Olympic best
The full moon rises through the Olympic Rings hanging beneath Tower Bridge during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The Union flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July, 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jamaica's Usain Bolt runs to win the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The peloton passes by the Queen Victoria memorial near Buckingham Palace during the women's cycling road race at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Pool
Athletes compete in the men's 400m hurdles heats as the Olympic flame burns during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Rie Tanaka of Japan competes in the vault during the women's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cuba's Idalys Ortiz (L) celebrates after winning her women's 78kg semifinal judo match against China's Tong Wen at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
(L to R) Germany's Judith Arndt, Kristin Armstrong of the U.S and Russia's Olga Zabelinskaya rest while waiting for the victory ceremony after the women's cycling individual time trial at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. Arndt finished second, Armstrong placed first and Zabelinskaya came in third. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Micronesia's Manuel Minginfel drops weights on the men's 62Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
South Africa's Chad le Clos celebrates winning the men's 200m butterfly final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Saudi Arabia's Sarah Attar runs in her women's 800m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Britain's Jessica Ennis competes in the women's heptathlon Group B long jump event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Russia's Yelena Isinbayeva fails to clear the bar in the women's pole vault final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Nordine Oubaali of France (L) fights against Afghanistan's Ajmal Faisal in the men's Fly (52kg) Round of 32 boxing match at the ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) celebrates with Britain's Mo Farah on the podium after each receiving gold medals, Bolt for men's 4x100m relay and Farah for men's 5000m at the victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
South Korea's Na Ah-reum signs in for the women's cycling road race final at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
South Korea's Shin A Lam reacts after being defeated by Germany's Britta Heidemann (not seen) during their women's epee individual semifinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Louis Smith of Great Britain cries during the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Gabrielle Douglas of the U.S. competes in the balance beam during the women's individual all-around gymnastics final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A scene of the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Technicians pose for a souvenir photo at the conclusion of the boxing competition at the London Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July, 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
China's Xiaojun Lu reacts on the men's 77Kg Group A weightlifting competition after setting new snatch world record at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
(From R to L) Caitlin Leverenz of the U.S., China's Ye Shiwen, Australia's Alicia Coutts, Australia's Stephanie Rice and China's Li Jiaxing are seen underwater as they swim during the women's 200m individual medley semi-finals at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Hungary's Andras Parti reacts as he falls during the men's cross-country mountain bike event at Hadleigh Farm during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Thailand's Kaeo Pongprayoon prays after China's Zou Shiming was declared the winner in their Men's Light Fly (49kg) gold medal boxing match at the London Olympics August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Britain's Tom Daley wraps a towel around his eyes in between dives in the men's synchronised 10m platform final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Kristina Cook of Britain is pictured through a wall of rain as she rides Miners Frolic during the equestrian Eventing Individual Dressage Day 2 in the Greenwich Park during the London 2012 Olympic Games, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
New Zealand's Jason Saunders falls into the water as he and Paul Snow-Hansen compete in the second race of the men's 470 sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Mexico's Isabel Delgado Plancarte and Nuria Diosdado Garcia spit water during their performace in the synchronised swimming duets free routine qualification round during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Empty seats are seen at the women's first round Group F preliminary soccer match between Japan and South Africa at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Britain's Mo Farah (L) reacts as he wins the men's 5000m final ahead of Ethiopia's Dejen Gebremeskel at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Sebastian Krimmer of Germany competes in the horizontal bar event during the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. Picture taken with multiple exposures. REUTERS/Mike Blake
China's Zhang Jike serves to Belarus' Vladimir Samsonov in their men's singles fourth round table tennis match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Allyson Felix of the U.S. wins the women's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
North Korea's Un Guk Kim reacts after successful lift on the men's 62Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Venezuela's Ricardo Roberty Moreno bleeds during his fight with Guinea-Bissau's Augusto Midana on the 74Kg on the Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A judge watches as Kohei Uchimura of Japan falls off the pommel horse during the men's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Poland's Tomasz Majewski competes in the men's shot put final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. Majewski placed first ahead of Germany's David Storl who placed second and Reese Hoffa of the U.S who finished third. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jamaica's Usain Bolt takes pictures with a photographer's camera as he celebrates after winning the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Germany's Ariane Friedrich reacts after a successful attempt during the women's high jump qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Britain's Ed Clancy, Geraint Thomas, Steven Burke and Peter Kennaugh compete in the track cycling men's team pursuit first round heats at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Final torchbearer carries the Olympic Flame into the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Performers dressed as the character Mary Poppins descend to the ground during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Switzerland's Sascha Heyer spikes the ball as Russia's Konstantin Semenov jumps to block it and their teammates, Seba Chevallier (L) and Konstantin Semenov (R) respectively, watch during their men's preliminary round beach volleyball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Sweden's Anna Lindberg performs a dive during the women's 3m springboard preliminary round at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Tunisia's Hassine Ayari (L) fights with Morocco's Choukri Atafi on the Men's 96Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
France's Kevin Mayer competes in the men's decathlon discus throw event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
South Africa's Oscar Pistorius competes in his men's 400m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Brazil's Lucas (L) reacts as Mexico's players celebrate their victory over Brazil after their men's soccer final gold medal match at Wembley Stadium during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Cuba's Dayron Robles reacts after he suffered an injury during the men's 110m hurdles final during the London 2012 Olympics Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Britain's Chris Hoy celebrates after the track cycling men's keirin finals at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. Hoy won the gold medal. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Afghanistan's Rohullah Nikpah jumps in celebration after winning his men's -68kg bronze medal taekwondo match against Britain's Martin Stamper at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the ExCeL arena August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Venezuela's Junior Sanchez Rivero competes on the men's 69Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Kyla Ross of the U.S. performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Spain's Pau Gasol (C) fights for the ball next to Australia's players during the men's preliminary round Group B basketball match at the Basketball Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
South Korea's Woo Young Won celebrates during his men's sabre team quarterfinals fencing match against Germany's Nicolas Limbach at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ethiopia's Meseret Defar celebrates as she crosses the finish line in first place in the women's 5000m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Oman's Shinoona Salah al-Habsi (L) and Yemen's Fatima Sulaiman Dahman (R) walk off the track with Andora's Cristina Llovera after their women's 100m preliminary at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Ethiene Cristina Gonser Franco of Brazil (C) prays whilst teammate Harumy Mariko de Freitas performs on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics qualification at the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Members of the U.S. team pose with their national flags by the scoreboard after winning the women's 4x100m relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. The team, made up of (from L to R) Tianna Madison, Carmelita Jeter, Bianca Knight and Allyson Felix, set a new world record with a time of 40.82 seconds. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The tattooed and taped legs of Canada's James Steacy are pictured during the Group A men's hammer throw qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
China's Liu Xiang sits on the track after suffering an injury in his men's 110m hurdles round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
China's Zhang Jike celebrates after defeating China's Wang Hao in their men's singles gold medal table tennis match at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip attend the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games with International Olympics Committee President Jacques Rogge (L), German Olympic Sports Confederation (Deutscher Olympischer Sportbund, DOSB) President Thomas Bach (2nd L) and Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams (back C) at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The Union Flag, commonly known as the Union Jack, is projected on the Palace of Westminster next to Big Ben on the bank of the River Thames, before the London 2012 Olympic Games July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Michael Phelps of the U.S. holds his 19th Olympic medal presented to him in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay victory ceremony during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
France's Yannick Agnel celebrates with his national flag after winning the men's 200m freestyle final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Guam's Ricardo Blas Jr. (R) looks up after winning his men's 100kg elimination round of 32 judo match against Guinea's Facinet Keita at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Ukraine's Ganna Rizatdinova competes in her individual all-around gymnastics qualification match at the Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Morgan Uceny of the U.S. reacts after falling during the women's 1500m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Uganda's Stephen Kiprotich kneels on the ground as he celebrates winning the men's marathon in the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Mall August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Kohei Uchimura of Japan dismounts after competing in the rings at the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Belarus' Yana Maksimava lands on the mat after her jump during her women's heptathlon high jump Group A event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Japan's Sayaka Sato falls on the court during her women's singles round of 16 badminton match against Denmark's Tine Baun during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Australia's Clayton Fredericks lays near his horse Bendigo as he fell down while competing in the Eventing Cross Country equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A Femen movement protestor is detained by police officers during a naked protest in London August 2, 2012. Two topless women painted with the slogans "Olympic shame" and "No Sharia" protested in front of London's City Hall to draw attention to what they called "bloody Islamist regimes" taking part in the Olympics. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
