Mon Aug 22, 2016

Olympic best

Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks at Andre De Grasse of Canada as they compete in the men's 100m semifinal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Britain's Kate Archibald, Laura Trott, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell compete in the women's team pursuit cycling. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
USA's Katie Ledecky swims with a big lead on her way to winning the gold and setting a new world record in the 800m freestyle. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
(From L) Jhoanis Portilla of Cuba, Orlando Ortega of Spain and Deuce Carter of Jamaica compete in the men's 110m hurdles preliminary in the rain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Photographers work from the tribune during the swimming competition. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Mohamed Flissi of Algeria competes during men's fly 52kg boxing. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Shaunae Miller of Bahamas throws herself across the finish line to win the gold ahead of Allyson Felix of the U.S. in the women's 400m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Sailors compete under the Christ the Redeemer statue REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
First placed Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya celebrates with supporters after the marathon. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Roman Vlasov of Russia celebrates winning the gold medal after the victory over Mark Overgard Madsen of Denmark in the 75kg greco-roman wrestling. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Simone Biles of the U.S. during the women's team artistic gymnastics final. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Qiu Bo of China competes in the 10m platform. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Emma Coburn of the U.S. celebrates with supporters after winning bronze in the women's 3000m steeplechase. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Gold medalist Jemima Sumgong of Kenya and silver medalist Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa of Bahrain celebrate after the women's marathon REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany compete int he preliminary beach volleyball event. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania competes in the 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Karem Achach and Nuria Diosdado of Mexico compete in the synchronized swimming duets preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after winning gold in the 4 x 100m medley relay bringing his career total to 23 golds. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Samir Ait Said of France breaks his leg during competition on the vault. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Kenya Yasuda of Japan is injured in men's water polo. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Serena Williams reacts during her match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. The Olympic champion and world number one tumbled out of the Rio singles competition in the third round on Tuesday after a shock defeat to Svitolina. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Brianna Rollins of the U.S. celebrates winning the gold medal with silver medalist compatriot Nia Ali and bronze medallist Kristi Castlin in the 110m hurdles. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Sara Dosho of Japan celebrates with her coach after winning the gold medal in the wrestling final. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops running during the race to help fellow competitor Abbey D'Agostino of USA after D'Agostino suffered a cramp in the women's 5000m preliminary. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Germany's Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel celebrate bronze medal in the men's skiff 49er. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Spiros Gianniotis of Greece kisses the camera after finishing the 10km marathon swim. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar reacts after winning silver in the high jump final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Journalists surround a car carrying U.S. Olympic swimmers Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz as they leave a police station after being questioned in Rio de Janeiro, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
Blanka Vlasic of Croatia competes in the high jump. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Miles Gerek Meinhardt the U.S. competes against Artur Akhmatkhuzin of Russia in the men's foil team semifinals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Mo Farah of Britain celebrates winning the 5,000m. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Yuriy Cheban of Ukraine celebrates in the water after winning the gold medal in the men's 200m canoe. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica and Andre De Grasse of Canada compete in the 200m semifinals. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
The court is cleaned by personnel as matches were delayed due to rain at the Olympic Tennis Centre. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Neymar of Brazil celebrates with goalkeeper Weverton after they won the penalty shootout and the gold medal against Germany. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Simone Manuel of the U.S. (L) and Canada's Penny Oleksiak (R) touch the wall to tie for the gold medal in the 100m freestyle. Picture rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha F

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
The coach of Mandakhnaran Ganzorig of Mongolia takes off his clothes as he protests after the men's wrestling match against Ikhtiyor Navruzov of Uzbekistan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Simone Biles of the U.S. competes on her way to gold in the vault during the women's individual all-around final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Rafaela Silva of Brazil celebrates winning Brazil's first gold in the 57kg judo final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
The Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony is seen from the Mangueira favela slum. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Giorgio Avola of Italy celebrates winning his foil match. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Yu Mengyu of Singapore eyes the ball during table tennis play against Kim Song I of North Korea. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
The Refugee Olympic Athletes' team arrives for the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Emilie Andeol of France reacts in the women's 78kg judo medal ceremony. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Cyrille Maret of France receives congratulations after winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, August 12, 2016
Jennifer Oeser of Germany watches as athletes compete in 10,000m final. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Mike Rodgers, Justin Gatlin and Tyson Gay react after being disqualified along with Trinidad and Tobago. TV pictures showed U.S. runner Trayvon Bromell stepping into Usain Bolt's lane in the run to the line. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Mariana Pajon of Colombia leads the BMX final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Kevin Durant of the U,S, reacts after dunk as Marko Simonovic of Serbia reacts. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Caster Semenya of South Africa celebrates after winning the 800m final. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Ruth Beitia of Spain celebrates winning gold in the high jump. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy celebrates winning the gold with compatriot Gabriele Detti who won the bronze in the 1,500m freestyle. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Carli Lloyd of the U.S. is consoled by teammate Megan Rapinoe after the game. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Diana Taurasi of the U.S. hugs team mate Angel McCoughtry after winning the gold in basketball. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Laurine van Riessen of the Netherlands and Virginie Cueff of France compete in the women's keirin cycling. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Gold medal winner Wang Zhen of China (R) celebrates with silver medal winner and compatriot Cai Zelin after the 20km race walk . REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Kristin Armstrong of the U.S. celebrates with her son after winning her third gold medal in women's cycling time trial. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Synchronised Swimming - Teams - Technical Routine Final - Maria Lenk Aquatics Centre - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Team Ukraine (UKR) competes. This image has been rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Michael Dalder FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. SEARCH "SYNCHRONISED 180" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "THE WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES.

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
A general view of the Olympic diving pool and the pool for the waterpolo and synchronized swimming. The water in the Olympic diving pool appeared to turn a bright green hue on Tuesday, causing puzzlement among divers and audiences as the women's 10 meter platform final progressed, contrasting sharply against the still-blue color of another pool beside it. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Lee Eun-Ju of South Korea (R) takes a selfie picture with Hong Un Jong of North Korea. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Brazilian women's rugby player Isadora Cerullo melted hearts when she accepted a marriage proposal from her girlfriend at the medals ceremony for the first Olympic rugby sevens competition. Television cameras and photographers captured the moment that Marjorie Enya, a manager at the Deodoro stadium in Rio where the competition was played, took the microphone to pop the question to her girlfriend of two years on the pitch. A tearful Cerullo accepted and, with no ring, 28-year-old Enya tied a ribbon to her finger. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Michael Phelps of the U.S. congratulates Joseph Schooling of Singapore after Schooling won the gold in the 100m butterfly. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Britain's Andy Murray reacts as a boy runs on to the court to ask him for an autograph, after he won his match against Juan Monaco of Argentina. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Mathlynn Sasser of Marshall Islands celebrates int he women's 58kg weightlifting competition. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Performers take part in the Opening Ceremony. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe takes part in the flag handover ceremony. The 2020 Olympics will be held in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, August 22, 2016
Wilhem Belocian of France reacts after being disqualified for a false start. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Silver medalist Renaud Lavillenie of France reacts during the medal ceremony for the pole vault. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Inika McPherson of the U.S. rests as she prepares to compete in the high jump. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Kei Nishikori of Japan is reflected in a window as he serves against Albert Ramos of Spain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Kohei Uchimura of Japan falls as he competes on the horizontal bar. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Zheng Shuyin of China celebrates after defeating Maria Espinoza of Mexico. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, August 21, 2016
Michael Phelps poses with his gold medal for the 4 x 200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
A performer takes part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
