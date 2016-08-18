Edition:
Olympic families

Silver medallist Nia Ali of USA celebrates with her son Titus after the women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Laura Trott of Britain celebrates winning the gold medal in women's omnium with her parents. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
(L-R) Parents, Ron and Nellie, and sister, Adria, of gymnast Simone Biles react as the U.S. takes gold in the women's team final. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Michael Phelps of the U.S. greets his fiance Nicole Johnson and their son Boomer after he won the gold in the men's 200m butterfly. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Sanne Wevers of Netherlands celebrates winning the gold in women's balance beam with her coach and father, Vincent Wevers. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Singapore Olympic gold medalist swimmer Joseph Schooling hugs his father Colin Schooling during a homecoming ceremony at Singapore's Changi Airport August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Rugby player Isadora Cerullo of Brazil hugs her fiancee Marjorie, who works as a volunteer at the Olympics, after accepting her marriage proposal on the sidelines of the women's rugby medal ceremony. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Kristin Armstrong of the U.S. smiles with her son during the medal ceremony for the women's individual time trial cycling. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Shane Tusup, coach and husband of Katinka Hosszu of Hungary, holds onto his wife as she greets a well-wisher after the 200m individual medley semifinals. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Bronze medalists Kjetil Borch of Norway and Olaf Tufte of Norway pose with children on their shoulders during the medal ceremony for the double sculls. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Nicole Beck of Australia celebrates winning her gold medal with her daughter Sophie Willoughby after the medal ceremony for the rugby. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Larissa of Brazil is embraced by family members after the women's beach volleyball quarterfinal. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Silver medalist Olivia Carnegie-Brown of Britain (L) is congratulated by her mother after the victory ceremony in women's eight rowing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Iziane Castro of Brazil kissed by her mother Marinez Castro Marques at the end of the game against Turkey in women's basketball preliminary. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Mark Cavendish of Britain with his wife Peta Todd and his son Frey David at the men's omnium final. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Shaunae Miller of Bahamas celebrates with her mother after winning the gold medal in the women's 400m. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Gold medalist Mahe Drysdale of New Zealand celebrates with his daughter Bronte after winning the men's single sculls rowing. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Elia Viviani of Italy celebrates with his parents after winning gold in the men's omnium. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Luiz Carlos, 53, father of Brazilian judoka Rafaela Silva who won the gold medal in the 57kg judo final, talks next to neighbors in front of the house where she was born in the Cidade de Deus (City of God) slum. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
