25, 2011. ...more

Saturday, July 21, 2012

Aspiring boxers (L-R) Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent"), and Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla"), use a rope during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
5 / 30
<p>Aspiring boxer Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") plays with dogs after a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Aspiring boxer Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") plays with dogs after a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Saturday, July 21, 2012

Aspiring boxer Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") plays with dogs after a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
6 / 30
<p>A woman and her son look from inside a bus, at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A woman and her son look from inside a bus, at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Saturday, July 21, 2012

A woman and her son look from inside a bus, at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
7 / 30
<p>A man lifts weights at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A man lifts weights at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Saturday, July 21, 2012

A man lifts weights at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
8 / 30
<p>A man exercises at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A man exercises at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Saturday, July 21, 2012

A man exercises at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
9 / 30
<p>Weights are seen near the shadow of a man at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Weights are seen near the shadow of a man at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Saturday, July 21, 2012

Weights are seen near the shadow of a man at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
10 / 30
<p>Simone Franco, 35, lifts weights next to her 11-month-old son Aquiles Franco (R) at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Simone Franco, 35, lifts weights next to her 11-month-old son Aquiles Franco (R) at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Saturday, July 21, 2012

Simone Franco, 35, lifts weights next to her 11-month-old son Aquiles Franco (R) at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
11 / 30
<p>Simone Franco, 35, lifts weights next to her 11-month-old son Aquiles Franco (L) at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Simone Franco, 35, lifts weights next to her 11-month-old son Aquiles Franco (L) at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Saturday, July 21, 2012

Simone Franco, 35, lifts weights next to her 11-month-old son Aquiles Franco (L) at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
12 / 30
<p>Aspiring boxer Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") picks up discarded truck parts converted into weights during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Aspiring boxer Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") picks up discarded truck parts converted into weights during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. ...more

Saturday, July 21, 2012

Aspiring boxer Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") picks up discarded truck parts converted into weights during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
13 / 30
<p>Men are reflected in a mirror as they lift weights at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Men are reflected in a mirror as they lift weights at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Saturday, July 21, 2012

Men are reflected in a mirror as they lift weights at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
14 / 30
<p>Aspiring boxers (L-R) Chibata, Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent"), and Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla"), use discarded truck parts such as a shock absorber and axles to strengthen their upper bodies during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Aspiring boxers (L-R) Chibata, Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent"), and Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla"), use discarded truck parts such as a shock absorber and axles to strengthen their upper bodies during a training session at a gymnasium...more

Saturday, July 21, 2012

Aspiring boxers (L-R) Chibata, Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent"), and Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla"), use discarded truck parts such as a shock absorber and axles to strengthen their upper bodies during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
15 / 30
<p>Aspiring boxer Chibata uses a rock for abdominal exercises during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Aspiring boxer Chibata uses a rock for abdominal exercises during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Saturday, July 21, 2012

Aspiring boxer Chibata uses a rock for abdominal exercises during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
16 / 30
<p>A man exercises at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A man exercises at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Saturday, July 21, 2012

A man exercises at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
17 / 30
<p>Aspiring boxers (L-R) Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") and Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") train at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Aspiring boxers (L-R) Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") and Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") train at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Saturday, July 21, 2012

Aspiring boxers (L-R) Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") and Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") train at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
18 / 30
<p>Aspiring boxer Laercio (R) trains with his coach Mauricio Cruz at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Aspiring boxer Laercio (R) trains with his coach Mauricio Cruz at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Saturday, July 21, 2012

Aspiring boxer Laercio (R) trains with his coach Mauricio Cruz at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
19 / 30
<p>Aspiring boxers Chibata (L) and Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") punch a discarded refrigerator during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Aspiring boxers Chibata (L) and Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") punch a discarded refrigerator during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho...more

Saturday, July 21, 2012

Aspiring boxers Chibata (L) and Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") punch a discarded refrigerator during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
20 / 30
<p>A man is reflected in a mirror as he lifts weights at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A man is reflected in a mirror as he lifts weights at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Saturday, July 21, 2012

A man is reflected in a mirror as he lifts weights at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
21 / 30
<p>Aspiring boxer Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") uses a mallet and a truck tire for muscle conditioning during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Aspiring boxer Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") uses a mallet and a truck tire for muscle conditioning during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 16, 2011. ...more

Saturday, July 21, 2012

Aspiring boxer Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent") uses a mallet and a truck tire for muscle conditioning during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
22 / 30
<p>Aspiring boxer Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") throws a ball at the torso of Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent"), while training at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Aspiring boxer Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") throws a ball at the torso of Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent"), while training at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. ...more

Saturday, July 21, 2012

Aspiring boxer Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") throws a ball at the torso of Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent"), while training at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
23 / 30
<p>A view of the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, where the Boxing Academy of Garrido shares the covered area with a parking lot, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A view of the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, where the Boxing Academy of Garrido shares the covered area with a parking lot, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Saturday, July 21, 2012

A view of the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, where the Boxing Academy of Garrido shares the covered area with a parking lot, March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
24 / 30
<p>Aspiring boxer Ryan Martins uses a discarded plastic jug as a punching bag during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Aspiring boxer Ryan Martins uses a discarded plastic jug as a punching bag during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Saturday, July 21, 2012

Aspiring boxer Ryan Martins uses a discarded plastic jug as a punching bag during a training session at a gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
25 / 30
<p>A man lifts weights at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A man lifts weights at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Saturday, July 21, 2012

A man lifts weights at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
26 / 30
<p>A man exercises at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A man exercises at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Saturday, July 21, 2012

A man exercises at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
27 / 30
<p>Thablio Tardoni, 6, plays with weights as he waits for his father at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Thablio Tardoni, 6, plays with weights as he waits for his father at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Saturday, July 21, 2012

Thablio Tardoni, 6, plays with weights as he waits for his father at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
28 / 30
<p>Brazilian former pro boxer Nilson Garrido (R) has a meal with aspiring boxers Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") (L) and Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent"), at Garrido's gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Brazilian former pro boxer Nilson Garrido (R) has a meal with aspiring boxers Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") (L) and Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent"), at Garrido's gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of...more

Saturday, July 21, 2012

Brazilian former pro boxer Nilson Garrido (R) has a meal with aspiring boxers Valdir Aparecido (nicknamed "Gorilla") (L) and Joilson Santos (nicknamed "Talent"), at Garrido's gymnasium under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
29 / 30
<p>Brazilian former pro boxer Nilson Garrido rests in his den that occupies part of a parking lot where his gymnasium operates under the the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Brazilian former pro boxer Nilson Garrido rests in his den that occupies part of a parking lot where his gymnasium operates under the the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Saturday, July 21, 2012

Brazilian former pro boxer Nilson Garrido rests in his den that occupies part of a parking lot where his gymnasium operates under the the Alcantara Machado viaduct in the Mooca neighborhood of Sao Paulo, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Manhattan trapeze

Manhattan trapeze

Next Slideshows

Manhattan trapeze

Manhattan trapeze

Students fly through the air at Trapeze School New York, with Lower Manhattan as a backdrop.

21 Jul 2012
Afghanistan: Lucas Jackson

Afghanistan: Lucas Jackson

Scenes from an embed in Afghanistan.

21 Jul 2012
Life in Toronto

Life in Toronto

A look at the people and places that define the Canadian city of Toronto.

21 Jul 2012
Bulgaria bus bombing

Bulgaria bus bombing

Victims of the suicide blast return to Israel.

21 Jul 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast