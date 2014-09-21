Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Sep 21, 2014 | 6:50pm IST

Oktoberfest

A waitress carries mugs of beer during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A waitress carries mugs of beer during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Sunday, September 21, 2014
A waitress carries mugs of beer during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
1 / 24
Newly elected mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter taps the first barrel of beer during the opening ceremony for the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Newly elected mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter taps the first barrel of beer during the opening ceremony for the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Sunday, September 21, 2014
Newly elected mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter taps the first barrel of beer during the opening ceremony for the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Close
2 / 24
Visitors reach for one of the first mugs of beer being after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Visitors reach for one of the first mugs of beer being after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Sunday, September 21, 2014
Visitors reach for one of the first mugs of beer being after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
3 / 24
People in traditional Bavarian clothes take part in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

People in traditional Bavarian clothes take part in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Sunday, September 21, 2014
People in traditional Bavarian clothes take part in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
4 / 24
Visitors wait to get into a beer tent during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Visitors wait to get into a beer tent during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Sunday, September 21, 2014
Visitors wait to get into a beer tent during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Close
5 / 24
Visitors enjoy a fairground ride during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Visitors enjoy a fairground ride during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Sunday, September 21, 2014
Visitors enjoy a fairground ride during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
6 / 24
Visitors toast with their one-liter beer mugs during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Visitors toast with their one-liter beer mugs during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Sunday, September 21, 2014
Visitors toast with their one-liter beer mugs during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
7 / 24
People in traditional Bavarian clothes take part in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

People in traditional Bavarian clothes take part in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Sunday, September 21, 2014
People in traditional Bavarian clothes take part in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
8 / 24
An actor performs during the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

An actor performs during the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Sunday, September 21, 2014
An actor performs during the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Close
9 / 24
People in traditional Bavarian clothes take a break after the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

People in traditional Bavarian clothes take a break after the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Sunday, September 21, 2014
People in traditional Bavarian clothes take a break after the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
10 / 24
People in traditional Bavarian clothes take part in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

People in traditional Bavarian clothes take part in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Sunday, September 21, 2014
People in traditional Bavarian clothes take part in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
11 / 24
People in traditional Bavarian clothes take part in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

People in traditional Bavarian clothes take part in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Sunday, September 21, 2014
People in traditional Bavarian clothes take part in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Close
12 / 24
A general view of the festival ground during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

A general view of the festival ground during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Sunday, September 21, 2014
A general view of the festival ground during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Close
13 / 24
Visitors ride a merry-go-round during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Visitors ride a merry-go-round during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Sunday, September 21, 2014
Visitors ride a merry-go-round during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Close
14 / 24
Visitors reach for one of the first mugs of beer being after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Visitors reach for one of the first mugs of beer being after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Sunday, September 21, 2014
Visitors reach for one of the first mugs of beer being after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
15 / 24
A waiter carries a tray of roast chicken during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

A waiter carries a tray of roast chicken during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Sunday, September 21, 2014
A waiter carries a tray of roast chicken during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Close
16 / 24
People in traditional Bavarian clothes take a break after the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

People in traditional Bavarian clothes take a break after the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Sunday, September 21, 2014
People in traditional Bavarian clothes take a break after the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
17 / 24
Balloons in the Bavarian colors are seen at a booth during the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Balloons in the Bavarian colors are seen at a booth during the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Sunday, September 21, 2014
Balloons in the Bavarian colors are seen at a booth during the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Close
18 / 24
Clouds are colored by the the sunset behind Munich's famous sculpture "Bavaria", during the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Clouds are colored by the the sunset behind Munich's famous sculpture "Bavaria", during the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Sunday, September 21, 2014
Clouds are colored by the the sunset behind Munich's famous sculpture "Bavaria", during the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Close
19 / 24
Visitors enjoy a beer during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Visitors enjoy a beer during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Sunday, September 21, 2014
Visitors enjoy a beer during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Close
20 / 24
Visitors ride a merry-go-round during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Visitors ride a merry-go-round during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Sunday, September 21, 2014
Visitors ride a merry-go-round during the opening day of the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
21 / 24
People rest on a meadow during the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

People rest on a meadow during the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Sunday, September 21, 2014
People rest on a meadow during the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Close
22 / 24
A gingerbread heart is pictured during the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

A gingerbread heart is pictured during the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Sunday, September 21, 2014
A gingerbread heart is pictured during the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Close
23 / 24
People rest against a wall during the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

People rest against a wall during the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

Sunday, September 21, 2014
People rest against a wall during the 181st Oktoberfest in Munich September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Shuttle to deep space

Shuttle to deep space

Next Slideshows

Shuttle to deep space

Shuttle to deep space

NASA's Orion capsule is designed to carry astronauts to destinations in deep space, including an asteroid and Mars.

20 Sep 2014
In the Ebola hot zone

In the Ebola hot zone

In and around the Ebola quarantine zones.

19 Sep 2014
India this week

India this week

What caught our photographers' eyes this week.

19 Sep 2014
Becoming a man

Becoming a man

Among the Bukusu tribe in western Kenya the traditional rites of passage, which mark a boy's journey into manhood, include being circumcised.

19 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures