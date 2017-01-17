Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jan 18, 2017 | 12:45am IST

Oldest gorilla born in captivity dies at 60

Colo, the oldest gorilla born in captivity, is seen at Columbus Zoo in Columbus, Ohio, U.S. in 1957. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Colo, the oldest gorilla born in captivity, is seen at Columbus Zoo in Columbus, Ohio, U.S. in 1957. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Colo, the oldest gorilla born in captivity, is seen at Columbus Zoo in Columbus, Ohio, U.S. in 1957. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 13
Colo, the oldest gorilla born in captivity, sits in straw at Columbus Zoo in Columbus in 2015. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Colo, the oldest gorilla born in captivity, sits in straw at Columbus Zoo in Columbus in 2015. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Colo, the oldest gorilla born in captivity, sits in straw at Columbus Zoo in Columbus in 2015. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 13
Colo is seen after her birth at Columbus Zoo in December 1956. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Colo is seen after her birth at Columbus Zoo in December 1956. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Colo is seen after her birth at Columbus Zoo in December 1956. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 13
Colo on her 56th birthday at Columbus Zoo. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Colo on her 56th birthday at Columbus Zoo. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Colo on her 56th birthday at Columbus Zoo. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 13
Colo is held by mammal curator Louis DiSabato at Columbus Zoo. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Colo is held by mammal curator Louis DiSabato at Columbus Zoo. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Colo is held by mammal curator Louis DiSabato at Columbus Zoo. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 13
Colo in the 1970s. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Colo in the 1970s. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Colo in the 1970s. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 13
Colo in an incubator after her birth at Columbus Zoo. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Colo in an incubator after her birth at Columbus Zoo. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Colo in an incubator after her birth at Columbus Zoo. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 13
Colo holds onto a rope at Columbus Zoo. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Colo holds onto a rope at Columbus Zoo. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Colo holds onto a rope at Columbus Zoo. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 13
Colo looks over a cake during her 58th birthday. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Colo looks over a cake during her 58th birthday. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Colo looks over a cake during her 58th birthday. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 13
Colo is seen on her 60th birthday at Columbus Zoo. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Colo is seen on her 60th birthday at Columbus Zoo. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Colo is seen on her 60th birthday at Columbus Zoo. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 13
Colo sits on a tree trunk during her 56th birthday at Columbus Zoo. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Colo sits on a tree trunk during her 56th birthday at Columbus Zoo. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Colo sits on a tree trunk during her 56th birthday at Columbus Zoo. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 13
Colo is watched by onlookers during her 59th birthday. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Colo is watched by onlookers during her 59th birthday. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Colo is watched by onlookers during her 59th birthday. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 13
Colo sits in Columbus Zoo in 2014. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Colo sits in Columbus Zoo in 2014. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Colo sits in Columbus Zoo in 2014. Grahm S. Jones/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Our best pictures from India this week.

15 Jan 2017
The harvest festivals

The harvest festivals

People across India indulged in celebrations as the harvest season kicked off marked by festivals Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

14 Jan 2017
Vevcani Carnival

Vevcani Carnival

Masked revelers parade the streets of Vevcani village as they mark Orthodox St. Vasilij Day. The annual celebration has 1,400 year-old pagan roots.

14 Jan 2017
Elvis Down Under

Elvis Down Under

Australian enthusiasts of Elvis Presley put on their blue suede shoes for the 25th annual Parkes Elvis Festival.

13 Jan 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast