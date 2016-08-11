Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 12, 2016 | 1:35am IST

Olympic injuries

Samir Ait Said of France breaks his leg during competition on the vault. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Samir Ait Said of France breaks his leg during competition on the vault. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Samir Ait Said of France breaks his leg during competition on the vault. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
1 / 12
Andranik Karapetyan of Armenia gets injured as he competes in men's 77kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Andranik Karapetyan of Armenia gets injured as he competes in men's 77kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Andranik Karapetyan of Armenia gets injured as he competes in men's 77kg weightlifting. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
2 / 12
Elissa Downie of Britain falls and injures herself during the women's gymnastics qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Elissa Downie of Britain falls and injures herself during the women's gymnastics qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Elissa Downie of Britain falls and injures herself during the women's gymnastics qualifications. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 12
Kenya Yasuda of Japan is injured in men's water polo preliminary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Kenya Yasuda of Japan is injured in men's water polo preliminary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Kenya Yasuda of Japan is injured in men's water polo preliminary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
4 / 12
Australia's women's track cycling team member Melissa Hoskins is aided after a crash during a practice session. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Australia's women's track cycling team member Melissa Hoskins is aided after a crash during a practice session. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Australia's women's track cycling team member Melissa Hoskins is aided after a crash during a practice session. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
5 / 12
James Stannard of Australia leaves after sustaining a head injury in men's rugby preliminary. REUTERS/Phil Noble

James Stannard of Australia leaves after sustaining a head injury in men's rugby preliminary. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
James Stannard of Australia leaves after sustaining a head injury in men's rugby preliminary. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
6 / 12
Joseph Webber of New Zealand comes off the pitch after an injury in men's rugby preliminary. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Joseph Webber of New Zealand comes off the pitch after an injury in men's rugby preliminary. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Joseph Webber of New Zealand comes off the pitch after an injury in men's rugby preliminary. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
7 / 12
Dustin Brown of Germany reacts after being injured during his men's singles tennis match against Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Dustin Brown of Germany reacts after being injured during his men's singles tennis match against Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Dustin Brown of Germany reacts after being injured during his men's singles tennis match against Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 12
Vladimir Nikitin of Russia gets his head wiped as he competes in men's bantam 56kg boxing. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Vladimir Nikitin of Russia gets his head wiped as he competes in men's bantam 56kg boxing. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Vladimir Nikitin of Russia gets his head wiped as he competes in men's bantam 56kg boxing. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
9 / 12
Ahmed El Kotb of Egypt lies injured in men's volleyball. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Ahmed El Kotb of Egypt lies injured in men's volleyball. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2016
Ahmed El Kotb of Egypt lies injured in men's volleyball. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
10 / 12
A teammate helps Natiq Suad of Iraq after he was injured during men's soccer preliminary. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A teammate helps Natiq Suad of Iraq after he was injured during men's soccer preliminary. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
A teammate helps Natiq Suad of Iraq after he was injured during men's soccer preliminary. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
11 / 12
Catalina Elena Escobar Gomez of Colombia is carried off after injuring herself on the floor exercise during women's qualifications. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Catalina Elena Escobar Gomez of Colombia is carried off after injuring herself on the floor exercise during women's qualifications. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Catalina Elena Escobar Gomez of Colombia is carried off after injuring herself on the floor exercise during women's qualifications. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Rio Olympics: Day 5

Rio Olympics: Day 5

Next Slideshows

Rio Olympics: Day 5

Rio Olympics: Day 5

Highlights from the fifth day of competition at the Rio Games.

11 Aug 2016
Rio's refugee Olympians

Rio's refugee Olympians

Ten athletes displaced by war and social unrest compete on the refugee team at the Rio Olympics.

11 Aug 2016
China's next generation Olympic swimmers

China's next generation Olympic swimmers

Children attend the Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sport school aquatic center, where Chinese Olympic swimmers Sun Yang and Fu Yuanhui also trained.

11 Aug 2016
Rio Olympics: Day 4

Rio Olympics: Day 4

Highlights from the fourth day of competition at the Rio Games.

10 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast