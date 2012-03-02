Edition:
Pictures | Fri Mar 2, 2012

Ohio school shooting tragedy

<p>Students are seen on a Chardon Local School District bus arriving for the first day of regular schedule classes since the school shootings in Chardon, Ohio March 2, 2012. Three students were killed and two others wounded by suspect T.J. Lane in Monday's shooting rampage at the Ohio high school. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Friday, March 02, 2012

<p>A memorial is seen as Chardon Local School District buses arrive for the first day of regular schedule classes since the school shootings in Chardon, Ohio March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Students arrive for the first day of regular schedule classes at Chardon High School since the school shootings in Chardon, Ohio March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>Students embrace as they arrive for the first day of regular schedule classes at Chardon High School since the school shootings in Chardon, Ohio March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>Students gather outside a memorial remembering the victims of the Chardon High school shootings before returning to school for the first time since the shootings in Chardon, Ohio March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>Students gather outside a memorial remembering the victims of the Chardon High school shootings, before returning to school for the first time since the shootings in Chardon, Ohio March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>Students and parents gather outside a memorial remembering the victims of the Chardon High school shootings before returning to school for the first time since the shootings in Chardon, Ohio March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Students and parents walk from a memorial remembering the victims of the Chardon High school shootings, as they return to school for the first time since the shootings in Chardon, Ohio March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>Chardon School Superintendent Joeseph Bergant (L) embraces a student as they return to school for the first time since the school shootings in Chardon, Ohio March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>People stand outside a memorial remembering the victims of the school shooting in Chardon, Ohio, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>Andy Hasz, a junior at Chardon High School, grieves outside a memorial remembering the victims of the school shooting in Chardon, Ohio, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>A sign remembering the victims of the Chardon High school shooting in Chardon, Ohio, is seen on a fence, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>The U.S. flag is seen at half mast remembering the victims of a school shooting outside the Board of Education in Chardon, Ohio February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>A memorial is seen outside Chardon High School remembering the victims of a school shooting in Chardon, Ohio February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>An Ohio State highway patrol helicopter leaves the grounds of Chardon High School as students leave the area in Chardon, Ohio February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ron Kuntz </p>

<p>A student walks away from Chardon High School with her mother after a gunman shot one girl and four boys in Chardon, Ohio February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ron Kuntz </p>

<p>Federal agents stand outside the residence of suspected gunman T.J. Lane, who allegedly shot one girl and four boys inside Chardon High School in Chardon, Ohio February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ron Kuntz </p>

<p>Chardon High School sophomore Daneille Samples, 16, talks about her experience inside the school cafeteria where a gunman shot one girl and four boys in Chardon, Ohio February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ron Kuntz </p>

<p>Students walk away from Chardon High School with their parents after a gunman shot one girl and four boys in Chardon, Ohio February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ron Kuntz </p>

<p>Police cars sit out the entrance of Chardon High School after a gunman went on a shooting spree at the High School in Chardon, Ohio February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ron Kuntz </p>

<p>An unidentified female student places a bouquet of roses at the base of the Chardon High School sign in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

<p>Suspect TJ Lane is escorted into the Geauga County Courthouse Annex by Sheriff deputies for his court appearance in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012, after shooting and killing three students and wounding two others at Chardon High School. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk </p>

<p>Suspect TJ Lane is escorted into the Geauga County Courthouse Annex by Sheriff deputies for his court appearance in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012, after shooting and killing three students and wounding two others at Chardon High School. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk </p>

<p>Suspect TJ Lane is driven away from the Geauga County Courthouse Annex by Sheriff deputies after his court appearance in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012, after shooting and killing three students and wounding two others at Chardon High School. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk </p>

<p>People gather outside St. Mary's of Chardon for a candlelight vigil remembering the victims of a school shooting in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>People gather outside St. Mary's of Chardon for a candlelight vigil remembering the victims of a school shooting in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>A Chardon police officer puts his arm around a girl as people gather outside St. Mary's of Chardon for a candlelight vigil remembering the victims of a school shooting in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

<p>People gather outside St. Mary's of Chardon for a candlelight vigil remembering the victims of a school shooting in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk </p>

<p>People gather outside St. Mary's of Chardon for a candlelight vigil remembering the victims of a school shooting in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>People gather outside St. Mary's of Chardon for a candlelight vigil remembering the victims of a school shooting in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk </p>

<p>People gather outside St. Mary's of Chardon for a candlelight vigil remembering the victims of a school shooting in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk </p>

<p>Bradley Gartner,12, stands outside St. Mary's of Chardon during a candlelight vigil remembering the victims of a school shooting in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>Elizabeth Sounik,7, sits on a snow mound outside St. Mary's of Chardon after a candlelight vigil remembering the victims of a school shooting in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>Flowers are placed on the entrance to Chardon High School in Chardon, Ohio February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

