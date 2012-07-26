Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 26, 2012 | 8:51pm IST

Olympic moments

<p>Footprints are seen on the floor during a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Footprints are seen on the floor during a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Footprints are seen on the floor during a gymnastics training session at the O2 Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
1 / 50
<p>Deng Linlin of China competes in the women's qualification balance beam during the artistic gymnastics competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 10, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk </p>

Deng Linlin of China competes in the women's qualification balance beam during the artistic gymnastics competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 10, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Deng Linlin of China competes in the women's qualification balance beam during the artistic gymnastics competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 10, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Close
2 / 50
<p>China's national flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen </p>

China's national flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Thursday, July 26, 2012

China's national flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Close
3 / 50
<p>Michael Phelps and Garrett Weber-Gale celebrate after the U.S. won the men's 4x100m freestyle relay swimming final at the National Aquatics Center during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 11, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Michael Phelps and Garrett Weber-Gale celebrate after the U.S. won the men's 4x100m freestyle relay swimming final at the National Aquatics Center during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 11, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Michael Phelps and Garrett Weber-Gale celebrate after the U.S. won the men's 4x100m freestyle relay swimming final at the National Aquatics Center during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 11, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
4 / 50
<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. Bolt set a new world record with a timing of 19.30 seconds. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. Bolt set a new world record with a timing of 19.30 seconds. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez more

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. Bolt set a new world record with a timing of 19.30 seconds. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
5 / 50
<p>Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia competes during the women's pole vault final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 18, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia competes during the women's pole vault final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 18, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia competes during the women's pole vault final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 18, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
6 / 50
<p>Bronze medallist George Gogshelidze of Georgia attends the medal ceremony for the 96kg men's freestyle wrestling at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Oleg Popov </p>

Bronze medallist George Gogshelidze of Georgia attends the medal ceremony for the 96kg men's freestyle wrestling at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Bronze medallist George Gogshelidze of Georgia attends the medal ceremony for the 96kg men's freestyle wrestling at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

Close
7 / 50
<p>Nikita Cuffe of Australia is poked in the eye by Mercedes Stieber of Hungary (unseen) as they fight for the ball during their women's preliminary round Group B water polo match at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

Nikita Cuffe of Australia is poked in the eye by Mercedes Stieber of Hungary (unseen) as they fight for the ball during their women's preliminary round Group B water polo match at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh...more

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Nikita Cuffe of Australia is poked in the eye by Mercedes Stieber of Hungary (unseen) as they fight for the ball during their women's preliminary round Group B water polo match at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
8 / 50
<p>Janos Baranyai of Hungary reacts after injuring himself during his third lift at the men's 77kg Group B snatch weightlifting competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

Janos Baranyai of Hungary reacts after injuring himself during his third lift at the men's 77kg Group B snatch weightlifting competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Janos Baranyai of Hungary reacts after injuring himself during his third lift at the men's 77kg Group B snatch weightlifting competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
9 / 50
<p>Alicia Sacramone of the U.S. competes on the balance beam in the women's team artistic gymnastics final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Alicia Sacramone of the U.S. competes on the balance beam in the women's team artistic gymnastics final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Alicia Sacramone of the U.S. competes on the balance beam in the women's team artistic gymnastics final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
10 / 50
<p>China's Olympic champion Liu Xiang walks away after failing to start his 110 metres hurdles first-round heat of the athletics competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 18, 2008. After one false start Liu stopped before the first hurdle clutching his leg and then walked out of the stadium. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

China's Olympic champion Liu Xiang walks away after failing to start his 110 metres hurdles first-round heat of the athletics competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 18, 2008. After one false start Liu stopped before the first hurdle...more

Thursday, July 26, 2012

China's Olympic champion Liu Xiang walks away after failing to start his 110 metres hurdles first-round heat of the athletics competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 18, 2008. After one false start Liu stopped before the first hurdle clutching his leg and then walked out of the stadium. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
11 / 50
<p>Olga Kaniskina of Russia leads the field during the 20km walk of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen (</p>

Olga Kaniskina of Russia leads the field during the 20km walk of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen (

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Olga Kaniskina of Russia leads the field during the 20km walk of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen (

Close
12 / 50
<p>Usain Bolt of Jamaica poses for photographers after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. Bolt won 100 metres gold at the Beijing Olympics in a world record time, running 9.69 seconds to claim victory in an exhilarating showdown with his compatriot Asafa Powell. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Usain Bolt of Jamaica poses for photographers after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. Bolt won 100 metres gold at the Beijing Olympics in a world...more

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Usain Bolt of Jamaica poses for photographers after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. Bolt won 100 metres gold at the Beijing Olympics in a world record time, running 9.69 seconds to claim victory in an exhilarating showdown with his compatriot Asafa Powell. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
13 / 50
<p>Michael Phelps of the U.S. swims in the men's 200m individual medley final at the National Aquatics Center during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 15, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Michael Phelps of the U.S. swims in the men's 200m individual medley final at the National Aquatics Center during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 15, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Michael Phelps of the U.S. swims in the men's 200m individual medley final at the National Aquatics Center during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 15, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
14 / 50
<p>Dwight Howard of the U.S. looks up after scoring against Angola during their Group B men's basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 12, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Dwight Howard of the U.S. looks up after scoring against Angola during their Group B men's basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 12, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Dwight Howard of the U.S. looks up after scoring against Angola during their Group B men's basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 12, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 50
<p>The Olympic Torch is transported around the top of the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

The Olympic Torch is transported around the top of the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, July 26, 2012

The Olympic Torch is transported around the top of the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the National Stadium, August 8, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
16 / 50
<p>Members of Spain's synchronised swimming team attend practice at the National Aquatics Centre, also known as the Water Cube, ahead of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 7, 2008. Picture taken with a fisheye lens underwater. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay </p>

Members of Spain's synchronised swimming team attend practice at the National Aquatics Centre, also known as the Water Cube, ahead of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 7, 2008. Picture taken with a fisheye lens underwater. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay...more

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Members of Spain's synchronised swimming team attend practice at the National Aquatics Centre, also known as the Water Cube, ahead of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 7, 2008. Picture taken with a fisheye lens underwater. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
17 / 50
<p>Julien Pillet of France celebrates his victory against Keeth Smart of the U.S. during their men's individual sabre fencing competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 12, 2008. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

Julien Pillet of France celebrates his victory against Keeth Smart of the U.S. during their men's individual sabre fencing competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 12, 2008. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Julien Pillet of France celebrates his victory against Keeth Smart of the U.S. during their men's individual sabre fencing competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 12, 2008. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
18 / 50
<p>A diver dives from 6m springboard during a free training session in the Olympic aquatic centre in Athens August 5, 2004, eight days before of start of the Athens 2004 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo </p>

A diver dives from 6m springboard during a free training session in the Olympic aquatic centre in Athens August 5, 2004, eight days before of start of the Athens 2004 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A diver dives from 6m springboard during a free training session in the Olympic aquatic centre in Athens August 5, 2004, eight days before of start of the Athens 2004 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Close
19 / 50
<p>Belarus' Yuliya Nesterenko runs on her way to winning gold in the women's 100 meters final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 21, 2004. Nesterenko won the race with a time of 10.93 seconds. REUTERS/Shaun Best </p>

Belarus' Yuliya Nesterenko runs on her way to winning gold in the women's 100 meters final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 21, 2004. Nesterenko won the race with a time of 10.93 seconds. REUTERS/Shaun Best

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Belarus' Yuliya Nesterenko runs on her way to winning gold in the women's 100 meters final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 21, 2004. Nesterenko won the race with a time of 10.93 seconds. REUTERS/Shaun Best

Close
20 / 50
<p>Taiwanese softball pitcher Lai Sheng Jung throws against Greece during their softball game at Athens 2004 Olympic Games. Taiwan's Lai Sheng Jung throws a pitch against Greece in their preliminary softball game at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, August 17, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Finn-Kelcey </p>

Taiwanese softball pitcher Lai Sheng Jung throws against Greece during their softball game at Athens 2004 Olympic Games. Taiwan's Lai Sheng Jung throws a pitch against Greece in their preliminary softball game at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, August...more

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Taiwanese softball pitcher Lai Sheng Jung throws against Greece during their softball game at Athens 2004 Olympic Games. Taiwan's Lai Sheng Jung throws a pitch against Greece in their preliminary softball game at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, August 17, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Finn-Kelcey

Close
21 / 50
<p>Italy's Olympic champion Valentina Vezzali shouts as she celebrates her gold medal win after defeating compatriot Giovanna Trillini during their women's fencing individual foil final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 18, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Italy's Olympic champion Valentina Vezzali shouts as she celebrates her gold medal win after defeating compatriot Giovanna Trillini during their women's fencing individual foil final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 18, 2004. REUTERS/Jason...more

