Off to the races
Davy Russell on Windsor Park leads the pack on his way to winning the 13:30 Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham Racecourse March 11, 2015. Reuters/Dylan Martinez Livepic
Ruby Walsh on Annie Power falls at the last during the 16:00 OLBG Mares' Hurdle (Registered As The David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle) at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
Punters react during the second day of the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Tom Scudamore on Gevrey Chambertin clears the water jump during the 14.40 Ultima Business Solutions Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, reacts with her children Tom (R) and Laura (L) as they watch the 14.40 Coral Cup at Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Women hold flowers before a ceremony to celebrate the 15.20 Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Davy Russell on Windsor Park celebrates winning the 13:30 Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
A racegoer looks out onto the course from the bar at the Cheltenham Festival March 12, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic
Horses clear a fence during 17.15 CHAPS Restaurants Barbados Novices' Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic
A noticeboard shows photo finishes for close races on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Zara Phillips smiles during the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Ruby Walsh on Vautour on his way to winning the 13.30 JLT Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 12, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
Davy Russell on Windsor Park celebrates winning the 13:30 Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
A female racegoer poses for a photo before the start of third day at the Cheltenham Festival March 12, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
Lystra smiles as the wind blows her hat as she arrives for Ladies Day on the second day of the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Punters enjoy a drink on the opening day at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
General view of racegoers at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic
Punters react to a winner in the 17.15 CHAPS Restaurants Barbados Novices' Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Sam Twiston Davies celebrates after winning the 15.20 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase on Dodging Bullets with the trophy at the Cheltenham Festival March 11, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
General view as racegoers wait for the 15.20 Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival March 10, 2015. Reuters / Eddie Keogh Livepic
Next Slideshows
City of refugees
The Zataari refugee camp for those fleeing fighting in Syria has grown into one of the largest refugee camps in the world.
Israel's choice
The countdown to Israel's parliamentary election.
NASA's deep space launch test
A beefed-up rocket passes a key milestone toward its debut flight in 2018.
Children at work
A life of labor for children around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.