Oldest marionette theater may close
Puppeteers control marionettes during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jean Matsusaka, 84, smiles as a marionette waves to her during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, California October 17, 2014. The playhouse started in 1960, has 2,000 marionettes and is the oldest continually running...more
The exterior of the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Puppeteers control marionettes during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Puppeteers control marionettes during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Puppeteers control marionettes during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A puppeteer controls a marionette during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Marionettes hang in a storage area at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Marionettes backstage before a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Posters advertising shows at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in its lobby in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Marionettes wait backstage before a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Puppeteers control marionettes during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Puppeteers control marionettes during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Puppeteers control marionettes during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
One of 2,000 marionettes sits in a storage area at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Puppeteers control disco marionettes during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Marionettes backstage before a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Puppeteers control marionettes during a performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
One of 2,000 marionettes lies in a storage area at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The exterior of the Bob Baker Marionette Theater is seen in Los Angeles, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
The works of Frank Gehry
Curvy buildings designed by the world-famous architect.
Living on minimum wage
Delores Leonard, a single mother raising two daughters, has been working at McDonald's for seven years at minimum wage.
Larger than life
Giant sculptures that play with proportion.
Blind job fair
Visually impaired job seekers look for work in Boston.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.