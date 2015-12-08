Oh Christmas tree
(L-R) Dylan, Ashley and Kaylen (no last name given) drag their family's freshly cut tree at the Snickers Gap Christmas Tree Farm in Round Hill, Virginia December 6, 2015. Snickers Gap is a 35-year-old, family-owned operation that currently has 36,000...more
An employee carries a customer's freshly cut tree at the farm, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A couple drags their freshly cut tree back to the barn from the upper reaches of the farm, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Billy Iacone (L) and Jared Heisey (C) are seen through a bailer while prepping a customer's freshly cut tree, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
(L-R) Robert, Hunter and Mallory Furgal supervise the cutting down of the family tree by their father Kevin (bottom), December 6, 2015. Family dog Cheddar stands guard. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
An employee struggles at the bailer with a huge, freshly cut tree, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Debbie (L) and Jay Miller attempt to tie their freshly cut tree on their vehicle, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Customers drag their freshly cut tree past a seedling (foreground) December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A customer looks for his initials on tags of freshly cut trees, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Charlotte Wolff is seen with her pet Christmas tree "Jeff" at the farm, December 6, 2015. Charlotte planted "Jeff" six years ago. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Mark Wolff (C) pours diesel fuel into a tractor while customer's freshly cut trees are unloaded at the parking lot of the farm, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Conor Brandquist (L) tosses his one-year old daughter Taylor in the air while tree hunting, December 6, 2015. Wife and mom Kelly Brandquist is at right. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A family searches for the perfect Christmas tree, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Owner Steven Wolff inspects customer's freshly cut tree tags at the farm, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Cammie (L) and Kevin Furgal carry their freshly cut tree home, December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
