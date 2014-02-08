Olympic medal winners

Winner Sage Kotsenburg (R, top) of the U.S. celebrates next to Canada's Maxence Parrot (L) after the men's snowboard slopestyle final competition at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 8, 2014. Kotsenburg won the men's snowboarding slopestyle title at the Sochi Games on Saturday, the first gold medal of the 2014 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez