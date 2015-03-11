Offbeat runways
Models Cara Delevingne (L) and Kendall Jenner (R) present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week March 10, 2015....more
Models pose before presenting the Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2015 collection at the New York Fashion Week February 16, 2015. Shunning the traditional catwalk, Mr. Hilfiger instead presented his collection on a mock American Football field....more
German designer Karl Lagerfeld (R) appears with models who stage a demonstration at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week September 30, 2014. Karl Lagerfeld...more
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais transformed into a "Chanel Shopping Center" during Paris Fashion Week...more
Synchronized swimmers present creations from the Adidas by Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models present creations from the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model presents creations by French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus as part of his Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Louis Vuitton during Paris fashion week October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by French lingerie Label Maison Close on the catwalk on a canal cruise boat of the Floating Fashion Week in Amsterdam May 25, 2013. The Amsterdam floating fashion week is the first fashion week with a floating catwalk...more
A model presents a creation from the Cavalera Summer 2012/2013 collection at a junkyard, during Sao Paulo Fashion Week June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations by U.S. designer Marc Jacobs, as part of his Spring/Summer 2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection for French fashion house Louis Vuitton, during Paris Fashion Week October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2010-2011 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 6, 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model is assisted off the catwalk while wearing a dress by fashion label Fendi at sunset on the Great Wall of China near Beijing October 19, 2007. A total of 88 models displayed designs by designers Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi during...more
