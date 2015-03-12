Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 12, 2015 | 8:16pm IST

Off to the races

Davy Russell on Windsor Park leads the pack on his way to winning the 13:30 Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham Racecourse March 11, 2015.

Davy Russell on Windsor Park leads the pack on his way to winning the 13:30 Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham Racecourse March 11, 2015. Reuters/Dylan Martinez Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Davy Russell on Windsor Park leads the pack on his way to winning the 13:30 Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham Racecourse March 11, 2015. Reuters/Dylan Martinez Livepic
1 / 20
Ruby Walsh on Annie Power falls at the last during the 16:00 OLBG Mares' Hurdle (Registered As The David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle) at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015.

Ruby Walsh on Annie Power falls at the last during the 16:00 OLBG Mares' Hurdle (Registered As The David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle) at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Ruby Walsh on Annie Power falls at the last during the 16:00 OLBG Mares' Hurdle (Registered As The David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle) at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
2 / 20
Punters react during the second day of the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015.

Punters react during the second day of the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Punters react during the second day of the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
3 / 20
Tom Scudamore on Gevrey Chambertin clears the water jump during the 14.40 Ultima Business Solutions Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015.

Tom Scudamore on Gevrey Chambertin clears the water jump during the 14.40 Ultima Business Solutions Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Tom Scudamore on Gevrey Chambertin clears the water jump during the 14.40 Ultima Business Solutions Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic
4 / 20
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, reacts with her children Tom (R) and Laura (L) as they watch the 14.40 Coral Cup at Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, reacts with her children Tom (R) and Laura (L) as they watch the 14.40 Coral Cup at Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, reacts with her children Tom (R) and Laura (L) as they watch the 14.40 Coral Cup at Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
5 / 20
Women hold flowers before a ceremony to celebrate the 15.20 Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015.

Women hold flowers before a ceremony to celebrate the 15.20 Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Women hold flowers before a ceremony to celebrate the 15.20 Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
6 / 20
Davy Russell on Windsor Park celebrates winning the 13:30 Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015.

Davy Russell on Windsor Park celebrates winning the 13:30 Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Davy Russell on Windsor Park celebrates winning the 13:30 Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
7 / 20
A racegoer looks out onto the course from the bar at the Cheltenham Festival March 12, 2015.

A racegoer looks out onto the course from the bar at the Cheltenham Festival March 12, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A racegoer looks out onto the course from the bar at the Cheltenham Festival March 12, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic
8 / 20
Horses clear a fence during 17.15 CHAPS Restaurants Barbados Novices' Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015.

Horses clear a fence during 17.15 CHAPS Restaurants Barbados Novices' Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Horses clear a fence during 17.15 CHAPS Restaurants Barbados Novices' Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic
9 / 20
A noticeboard shows photo finishes for close races on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015.

A noticeboard shows photo finishes for close races on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
A noticeboard shows photo finishes for close races on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
10 / 20
Zara Phillips smiles during the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015.

Zara Phillips smiles during the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Zara Phillips smiles during the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
11 / 20
Ruby Walsh on Vautour on his way to winning the 13.30 JLT Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 12, 2015.

Ruby Walsh on Vautour on his way to winning the 13.30 JLT Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 12, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
Ruby Walsh on Vautour on his way to winning the 13.30 JLT Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 12, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
12 / 20
Davy Russell on Windsor Park celebrates winning the 13:30 Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Davy Russell on Windsor Park celebrates winning the 13:30 Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Davy Russell on Windsor Park celebrates winning the 13:30 Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
13 / 20
A female racegoer poses for a photo before the start of third day at the Cheltenham Festival March 12, 2015.

A female racegoer poses for a photo before the start of third day at the Cheltenham Festival March 12, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A female racegoer poses for a photo before the start of third day at the Cheltenham Festival March 12, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
14 / 20
Lystra smiles as the wind blows her hat as she arrives for Ladies Day on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015.

Lystra smiles as the wind blows her hat as she arrives for Ladies Day on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Lystra smiles as the wind blows her hat as she arrives for Ladies Day on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
15 / 20
Punters enjoy a drink on the opening day at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015.

Punters enjoy a drink on the opening day at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Punters enjoy a drink on the opening day at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
16 / 20
General view of racegoers at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015.

General view of racegoers at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
General view of racegoers at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic
17 / 20
Punters react to a winner in the 17.15 CHAPS Restaurants Barbados Novices' Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015.

Punters react to a winner in the 17.15 CHAPS Restaurants Barbados Novices' Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Punters react to a winner in the 17.15 CHAPS Restaurants Barbados Novices' Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
18 / 20
Sam Twiston Davies celebrates after winning the 15.20 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase on Dodging Bullets with the trophy at the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015.

Sam Twiston Davies celebrates after winning the 15.20 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase on Dodging Bullets with the trophy at the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Sam Twiston Davies celebrates after winning the 15.20 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase on Dodging Bullets with the trophy at the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
19 / 20
General view as racegoers wait for the 15.20 Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015.

General view as racegoers wait for the 15.20 Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
General view as racegoers wait for the 15.20 Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic
20 / 20
City of refugees

City of refugees

City of refugees

City of refugees

The Zataari refugee camp for those fleeing fighting in Syria has grown into one of the largest refugee camps in the world.

12 Mar 2015
Israel's choice

Israel's choice

The countdown to Israel's parliamentary election.

12 Mar 2015
NASA's deep space launch test

NASA's deep space launch test

A beefed-up rocket passes a key milestone toward its debut flight in 2018.

12 Mar 2015
Children at work

Children at work

A life of labor for children around the world.

12 Mar 2015

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