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Italy's Olympic champion Valentina Vezzali shouts as she celebrates her gold medal win after defeating compatriot Giovanna Trillini during their women's fencing individual foil final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 18, 2004. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
22 / 50
<p>Who Knows Lilly, ridden by Argentina's Federico Sztyrle, clears a jump during the first qualifying round of the show jumping competition at the Markopoulo equestrian center during the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, August 22, 2004. REUTERS/Caren Firouz</p>

Who Knows Lilly, ridden by Argentina's Federico Sztyrle, clears a jump during the first qualifying round of the show jumping competition at the Markopoulo equestrian center during the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, August 22, 2004. REUTERS/Caren...more

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Who Knows Lilly, ridden by Argentina's Federico Sztyrle, clears a jump during the first qualifying round of the show jumping competition at the Markopoulo equestrian center during the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, August 22, 2004. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Close
23 / 50
<p>Greece's Fani Halkia celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women's 400 meters hurdles final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 25, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Greece's Fani Halkia celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women's 400 meters hurdles final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 25, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Greece's Fani Halkia celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women's 400 meters hurdles final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 25, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
24 / 50
<p>A member of the Ukrainian synchronised swimming team performs its free routine during an Olympic Games qualification tournament at the Olympic Aquatic Centre of the Athens Olympic Sports Complex (OAKA) April 17, 2004. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

A member of the Ukrainian synchronised swimming team performs its free routine during an Olympic Games qualification tournament at the Olympic Aquatic Centre of the Athens Olympic Sports Complex (OAKA) April 17, 2004. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A member of the Ukrainian synchronised swimming team performs its free routine during an Olympic Games qualification tournament at the Olympic Aquatic Centre of the Athens Olympic Sports Complex (OAKA) April 17, 2004. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
25 / 50
<p>Vanderlei de Lima of Brazil (L) is grabbed by a lone spectator while leading the men's Olympic marathon during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, August 29, 2004. De Lima got away and rejoined the race, holding his leg, with around 15 minutes to run but lost the lead to Italian Stefano Baldini soon after. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich</p>

Vanderlei de Lima of Brazil (L) is grabbed by a lone spectator while leading the men's Olympic marathon during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, August 29, 2004. De Lima got away and rejoined the race, holding his leg, with around 15 minutes to run but...more

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Vanderlei de Lima of Brazil (L) is grabbed by a lone spectator while leading the men's Olympic marathon during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, August 29, 2004. De Lima got away and rejoined the race, holding his leg, with around 15 minutes to run but lost the lead to Italian Stefano Baldini soon after. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Close
26 / 50
<p>China's Liu Xiang celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's 110 metres hurdle final ahead of France's Ladji Doucoure at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 27, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

China's Liu Xiang celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's 110 metres hurdle final ahead of France's Ladji Doucoure at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 27, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, July 26, 2012

China's Liu Xiang celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's 110 metres hurdle final ahead of France's Ladji Doucoure at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 27, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
27 / 50
<p>Morocco's Hicham El Guerrouj celebrates his two gold medals after winning the men's 5,000 meters final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 28, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Morocco's Hicham El Guerrouj celebrates his two gold medals after winning the men's 5,000 meters final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 28, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Morocco's Hicham El Guerrouj celebrates his two gold medals after winning the men's 5,000 meters final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 28, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
28 / 50
<p>Justin Gatlin of the U.S. celebrates winning the men's 100 metres final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, August 22, 2004. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Justin Gatlin of the U.S. celebrates winning the men's 100 metres final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, August 22, 2004. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Justin Gatlin of the U.S. celebrates winning the men's 100 metres final at the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, August 22, 2004. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
29 / 50
<p>Britain's Paula Radcliffe cries in a vehicle after retiring from the women's Marathon in the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 22, 2004. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis </p>

Britain's Paula Radcliffe cries in a vehicle after retiring from the women's Marathon in the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 22, 2004. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Britain's Paula Radcliffe cries in a vehicle after retiring from the women's Marathon in the Athens 2004 Olympic Games August 22, 2004. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
30 / 50
<p>An athlete runs past a statue during his last lap in men's marathon of Athens Olympic Games August 29, 2004. Vanderlei de Lima of Brazil was pushed off the road by a lone spectator while leading the men's Olympic marathon on Sunday, the final event of the Games. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

