Oh my goat
Charlie Cole tends to one of his Cabrito goats on Broughgammon Farm near the town of Ballycastle in northern Ireland April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files
Charlie Cole tends to one of his Cabrito goats on Broughgammon Farm near the town of Ballycastle in northern Ireland April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/Files
Goat handlers, known as jockeys, race to the finish line with their animals in one of several events held during the annual Buccoo Goat and Crab Race Festival at Buccoo Integrated Facility on Tobago Island, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea De...more
Goat handlers, known as jockeys, race to the finish line with their animals in one of several events held during the annual Buccoo Goat and Crab Race Festival at Buccoo Integrated Facility on Tobago Island, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva/Files
A man balances a goat on wooden sticks for his audience by a roadside in the outskirts of Faisalabad November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fayyaz Hussain/Files
A man balances a goat on wooden sticks for his audience by a roadside in the outskirts of Faisalabad November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fayyaz Hussain/Files
A goat named Izak wears a campaign button for U.S. President Barack Obama before a campaign event with former U.S. President Bill Clinton outside the Dover Elks Club Lodge in Dover, New Hampshire November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi/Files more
A goat named Izak wears a campaign button for U.S. President Barack Obama before a campaign event with former U.S. President Bill Clinton outside the Dover Elks Club Lodge in Dover, New Hampshire November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi/Files
A trader rests on a cot with a goat while waiting for customers at a livestock market on the eve of Eid al-Adha in the old quarters of Delhi October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
A trader rests on a cot with a goat while waiting for customers at a livestock market on the eve of Eid al-Adha in the old quarters of Delhi October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
A goat is seen at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival at Port Zayed in Abu Dhabi October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Job/Files
A goat is seen at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival at Port Zayed in Abu Dhabi October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Job/Files
Men bathe a goat before selling it at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Mumbai October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Men bathe a goat before selling it at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Mumbai October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A goat drinks a bottle of beer as visitors watch in Laoshan, Shandong province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily/Files
A goat drinks a bottle of beer as visitors watch in Laoshan, Shandong province, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily/Files
Goats rest on a vintage truck at Caribou Crossing near Carcross in Yukon August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/Files
Goats rest on a vintage truck at Caribou Crossing near Carcross in Yukon August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/Files
Devotees grab a goat from a pond during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 4, 2012. During the annual festival, a live goat is thrown into a pond and the team of devotees that retrieve the animal first wins. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files more
Devotees grab a goat from a pond during the Deopokhari festival in Khokana August 4, 2012. During the annual festival, a live goat is thrown into a pond and the team of devotees that retrieve the animal first wins. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/Files
A young boy runs past a goat that is chasing him as it runs on top of his family's tent in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files
A young boy runs past a goat that is chasing him as it runs on top of his family's tent in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files
A man shelters his goat from the rain during monsoon showers in Mumbai July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A man shelters his goat from the rain during monsoon showers in Mumbai July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Cyrus Fakroddin and his pet goat Cocoa relax at their home in Summit, New Jersey April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce/Files
Cyrus Fakroddin and his pet goat Cocoa relax at their home in Summit, New Jersey April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce/Files
Cyrus Fakroddin (L) and his pet goat Cocoa ride the downtown C train in New York April 7, 2012. "Cocoa doesn't even know she is a goat and you see that in her, but she loves hanging out with people," Fakroddin said. REUTERS/Allison Joyce/Files more
Cyrus Fakroddin (L) and his pet goat Cocoa ride the downtown C train in New York April 7, 2012. "Cocoa doesn't even know she is a goat and you see that in her, but she loves hanging out with people," Fakroddin said. REUTERS/Allison Joyce/Files
Cyrus Fakroddin (not pictured) and his pet goat Cocoa stroll outside a side walk in Manhattan, New York April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce/Files
Cyrus Fakroddin (not pictured) and his pet goat Cocoa stroll outside a side walk in Manhattan, New York April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce/Files
Tourists stand next to a goat inside a farm house near the Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Tourists stand next to a goat inside a farm house near the Jhajjar district in Haryana March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A photographer take pictures of Noori, a cloned Pashmina goat being held by a staff member at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), in Shuhama, 25 km (16...more
A photographer take pictures of Noori, a cloned Pashmina goat being held by a staff member at the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), in Shuhama, 25 km (16 miles) east of Srinagar March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A man loads a pair of goats into the car boot after purchasing them from a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A man loads a pair of goats into the car boot after purchasing them from a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