New Zealand's Peter Burling and Blair Tuke sail before the fifth race of the men's 49er sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Team USA throw a team mate into the water as they celebrate winning the gold medal at the women's eight finals rowing event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney August 2, 2012. The team comprises of Erin Cafaro, Zsuzsanna Francia, Esther Lofgren, Taylor Ritzel, Meghan Musnicki, Eleanor Logan, Caroline Lind, Caryn Davies and Mary Whipple. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Britain's Andy Murray celebrates after defeating Switzerland's Roger Federer in the men's singles tennis gold medal match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Argentina's Pedro Ibarra (L) flies through the air after clattering into Britain's Matthew Daly during their men's Group A hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
China's Wang Hao (L) and Chen Ruolin perform a dive during the women's synchronised 10m platform final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Australia's players gather before their men's preliminary round Group A water polo match against Italy at the Water Polo Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Australia's Christopher Ciriello (bottom) collides with Germany's Jan Philipp Rabente during their men's semifinal hockey match at the Riverbank Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Honduras' Bayron Molina Figueroa reacts after his loss to India's Devendro Singh Laishram in the Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Hungary's head coach Andras Meresz celebrates with his players after defeating Russia during their women's water polo quarterfinal round at the Water Polo Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Belarus' Alim Selimau (in red) fights with Kazakhstan's Danyal Gajiyev on the repechage round 2 of the on the Men's 84Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Russia's Ivan Nifontov celebrates after defeating Japan's Takahiro Nakai (white) during their men's -81kg bronze medal A judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Mexico's Aida Roman shoots as she is seen on a large screen during the women's individual archery final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Lord's Cricket Ground August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Japan's Saori Yoshida reacts after defeating Canada's Tonya Lynn Verbeek on the final of the Women's 55Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Members of the U.S. team takes part in the athlete's march during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Goalkeeper Hope Solo (2nd R) of the U.S. celebrates with her team mates after winning their women's soccer final gold medal match against Japan at Wembley Stadium during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jamel Herring of the U.S. reacts as he leaves the ring after losing to Kazakhstan's Daniyar Yeleussinov in the Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 32 boxing match during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Sanya Richards-Ross of the U.S. celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's 400m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
North Korea's Jong Sim Rim competes on the women's 69Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Denmark's Joachim Fischer with team mate Christinna Pedersen (not pictured) plays against China's Nan Zhang and Yunlei Zhao during their mixed doubles badminton semifinals match during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (L) runs ahead of the other competitors to win the women's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
McKayla Maroney of the U.S. celebrates with her silver medal in the women's vault victory ceremony in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Venezuela's Junior Sanchez Rivero reacts after successful lift on the men's 69Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Serena Williams of the U.S. pauses in her women's singles tennis semi-final match against Belarus' Victoria Azarenka at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Fans surround Jamaica's Usain Bolt as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Russia's Victoria Komova and team mate Aliya Mustafina (L) react during the women's gymnastics team final in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
South Korea's Lee Sung Jin fires an arrow during the women's individual round of 16 eliminations at the Lord's Cricket Ground during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Dancers, wearing robes to keep themselves warm from the cold, wait outside the court before their performance at halftime at the London 2012 Olympic Games at Horse Guards Parade July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Australia's Sally Pearson (R) clears a hurdle ahead of Dawn Harper (C) and Kellie Wells of the U.S. in the women's 100m hurdles final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. Pearson won gold and set a new Olympic record. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) crosses the finish line on the anchor leg to set a new world record of 36.84 seconds in the men's 4x100m relay final ahead of Ryan Bailey of the U.S. during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Germany's Robert Harting celebrates after winning the men's discus throw final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. Harting won gold ahead of Iran's Ehsan Hadadi who took silver and Estonia's Gerd Kanter who won bronze. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Athletes compete in the men's 3000m steeplechase round 1 heat in the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Athletes compete in their men's BMX quarter-final run during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the BMX Track in the Olympic Park August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Spain's team perform in the synchronised swimming teams free routine final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Germany's Matthias Steiner is injured while his weights fall during the men's 105kg Group A snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Bahamas' Ramon Miller (R) runs to a gold medal finish ahead of Angelo Taylor of the U.S. during the men's 4x400m relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Russia's Ivan Ukhov reacts after winning the men's high jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Japan's Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu (in red) fights with Canada's Haislan Veranes Garcia on the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Slovenia's Rasa Sraka fights with South Korea's Hwang Ye-Sul (blue) in their women's -70kg quarter-final judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples
