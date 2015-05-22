Edition:
Oil spill in California

An oil spill makes patterns in a marine algae in the waters off Refugio State Beach after a massive oil spill on the California coast in Goleta, California, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, May 22, 2015
A clean up worker holds a box of sea creatures killed by an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, May 22, 2015
A worker climbs on rocks covered in oil as he cleans up an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, May 22, 2015
The source of the spill is seen on the beach near Refugio State Beach after a massive oil spill on the California coast in Goleta, California, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, May 22, 2015
Bags of debris covered in oil fill a truck as workers clean up an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, May 22, 2015
Protesters call for a ban on fracking and a phasing out of oil development in California, in Santa Barbara, United States, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, May 22, 2015
A pelican covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, May 21, 2015
An absorbent is used to show oil slick in the waters off Refugio State Beach on the Californian coast in Goleta, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, May 22, 2015
Californian brown pelicans fly over contaminated ocean waters and oil covered rocks near Refugio State Beach on the Californian coast in Goleta, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, May 22, 2015
Workers clean up an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, May 22, 2015
An octopus spattered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A sea lion swims in oil-contaminated water near Refugio State Beach on the Californian coast in Goleta, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, May 22, 2015
William McConnaughey, 56, who drove from San Diego to help shovel oil off the beach, stands in an oil slick in bare feet along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, May 21, 2015
Buckets of oil volunteers carried from an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, May 21, 2015
An oil boom contains the oil in the waters off Refugio State Beach after a massive oil spill on the California coast in Goleta, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Friday, May 22, 2015
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A man watches an oil slick wash up on a beach along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A lobster covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, May 21, 2015
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A shrimp covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Buckets of oil volunteers carried from an oil slick sit along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, May 21, 2015
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A clean-up worker walks next to an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A bird covered in oil flies over an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Volunteers fill buckets with oil from an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, May 21, 2015
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A lobster covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Volunteer William McConnaughey, 56, who drove from San Diego to help shovel oil off the beach, stretches out his hands after carrying buckets of oil from an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, May 21, 2015
Birds covered in oil fly in front of an oil-drilling platform above an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A fish covered in oil is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Workers clean up an oil slick along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. T REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An oil slick washes up on a beach along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A man watches an oil slick wash up on a beach along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 20, 2015
