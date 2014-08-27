Oil spill in Mexico
A dying bird covered in spilled oil lies on a rock on the banks of the San Juan river in Cadereyta, Mexico August 26, 2014. An oil pipeline spill that contaminated a river in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon will take months to clean up, the...more
Workers take a break while trying to clean the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
The reflection of a worker is seen in leaked oil as he tries to recover oil from the shores of the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A dead bird covered in spilled oil lies in the San Juan river in Cadereyta August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Workers pour oil into containers while trying to clean the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A bird covered in oil stretches its wings on the shores of the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A worker cuts reed while trying to clean the area from leaked oil at an irrigation canal that flows into the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Workers try to clean up leaking oil at a stream in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
The reflection of a worker is seen in leaked oil on the shores of the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A bird covered in spilled oil perches on the banks of the San Juan river in Cadereyta August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Oil-stained tail feathers of a dead bird are seen on the banks of San Juan river in Cadereyta August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Workers navigate near containment booms while trying to clean the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A worker uses a shovel to row through leaked oil on the San Juan river in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Workers cut reed while trying to clean the area from leaked oil at an irrigation canal that flows into the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
The sun is reflected in leaked oil on the shores of an irrigation canal that flows into the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Cattle stand in a stream near leaked oil in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A part of the oil pipeline, where thieves had tried to tap into, is seen uncovered and surrounded by yellow tape in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Workers try to clean up leaking oil at a stream in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A woman observes as workers try to clean leaking oil in the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A dead dragonfly, covered in oil, lies on the shore of an irrigation canal that flows into the river San Juan in Cadereyta August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Next Slideshows
Gaza celebrates ceasefire
Israel and Hamas agree to a ceasefire.
The Ukraine front
Ukraine continues its offensive against pro-Russian separatists.
Far from home
The plight of Iraq's Yazidi sect.
Gaza fighting continues
The war enters its seventh week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.