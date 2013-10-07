Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest waitresses hold sparklers while celebrating the end of the world's biggest beer festival, the 180th Oktoberfest, in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A visitor reaches for of the one of the first mugs of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
People enjoy a fairground ride during the opening day at 180th Oktoberfest in Munich, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Visitors cheer with mugs of beer during the opening day the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A young woman in a traditional Bavarian dirndl uses a mobile phone to take a picture of her friends at Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A waitress carries mugs of beers past security during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A brass band in traditional Bavarian clothes play instruments during the traditional concert at the 180th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Visitors from London cheer with mugs of beer during the last day of the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Oktoberfest waitresses clean the tables as visitors leave the world's biggest beer festival, the 180th Oktoberfest, in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People queue outside the Winzerer Faehndl tent to get a seat for the opening day of the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Two women wearing traditional Bavarian Dirndl dresses pose during the opening day the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People enjoy a fairground ride during the opening day at 180th Oktoberfest in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Young women (L-R) Carola, Anne, Tanja, Patrizia, Lena and Lisa from Baden-Wuerttemberg pose while wearing traditional Bavarian dirndls at Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Sophia Traeger tries on a hat at Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Oktoberfest waitresses toast while they celebrate the end of the world's biggest beer festival, the 180th Oktoberfest, in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Visitors reach for one of the first mugs of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
People queue outside the lost-and-found station at the last day of the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Visitors reach for one of the first mugs of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A visitor celebrates as he drinks one of the first mugs of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
High-quality dirndl cloth is seen at Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Young women wearing traditional Bavarian dirndls arrive at a beer tent during Munich's 180th Oktoberfest October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A zoomed picture shows a brass band in traditional Bavarian clothes playing instruments during the traditional concert at the 180th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Visitors reach for the first mug of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Oktoberfest visitors leave the world's biggest beer festival, the 180th Oktoberfest, in Munich October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Visitors cheer with mugs of beer during the opening day the 180th Oktoberfest in Munich September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
