Pictures | Fri Sep 28, 2012 | 9:36pm IST

Oktoberfest

<p>Revellers toast with beer during the 179th Oktoberfest in Munich September 28, 2012. Millions of beer drinkers from around the world will come to the Bavarian capital for the 179th Oktoberfest, which runs until October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle </p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>Visitors walk through the famous Oktoberfest in Munich September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle </p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>A waitress carries meals during the Oktoberfest in Munich September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle </p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>People look at traditional ginger bread on sale at the famous Oktoberfest in Munich September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle </p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>Revellers toast with beer during the Oktoberfest in Munich September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle </p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>Revellers in traditional Bavarian leather trousers toast with beer during the 179th Oktoberfest in Munich September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>A woman carries schnapps glasses and a schnapps barrel during the traditional Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle </p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>Visitors sit in a tent after the traditional Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>People rest on a meadow during the 179th Oktoberfest in Munich September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>Visitors ride a merry-go-round at the 179th Oktoberfest in Munich September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>People in traditional Bavarian clothes take a break after the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>An actor with black make-up on his face and hands performs during the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle </p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>An overview from the St Peter church tower shows the festival area of the Munich Oktoberfest at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>Revellers celebrate in a beer tent at the Munich Oktoberfest at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>Revellers have a break from drinking at the Munich Oktoberfest at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>A waitress sports transfers of the logo of the Hofbraeu beer brewery on her cleavage during her shift at the Munich Oktoberfest at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>A waitress carries beer after the opening of the 179th Oktoberfest in Munich September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>Revellers toast after getting the first beer in the traditional one-litre "Masskrug" beer mugs at the opening day of the Munich Oktoberfest at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>Revellers toast after getting the first beer in the traditional one-litre "Masskrug" beer mugs at the opening day of the Munich Oktoberfest at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>People struggle with security to get inside the Schottenhammel tent for a spot to watch the opening of the 179th Oktoberfest in Munich September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>A reveller uses a plastic bag to cover herself from heavy rain on the opening day of the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

<p>A waiter carries beer after the opening of the 179th Oktoberfest in Munich September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

Friday, September 28, 2012

