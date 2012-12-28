Ok Tata, bye-bye
Ratan Tata attends the annual general meeting of Tata Steel Ltd., in Mumbai August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Ratan Tata speaks during the annual general meeting of software services provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Ratan Tata (R) and then Deputy Chairman Cyrus Mistry attend the launch of a new website for tech superstore Croma, managed by Infiniti Retail, a part of the Tata Group, in Mumbai April 23, 2012. Mistry takes over as Chairman of the group from Ratan...more
Ratan Tata (L) poses in front of the Megapixel model car during the first media day of the Geneva Auto Show at the Palexpo in Geneva, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files
Ratan Tata poses with Jaguar's newly launched C-X16 car during India's Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 5, 2012. He acknowledged that his Tata Motors failed to capitalise on the early excitement surrounding the launch of the world's cheapest car....more
Ratan Tata (L) and Tata Sons Deputy Chairman Cyrus Mistry pose with company's new SUV Safari-Storme during Auto Expo, in New Delhi January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Trade Minister Anand Sharma (L) shakes hands with Ratan Tata (C) as Tata Sons Deputy Chairman Cyrus Mistry watches before the start of their meeting in New Delhi December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Ratan Tata (L) attends a ceremony to unveil a Nano car made of gold in Mumbai September 19, 2011. About 80 kg of 22 karat gold, approximately 15 kg of silver and gemstones were used to decorate the car, according to a press statement. REUTERS/Danish...more
Ratan Tata poses in front of a Nano car made of gold during a ceremony in Mumbai September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Ratan Tata wipes his eye during the annual general meeting of Tata Consultancy Services in Mumbai July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Ratan Tata (L), enters Parliament complex in a car ahead of his appearance before a parliamentary panel in New Delhi April 4, 2011. Tata appeared before a parliamentary panel probing a multi-billion dollar telecoms spectrum scandal....more
Ratan Tata (C), surrounded by the media, leaves the venue after receiving the life time achievement award for management conferred by the All India Management Association (AIMA) during a ceremony in New Delhi March 22, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files more
Ratan Tata (L), receives a flight certificate by pilot Mike Wallace after they flew the F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft during the "Aero India 2011" at Yelahanka air force station in the outskirts of Bangalore February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files more
Ratan Tata (R), and pilot Mike Wallace sit inside the cockpit before flying the F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft during the "Aero India 2011" at Yelahanka air force station in the outskirts of Bangalore February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Ratan Tata (L), shakes hands with pilot Mike Wallace after they flew the F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft during the "Aero India 2011" at Yelahanka air force station in the outskirts of Bangalore February 10, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Ratan Tata (C) speaks during a "UK-India CEO Forum" chaired by British Prime Minister David Cameron at number 10 Downing Street in London February 3, 2011. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool/Files
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (C) is flanked by CEO of Standard Chartered PLC Peter Sands (centre L) and Ratan Tata (centre R) as he chairs a meeting of the "UK-India CEO Forum" at number 10 Downing Street in London February 3, 2011....more
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet Ratan Tata in the receiving line at a state dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, India, November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files
Chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata attends the annual general meeting of "The Indian Hotels Company Ltd" in Mumbai August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Ratan Tata (L) and Gujarat's chief minister Narendra Modi wave as they stand beside the Tata Nano car during the inauguration ceremony of a new plant for the Tata Nano at Sanand in Gujarat June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Italy's Economic Development Minister Claudio Scajola (R) confers the "Order of Merit of Italian Republic" award to Ratan Tata during the India-Italy business forum in Mumbai December 16, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Ratan Tata leaves the venue after attending the annual general meeting of shareholders of Tata Tea Ltd as a hotel staff looks on in Kolkata September 1, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton signs the November 26, 2008 memorial book as Ratan Tata (L) and U.S. ambassador-designate to India, Tim Roemer (C) watch at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai July 18, 2009. REUTERS/Handout/Files
Ratan Tata presents the keys to a Nano to Ashok Vichare, the first person to take delivery of the car, at a showroom in Mumbai July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Ratan Tata attends a news conference in Mumbai June 28, 2009, announcing the launch of Jaguar and Land Rover in India. Tata Motors Ltd, India's top vehicle maker, acquired the Jaguar and Land Rover brands from Ford Motor for $2.3 billion in 2008....more
Ratan Tata (L) poses with company's new 'Nano' car during its launch in Mumbai March 23, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
British Foreign Secretary David Miliband (L) greets Ratan Tata, before his talk "After Mumbai, Beyond the War on Terror" at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Ratan Tata (C) stands in front of Taj Mahal hotel after the operation to dislodge militants in Mumbai November 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Ratan Tata smiles during an industry conference in New Delhi September 4, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Ratan Tata speaks during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders of Tata Steel Ltd next to non-executive deputy chairman of Tata Steel James Leng (L) and Tata Steel Managing Director B Muthuraman (R) in Mumbai August 28, 2008. REUTERS/Arko...more
Ratan Tata unveils the Nano during the first media day of the 78th Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 4, 2008. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files
Ratan Tata flags off a Ferrari 612 Scaglietti on Magic India Discovery tour in Mumbai February 25, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Ratan Tata speaks during the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai July 9, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Ratan Tata sits inside the cockpit of a U.S. military aircraft during the "Aero India 2007" air show at the Yelahanka air force station on the outskirts of Bangalore February 8, 2007. REUTERS/Jagadeesh/Files
Ratan Tata (C) speaks to the media during the 'Aero India 2007' air show at the Yelahanka air force station on the outskirts of Bangalore February 8, 2007. REUTERS/Jagadeesh/Files
Ratan Tata waits between press interviews in central London following the announcement that the Indian company would purchase Anglo-Dutch steel company Corus, October 20, 2006. The deal was India's largest ever foreign takeover. REUTERS/Toby...more
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) presents Ratan Tata with an honorary degree during a function in Mumbai May 6, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (L), Chief Minister of West Bengal, speaks before a news conference as Ratan Tata (R) looks on in Kolkata May 18, 2006. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Sergio Marchionne (R), Fiat Chief Executive, Ratan Tata (2nd R), Ravi Kant (2nd L), Managing Director of Tata Motors and Alfredo Altavilla, CEO of Tofas, smile after unveiling a Fiat car at the 8th Auto Expo in New Delhi January 13, 2006....more
Ratan Tata, stands near a painting during an interview with Reuters in his office in Bombay July 11, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
Ratan Tata (R) unveils the logo of the Birla- Tata-AT&T (BTAL) 'Idea cellular' as the president of BTAL, Sanjeev Aga applauds during the launch of the cellular service in Bombay, April 30, 2002. REUTERS/Files
Ratan Tata (L) talks on his mobile phone while looking for a taxi on a jammed road in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta September 5, 2000. Tata chaired a meeting of shareholders of Tata Tea in a hotel, but could not leave the hotel because of the...more
Ratan Tata (L) receives the Padma Bhushan award, a civilian award, from President K. R. Narayanan in New Delhi on March 30, 2000. REUTERS/Files