Men transport a goat on a motorcycle ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Lahore November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza/Files
Men transport a goat on a motorcycle ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Lahore November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza/Files
A Swiss People's Party (SVP) member arrives on stage with his goat mascot before the unveiling of the "Vertrag mit dem Volk" (Contract with People) during a party meeting in Zurich, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Files
A Swiss People's Party (SVP) member arrives on stage with his goat mascot before the unveiling of the "Vertrag mit dem Volk" (Contract with People) during a party meeting in Zurich, August 27, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Files
Wasieef, a Maaz Al Shami (Damascene goat), which won the first prize for the "Most Beautiful Goat" title in the female category, is seen at the Mazayen al-Maaz competition in Amman July 22, 2011. This was the first goat competition held in Jordan. ...more
Wasieef, a Maaz Al Shami (Damascene goat), which won the first prize for the "Most Beautiful Goat" title in the female category, is seen at the Mazayen al-Maaz competition in Amman July 22, 2011. This was the first goat competition held in Jordan. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji/Files
A man busks with a monkey riding on a goat along a road in Faisalabad July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Fayyaz Hussain/Files
A man busks with a monkey riding on a goat along a road in Faisalabad July 17, 2011. REUTERS/Fayyaz Hussain/Files
A Hindu priest performs rituals on a goat before its sacrifice as they worship Sheetala Mata, the Hindu goddess of smallpox, during the Sheetala Puja in Kolkata May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A Hindu priest performs rituals on a goat before its sacrifice as they worship Sheetala Mata, the Hindu goddess of smallpox, during the Sheetala Puja in Kolkata May 7, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A one-day old kid stands on the front seat of an abandoned car outside a farm in Siggiewi, near Valletta, December 22, 2010. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi/Files
A one-day old kid stands on the front seat of an abandoned car outside a farm in Siggiewi, near Valletta, December 22, 2010. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi/Files
A goat performs wire-walking with a monkey on its back at a zoo in Fuzhou, Fujian province April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A goat performs wire-walking with a monkey on its back at a zoo in Fuzhou, Fujian province April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
10-year-old Bin Amin, a Kashmiri Bakerwal or nomad boy, carries a lamb over his shoulders while walking with his herd of goats and sheep in Srinagar October 5, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
10-year-old Bin Amin, a Kashmiri Bakerwal or nomad boy, carries a lamb over his shoulders while walking with his herd of goats and sheep in Srinagar October 5, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Muslim man carries a goat on a rickshaw on the eve of the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
A Muslim man carries a goat on a rickshaw on the eve of the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi August 22, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
A man shows a customer the teeth of a goat at an animal market on the eve of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Mumbai December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A man shows a customer the teeth of a goat at an animal market on the eve of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Mumbai December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A Hindu priest covered in red powder performs the traditional Deodhani dance with goats, that will be sacrificed at a Hindu temple, in Guwahati August 19, 2007. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files
A Hindu priest covered in red powder performs the traditional Deodhani dance with goats, that will be sacrificed at a Hindu temple, in Guwahati August 19, 2007. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files
Hindu devotees take a bath before offering a baby goat to the Ganges on the occasion of Ganga Dashahara in Patna, capital of Bihar, June 6, 2006. REUTERS/Manish Sinha/Files
Hindu devotees take a bath before offering a baby goat to the Ganges on the occasion of Ganga Dashahara in Patna, capital of Bihar, June 6, 2006. REUTERS/Manish Sinha/Files
Sitar maestro Ravi Shankar (R) kisses Masoom, a two-and-a-half month old goat rescued from an abattoir, as his wife Sukanya Shankar looks on during a news conference in Bombay April 1, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Sitar maestro Ravi Shankar (R) kisses Masoom, a two-and-a-half month old goat rescued from an abattoir, as his wife Sukanya Shankar looks on during a news conference in Bombay April 1, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A Nepalese couple worships a goat before its sacrifice in front of the Hindu God Kali (Goddess of power) in the capital Kathmandu October 7, 2002, three days after Nepal's king sacked Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files more
A Nepalese couple worships a goat before its sacrifice in front of the Hindu God Kali (Goddess of power) in the capital Kathmandu October 7, 2002, three days after Nepal's king sacked Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Next Slideshows
Blind track meet
Blind or visually impaired students compete in the 67th annual Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind track and field tournament.
India at Cannes
Snapshots of Indian presence at the 66th Cannes Film Festival
M23 rebel training
Training new recruits to Congo's M23 insurgent group.
Venezuela's toilet paper shortage
Supplies of food and other basic products have been patchy in recent months, with long lines forming at supermarkets and rushes occurring when there is news of...
MORE IN PICTURES
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards
French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
India This Week
Our pictures from India this week.
Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament
Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.