An athlete runs past a statue during his last lap in men's marathon of Athens Olympic Games August 29, 2004. Vanderlei de Lima of Brazil was pushed off the road by a lone spectator while leading the men's Olympic marathon on Sunday, the final event...more

Thursday, July 26, 2012

An athlete runs past a statue during his last lap in men's marathon of Athens Olympic Games August 29, 2004. Vanderlei de Lima of Brazil was pushed off the road by a lone spectator while leading the men's Olympic marathon on Sunday, the final event of the Games. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
31 / 50
<p>A Spanish gymnast points her toe on the beam during the women's qualification for the Artistic Gymnastics at Sydney's SuperDome, September 17, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A Spanish gymnast points her toe on the beam during the women's qualification for the Artistic Gymnastics at Sydney's SuperDome, September 17, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A Spanish gymnast points her toe on the beam during the women's qualification for the Artistic Gymnastics at Sydney's SuperDome, September 17, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
32 / 50
<p>Fireworks light up Sydney's Harbour Bridge during the closing ceremony of the XXVII Olympiad in Sydney October 1, 2000. REUTERS/Mark Baker</p>

Fireworks light up Sydney's Harbour Bridge during the closing ceremony of the XXVII Olympiad in Sydney October 1, 2000. REUTERS/Mark Baker

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Fireworks light up Sydney's Harbour Bridge during the closing ceremony of the XXVII Olympiad in Sydney October 1, 2000. REUTERS/Mark Baker

Close
33 / 50
<p>Australia's Ian Thorpe (R) celebrates with teammates Michael Klim (2nd R), Chris Fydler, and Ashley Callus (L) after winning gold and setting a new world record in the men's 4X100m freestyle relay event at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games September 16, 2000. REUTERS/Michael Leckel</p>

Australia's Ian Thorpe (R) celebrates with teammates Michael Klim (2nd R), Chris Fydler, and Ashley Callus (L) after winning gold and setting a new world record in the men's 4X100m freestyle relay event at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games September 16,...more

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Australia's Ian Thorpe (R) celebrates with teammates Michael Klim (2nd R), Chris Fydler, and Ashley Callus (L) after winning gold and setting a new world record in the men's 4X100m freestyle relay event at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games September 16, 2000. REUTERS/Michael Leckel

Close
34 / 50
<p>Australia's Luc Longley (R) eyes the ball through the basket beside French captain Jim Bilba during the men's semifinal basketball match at the Olympic Games in Sydney September 29, 2000. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

Australia's Luc Longley (R) eyes the ball through the basket beside French captain Jim Bilba during the men's semifinal basketball match at the Olympic Games in Sydney September 29, 2000. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Australia's Luc Longley (R) eyes the ball through the basket beside French captain Jim Bilba during the men's semifinal basketball match at the Olympic Games in Sydney September 29, 2000. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
35 / 50
<p>Australia's Cathy Freeman takes off her hat after winning the women's 400m final at the Sydney Olympic Games, September 25, 2000. REUTERS/Ian Waldie</p>

Australia's Cathy Freeman takes off her hat after winning the women's 400m final at the Sydney Olympic Games, September 25, 2000. REUTERS/Ian Waldie

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Australia's Cathy Freeman takes off her hat after winning the women's 400m final at the Sydney Olympic Games, September 25, 2000. REUTERS/Ian Waldie

Close
36 / 50
<p>Marion Jones from the USA celebrates her win in the women's 100m final at the Sydney Olympic Games, September 23, 2000. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Marion Jones from the USA celebrates her win in the women's 100m final at the Sydney Olympic Games, September 23, 2000. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Marion Jones from the USA celebrates her win in the women's 100m final at the Sydney Olympic Games, September 23, 2000. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
37 / 50
<p>Heidi Rakels (Blue) of Belgium is wrapped around Karin Kienhuis of the Netherlands during their women's judo under 78kg preliminaries, September 21, 2000. REUTERS/Andrew Wong</p>

Heidi Rakels (Blue) of Belgium is wrapped around Karin Kienhuis of the Netherlands during their women's judo under 78kg preliminaries, September 21, 2000. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Heidi Rakels (Blue) of Belgium is wrapped around Karin Kienhuis of the Netherlands during their women's judo under 78kg preliminaries, September 21, 2000. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

Close
38 / 50
<p>Maurice Greene from the USA carries his nation's flag following his team's victory in the men's 4X100m relay final at the Sydney Olympics September 30, 2000. REUTERS/Ian Waldie</p>