First place finisher Kenya's Ezekiel Kemboi (top) hugs second place finisher France's Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad as they celebrate after the men's 3000m steeplechase final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
China's Ruixue Jing (L) fights with North Korea's Un Gyong Choe on the Women's 63Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A diver prepares to take part in a training session at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Dong Dong of China competes in men's gymnastics trampoline qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kenya's Mercy Apondi Obiero competes on the women's 69Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Gold medallist Katie Taylor of Ireland carries her country's flag during the presentation ceremony for the Women's Light (60kg) boxing competition at the London Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
(L-R) Susie Scanlan Kelley Hurley, Courtney Hurley and Maya Lawrence of the U.S. celebrate their victory at the end of the women's eppe team bronze medal fencing competition against Russia at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Britain's Bradley Wiggins competes in the men's individual time trial cycling event at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
Kobe Bryant of the U.S. dunks against Spain during their men's gold medal basketball match at the North Greenwich Arena in London during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bulgaria's Silviya Miteva competes using the ball in the individual all-around rhythmic gymnastics final at Wembley Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Japan's Koichiro Morioka is helped by officials after staggering across the finish line in the men's 50km race walk during the London 2012 Olympic Games at The Mall August 11, 2012. Russia's Sergey Kirdyapkin won the gold ahead of Australia's Jared Tallent who won silver and China's Si Tianfeng who took bronze. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Russia's Mariya Savinova reacts as she wins gold in the women's 800m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
U.S. team members leave the pool after their loss to Croatia in their Men's Quarterfinal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
New Zealand's Nathan Cohen and Joseph Sullivan celebrate after winning the men's double sculls finals rowing event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Eton Dorney August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
New Zealand's Peter Burling (R) and Blair Tuke celebrate winning silver in the 49er sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Italy's Daniele Molmenti reacts after his men's kayak (K1) finals run at Lee Valley White Water Centre during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Britain's Stuart Hayes competes in the men's triathlon final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Hyde Park August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Japan's Ryosuke Irie jumps into the water to start his men's 100m backstroke heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Slovakia's Michal Martikan competes in the men's canoe single (C1) heat at Lee Valley White Water Centre at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Germany's Martina Strutz competes during the women's pole vault final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
China's Jiao Liuyang reacts after winning her women's 200m butterfly semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Kazakhstan's Alexandr Vinokurov celebrates as he wins the men's cycling road race at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. Colombia's Rigoberto Uran (R) came in second. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Kenya's David Lekuta Rudisha reacts after he won gold in the men's 800m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. Rudisha also set a new world record time of one minute 40.91 seconds in the 800m final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Netherlands' Epke Zonderland competes in the men's gymnastics horizontal bar final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
South Korea's Hyeonwoo Kim celebrates his victory after defeating Hungary's Tamas Lorincz on the final of the Men's 66Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A tennis ball gets compressed against the racquet as Switzerland's Roger Federer serves to Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in their men's singles tennis semi-final match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Confetti rains down as Britain's flag bearer Chris Hoy holding the national flag leads the contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Britain's Husayn Rosowsky competes against Tunisia's Mohamed Samandi during their men's individual foil round of 64 fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Canada's Christine Girard celebrates at the podium her third place on the women's 63Kg weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Michael Phelps of the U.S. looks down at the pool after his team was beaten to the gold by France in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
The Spice Girls perform during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Fireworks explode over the lit Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
The Olympic cauldron is seen alight during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
