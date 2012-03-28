Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Mar 28, 2012 | 11:55pm IST

Olympic hopes in Gaza

<p>Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra stretches during a training session as children mimic him while posing for the camera in Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem </p>

Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra stretches during a training session as children mimic him while posing for the camera in Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra stretches during a training session as children mimic him while posing for the camera in Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem

Close
1 / 15
<p>Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, stretches as she practises with her trainer at a field belonging to her family in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, stretches as she practises with her trainer at a field belonging to her family in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, stretches as she practises with her trainer at a field belonging to her family in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
2 / 15
<p>Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, shows off her medals and trophies at her house in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, shows off her medals and trophies at her house in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, shows off her medals and trophies at her house in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
3 / 15
<p>Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, trains in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, trains in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, trains in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
4 / 15
<p>Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra is reflected in a mirror as he combs his hair before a training session in Gaza City, January 30, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem </p>

Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra is reflected in a mirror as he combs his hair before a training session in Gaza City, January 30, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra is reflected in a mirror as he combs his hair before a training session in Gaza City, January 30, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem

Close
5 / 15
<p>Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra stretches as children look at him during a training session in Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem </p>

Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra stretches as children look at him during a training session in Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra stretches as children look at him during a training session in Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem

Close
6 / 15
<p>Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha (L), 20, practises with her trainer Saher Jura at a field belonging to her family in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha (L), 20, practises with her trainer Saher Jura at a field belonging to her family in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha (L), 20, practises with her trainer Saher Jura at a field belonging to her family in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
7 / 15
<p>Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra wears his jacket at his family's home before a training session in Gaza City, January 30, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem </p>

Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra wears his jacket at his family's home before a training session in Gaza City, January 30, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra wears his jacket at his family's home before a training session in Gaza City, January 30, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem

Close
8 / 15
<p>Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra trains in Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem </p>

Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra trains in Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra trains in Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem

Close
9 / 15
<p>Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, shows her medals at her house in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, shows her medals at her house in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, shows her medals at her house in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
10 / 15
<p>Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, stretches as she practises with her trainer Saher Jura in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, stretches as she practises with her trainer Saher Jura in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, stretches as she practises with her trainer Saher Jura in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
11 / 15
<p>Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, chats with a friend at Al-Najah University in the West Bank city of Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, chats with a friend at Al-Najah University in the West Bank city of Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, chats with a friend at Al-Najah University in the West Bank city of Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
12 / 15
<p>Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra is reflected in a mirror as he trains at a gym in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem </p>

Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra is reflected in a mirror as he trains at a gym in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra is reflected in a mirror as he trains at a gym in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem

Close
13 / 15
<p>Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra walks past an mural in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem </p>

Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra walks past an mural in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Gaza runner Bahaa al-Farra walks past an mural in Gaza City, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohammed Salem

Close
14 / 15
<p>Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, fixes her headdress at her house in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, fixes her headdress at her house in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, March 28, 2012

Palestinian runner Worood Maslaha, 20, fixes her headdress at her house in the West Bank village of Asira Ash-Shamaliya near Nablus, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Week in sports

Week in sports

Next Slideshows

Week in sports

Week in sports

A look at our top sports images of the week.

27 Mar 2012
Mary Kom

Mary Kom

Five-times world amateur boxing champion M.C. Mary Kom.

19 Mar 2012
India beat Pakistan

India beat Pakistan

India beat Pakistan by six wickets in the Asia Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

18 Mar 2012
Britain's Chinese diving dreams

Britain's Chinese diving dreams

Taking the proverb 'if you can't beat them, join them' quite literally, Crystal Palace diving club has turned to Chinese expertise to foster Britain's future...

12 Mar 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast