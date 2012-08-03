Olympic controversies

KOREA FLAG MISHAP A combination photo shows the South Korea (L) flag displayed beside North Korea soccer player Song Hui Kim, and the North Korea (R) flag beside the same player after it was changed before the start of the women's Olympic soccer match between North Korea and Colombia at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland July 25, 2012. A major diplomatic incident marred the first day of competition at the London Olympics on Wednesday when the North Korea women's football team walked off after the South Korea flag was mistakenly displayed before their match against Colombia. PREUTERS/James Crossan/Handout