Olympic attention to detail
Table tennis player Ma Long of China picks up his paddle with a picture of him on the handle. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Xu Chao of China warms up on the track cycling velodrome. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Mahsa Javar of Iran waits for the start of women's single sculls rowing. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Earrings in the design of the Olympics rings are worn by swimmer Yulia Efimova of Russia. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
The hands and feet of Simone Biles of USA are seen as she competes on the uneven bars during the women's gymnastics individual all-around final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Detail of the bicycle of road cyclist Chris Froome of United Kingdom. REUTERS/Bryn Lennon/Pool
Gaelle Ketchanke of France competes in 75kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Hammer throw athlete Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland covers her finger. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Simone Biles of the U.S. waits to compete on the uneven bars. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Clemilda Fernandes Silva of Brazil reacts at the end of the women's road cycling race. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Bas Verwijlen of Netherlands competes in men's epee fencing. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Detail of the field hockey goalkeeping gear of Rodrigo Faustino of Brazil. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
The boxing glove of David Oliver Joyce of Ireland is seen. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Gelete Burka of Ethiopia competes in the women's 10,000m final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Bernadette Szocs of Romania is seen with the Olympic rings on a fingernail as she reacts after losing her match against Suh Hyo-Won of South Korea in women's team table tennis. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Estelle Mossely of France smiles in the women's light 60kg boxing semifinal. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Brianne Theisen-Eaton of Canada prepares to compete in the high jump portion of the women's heptathlon. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Nickiesha Wilson of Jamaica adjusts the starting blocks before the women's 100m hurdles semifinals. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Lydia Ko of New Zealand walks down the fairway with wooden golf tees stuck in her cap during a practice round for women's golf. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Nathan Schrimsher of USA competes in the men's fencing round of the modern pentathlon. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
