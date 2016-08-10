Olympic bus hit by projectiles
A broken window on an official media bus after it shattered when driving accredited journalists to the Main Transport Mall from the Deodoro venue of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Organizers stepped up security in the area around the...more
Journalist Joanna Moyse cries on an official media bus after a window shattered when driving accredited journalists to the Main Transport Mall from the Deodoro venue of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Broken windows on an official media bus after they shattered when driving accredited journalists to the Main Transport Mall from the Deodoro venue of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Technician Kaan Korkmaz has water poured on a lesion caused when a window of an official media bus shattered when driving accredited journalists to the Main Transport Mall from the Deodoro venue of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Shannon...more
A broken window on an official media bus after it shattered when driving accredited journalists to the Main Transport Mall from the Deodoro venue of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Journalists look at a broken window on an official media bus after it shattered when driving accredited journalists to the Main Transport Mall from the Deodoro venue of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Police escort an official media bus after a window shattered when driving accredited journalists to the Main Transport Mall from the Deodoro venue of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A broken window on an official media bus after it shattered when driving accredited journalists to the Main Transport Mall from the Deodoro venue of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Broken windows on an official media bus after they shattered when driving accredited journalists to the Main Transport Mall from the Deodoro venue of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Technician Kaan Korkmaz (R) and journalist Joanna Moyse lie on the floor of an official media bus after a window shattered when driving accredited journalists to the Main Transport Mall from the Deodoro venue of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games....more
A broken window on an official media bus after it shattered when driving accredited journalists to the Main Transport Mall from the Deodoro venue of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