Maurice Greene from the USA carries his nation's flag following his team's victory in the men's 4X100m relay final at the Sydney Olympics September 30, 2000. REUTERS/Ian Waldie

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Maurice Greene from the USA carries his nation's flag following his team's victory in the men's 4X100m relay final at the Sydney Olympics September 30, 2000. REUTERS/Ian Waldie

Close
39 / 50
<p>Matthew Pinsent, Steve Redgrave and James Cracknell (L to R) celebrate after winning the gold medal in the men's coxless four rowing event at the Sydney Olympics September 23, 2000. Great Britain won the gold medal ahead of Italy and Australia. Redgrave claimed his fifth gold in successive Olympics. Redgrave won his first gold in the coxed fours in Los Angeles in 1984 followed up with wins in the men's coxless pairs at at Seoul (1988), Barcelona (1992) and Atlanta (1996). REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Matthew Pinsent, Steve Redgrave and James Cracknell (L to R) celebrate after winning the gold medal in the men's coxless four rowing event at the Sydney Olympics September 23, 2000. Great Britain won the gold medal ahead of Italy and Australia....more

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Matthew Pinsent, Steve Redgrave and James Cracknell (L to R) celebrate after winning the gold medal in the men's coxless four rowing event at the Sydney Olympics September 23, 2000. Great Britain won the gold medal ahead of Italy and Australia. Redgrave claimed his fifth gold in successive Olympics. Redgrave won his first gold in the coxed fours in Los Angeles in 1984 followed up with wins in the men's coxless pairs at at Seoul (1988), Barcelona (1992) and Atlanta (1996). REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
40 / 50
<p>A shadow of a member of the Australian volleyball team smashes the ball over the net during a practice session at Bondi beach in Sydney September 13, 2000. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty </p>

A shadow of a member of the Australian volleyball team smashes the ball over the net during a practice session at Bondi beach in Sydney September 13, 2000. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Thursday, July 26, 2012

A shadow of a member of the Australian volleyball team smashes the ball over the net during a practice session at Bondi beach in Sydney September 13, 2000. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Close
41 / 50
<p>Multiple exposure photograph of Romanian gymnast Lavinia Milosovici going through her routine in preparation for the 1996 Summer Olympic Games, July 16, 1996 in Atlanta. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Multiple exposure photograph of Romanian gymnast Lavinia Milosovici going through her routine in preparation for the 1996 Summer Olympic Games, July 16, 1996 in Atlanta. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Multiple exposure photograph of Romanian gymnast Lavinia Milosovici going through her routine in preparation for the 1996 Summer Olympic Games, July 16, 1996 in Atlanta. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
42 / 50
<p>USA's Michael Johnson celebrates as he runs by the stadium clock with his new world record of 19.32 posted after he broke his old record in the men's 200 meter final at Olympic Stadium in Atlanta, August 1, 1996. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

USA's Michael Johnson celebrates as he runs by the stadium clock with his new world record of 19.32 posted after he broke his old record in the men's 200 meter final at Olympic Stadium in Atlanta, August 1, 1996. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Thursday, July 26, 2012

USA's Michael Johnson celebrates as he runs by the stadium clock with his new world record of 19.32 posted after he broke his old record in the men's 200 meter final at Olympic Stadium in Atlanta, August 1, 1996. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
43 / 50
<p>Members of the United States Dream Team, from left to right, Coach Lenny Wilkens, Hakeem Olajuwon, Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal, Ali, Mitch Richmond, Gary Payton, Charles Barkley, Grant Hill, and David Robinson, congratulate former boxer Muhammed Ali after he was presented with a gold medal during half-time at the gold medal basketball game, August 3, 1996. REUTERS/Gary A. Cameron </p>

Members of the United States Dream Team, from left to right, Coach Lenny Wilkens, Hakeem Olajuwon, Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal, Ali, Mitch Richmond, Gary Payton, Charles Barkley, Grant Hill, and David Robinson, congratulate former boxer Muhammed...more

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Members of the United States Dream Team, from left to right, Coach Lenny Wilkens, Hakeem Olajuwon, Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal, Ali, Mitch Richmond, Gary Payton, Charles Barkley, Grant Hill, and David Robinson, congratulate former boxer Muhammed Ali after he was presented with a gold medal during half-time at the gold medal basketball game, August 3, 1996. REUTERS/Gary A. Cameron

