Olympic portraits
Trampoline gymnast Dakota Earnest poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Paralympic sprinter Jerome Singleton poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Freestyle wrestler Jake Herbert poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rhythmic gymnast Julie Zetlin poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Boxer Errol Spence poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Water polo player Tony Azevedo poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Modern pentathlon athlete Margaux Isaksen poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Trampoline gymnast Logan Dooley poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Swimmer Michael Phelps poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Archer Jennifer Nichols poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sprinter Sanya Richards-Ross poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Decathlete Trey Hardee poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gymnast McKayla Maroney poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fencer Alexander Massialas poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Taekwondo fighter Diana Lopez poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fencer Tim Morehouse poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cyclist Sarah Hammer poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Beach volleyball players April Ross (L) and Jen Kessy pose for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Shooting athlete Joshua Richmond poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Diver Brittany Viola poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Badminton player Tony Gunawan poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gymnast Nastia Liukin poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long holds up a gold medal as she poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. Long won the gold medal in the Women's 100m Butterfly during the 2008 Beijing Paralympic...more
Cyclist Dotsie Bausch poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Archer Brady Ellison poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Table tennis player Ariel Hsing poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Swimmer Brendan Hansen poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gymnast Gabby Douglas poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Swimmer Eric Shanteau poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Archer Jennifer Nichols poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hurdler Lashinda Demus poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Paralympic cyclist Oz Sanchez poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Paralympic shooter Josh Olson poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Paralympic sitting volleyball player Kari Miller poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Paralympic cyclist Greta Neimanas poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
