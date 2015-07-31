Olympic aspirations

Members of Kazakhstan's national team attend training session at the Sunkar Ski Jumping complex in Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 15, 2015. Kazakhstan is aspiring to host the 2022 Winter Olympics but many in the Central Asian nation view the bid as yet...more

Members of Kazakhstan's national team attend training session at the Sunkar Ski Jumping complex in Almaty, Kazakhstan, July 15, 2015. Kazakhstan is aspiring to host the 2022 Winter Olympics but many in the Central Asian nation view the bid as yet another vanity project of long-ruling President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Almaty, the financial capital, will go head-to-head with the Chinese metropolis Beijing on Friday when the International Olympic Committee elects the winner at its session in Malaysia. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