Close
44 / 50
<p>Amy van Dyken celebrates after defeating world champion Le Jingyi of China in the 50-meter freestyle at the Summer Olympics in Atlanta, July 26, 1996. Van Dyken, who suffered from asthma, became the first American woman to win four gold medals in one Olympics. She also won gold in the 100 butterfly, the 400 freestyle relay and 400 medley relay. REUTERS/Nick Didlick </p>

Amy van Dyken celebrates after defeating world champion Le Jingyi of China in the 50-meter freestyle at the Summer Olympics in Atlanta, July 26, 1996. Van Dyken, who suffered from asthma, became the first American woman to win four gold medals in one...more

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Amy van Dyken celebrates after defeating world champion Le Jingyi of China in the 50-meter freestyle at the Summer Olympics in Atlanta, July 26, 1996. Van Dyken, who suffered from asthma, became the first American woman to win four gold medals in one Olympics. She also won gold in the 100 butterfly, the 400 freestyle relay and 400 medley relay. REUTERS/Nick Didlick

Close
45 / 50
<p>Fatuma Roba of Ethiopia takes a victory lap around the Olympic Stadium after winning the gold medal in the women's marathon at the Centennial Olympic Games July 28, 1996. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Fatuma Roba of Ethiopia takes a victory lap around the Olympic Stadium after winning the gold medal in the women's marathon at the Centennial Olympic Games July 28, 1996. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Fatuma Roba of Ethiopia takes a victory lap around the Olympic Stadium after winning the gold medal in the women's marathon at the Centennial Olympic Games July 28, 1996. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
46 / 50
<p>Carl Lewis of the USA celebrates victory in the men's 4 x 100m relay at the Barcelona Olympics August 8, 1992. Nigerian Davidson Ezinwa is at left. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Carl Lewis of the USA celebrates victory in the men's 4 x 100m relay at the Barcelona Olympics August 8, 1992. Nigerian Davidson Ezinwa is at left. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Carl Lewis of the USA celebrates victory in the men's 4 x 100m relay at the Barcelona Olympics August 8, 1992. Nigerian Davidson Ezinwa is at left. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
47 / 50
<p>Sprinter Ben Johnson wins the gold medal in the 100m sprint in Seoul in September 1988. Behind him are Calvin Smith, Linford Christie and Carl Lewis. Johnson later lost the medal when he tested positive for steroids. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Sprinter Ben Johnson wins the gold medal in the 100m sprint in Seoul in September 1988. Behind him are Calvin Smith, Linford Christie and Carl Lewis. Johnson later lost the medal when he tested positive for steroids. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Sprinter Ben Johnson wins the gold medal in the 100m sprint in Seoul in September 1988. Behind him are Calvin Smith, Linford Christie and Carl Lewis. Johnson later lost the medal when he tested positive for steroids. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
48 / 50
<p>Florence Griffith Joyner celebrates after winning the women's 100 meter dash at the 1988 Seoul Olympics September 25, 1988. REUTERS/Nick Didlick </p>

Florence Griffith Joyner celebrates after winning the women's 100 meter dash at the 1988 Seoul Olympics September 25, 1988. REUTERS/Nick Didlick

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Florence Griffith Joyner celebrates after winning the women's 100 meter dash at the 1988 Seoul Olympics September 25, 1988. REUTERS/Nick Didlick

Close
49 / 50
<p>Carl Lewis prays after being presented his gold medal for winning the 100m sprint at the Los Angeles Olympics August 4, 1984. REUTERS/Andy Clark </p>

Carl Lewis prays after being presented his gold medal for winning the 100m sprint at the Los Angeles Olympics August 4, 1984. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Thursday, July 26, 2012

Carl Lewis prays after being presented his gold medal for winning the 100m sprint at the Los Angeles Olympics August 4, 1984. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
50 / 50
View Again
View Next
Inside the Olympic Village

Inside the Olympic Village

Next Slideshows

Inside the Olympic Village

Inside the Olympic Village

Where the athletes will live during the London Olympics.

25 Jul 2012
The world's fastest man

The world's fastest man

Usain Bolt poses alongside a London doubledecker.

24 Jul 2012
The Olympic venues

The Olympic venues

A sneak peek at the London 2012 Olympic venues.

24 Jul 2012
India vs Sri Lanka ODI

India vs Sri Lanka ODI

Pictures from the second one day international at Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

24 Jul 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast