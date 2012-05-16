Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 16, 2012 | 8:05am IST

Olympic portraits

<p>Trampoline gymnast Dakota Earnest poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Trampoline gymnast Dakota Earnest poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Trampoline gymnast Dakota Earnest poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Paralympic sprinter Jerome Singleton poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Paralympic sprinter Jerome Singleton poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Paralympic sprinter Jerome Singleton poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Freestyle wrestler Jake Herbert poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Freestyle wrestler Jake Herbert poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Freestyle wrestler Jake Herbert poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Rhythmic gymnast Julie Zetlin poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Rhythmic gymnast Julie Zetlin poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Rhythmic gymnast Julie Zetlin poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Boxer Errol Spence poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Boxer Errol Spence poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Boxer Errol Spence poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Water polo player Tony Azevedo poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Water polo player Tony Azevedo poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Water polo player Tony Azevedo poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Modern pentathlon athlete Margaux Isaksen poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Modern pentathlon athlete Margaux Isaksen poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Modern pentathlon athlete Margaux Isaksen poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Trampoline gymnast Logan Dooley poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Trampoline gymnast Logan Dooley poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Trampoline gymnast Logan Dooley poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Swimmer Michael Phelps poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Swimmer Michael Phelps poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Swimmer Michael Phelps poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Archer Jennifer Nichols poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Archer Jennifer Nichols poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Archer Jennifer Nichols poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Sprinter Sanya Richards-Ross poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Sprinter Sanya Richards-Ross poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Sprinter Sanya Richards-Ross poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Decathlete Trey Hardee poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Decathlete Trey Hardee poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Decathlete Trey Hardee poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Gymnast McKayla Maroney poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Gymnast McKayla Maroney poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Gymnast McKayla Maroney poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Fencer Alexander Massialas poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Fencer Alexander Massialas poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Fencer Alexander Massialas poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Taekwondo fighter Diana Lopez poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Taekwondo fighter Diana Lopez poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Taekwondo fighter Diana Lopez poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Fencer Tim Morehouse poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Fencer Tim Morehouse poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Fencer Tim Morehouse poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Cyclist Sarah Hammer poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Cyclist Sarah Hammer poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Cyclist Sarah Hammer poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Beach volleyball players April Ross (L) and Jen Kessy pose for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Beach volleyball players April Ross (L) and Jen Kessy pose for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Beach volleyball players April Ross (L) and Jen Kessy pose for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Shooting athlete Joshua Richmond poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Shooting athlete Joshua Richmond poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Shooting athlete Joshua Richmond poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Diver Brittany Viola poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Diver Brittany Viola poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Diver Brittany Viola poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Badminton player Tony Gunawan poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Badminton player Tony Gunawan poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Badminton player Tony Gunawan poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Gymnast Nastia Liukin poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Gymnast Nastia Liukin poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Gymnast Nastia Liukin poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long holds up a gold medal as she poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. Long won the gold medal in the Women's 100m Butterfly during the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long holds up a gold medal as she poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. Long won the gold medal in the Women's 100m Butterfly during the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long holds up a gold medal as she poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. Long won the gold medal in the Women's 100m Butterfly during the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Cyclist Dotsie Bausch poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Cyclist Dotsie Bausch poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Cyclist Dotsie Bausch poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Archer Brady Ellison poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Archer Brady Ellison poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Archer Brady Ellison poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Table tennis player Ariel Hsing poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Table tennis player Ariel Hsing poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Table tennis player Ariel Hsing poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Swimmer Brendan Hansen poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Swimmer Brendan Hansen poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Swimmer Brendan Hansen poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Gymnast Gabby Douglas poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Gymnast Gabby Douglas poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Gymnast Gabby Douglas poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Swimmer Eric Shanteau poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Swimmer Eric Shanteau poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Swimmer Eric Shanteau poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Archer Jennifer Nichols poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Archer Jennifer Nichols poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Archer Jennifer Nichols poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Hurdler Lashinda Demus poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Hurdler Lashinda Demus poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Hurdler Lashinda Demus poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Paralympic cyclist Oz Sanchez poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Paralympic cyclist Oz Sanchez poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Paralympic cyclist Oz Sanchez poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Paralympic shooter Josh Olson poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Paralympic shooter Josh Olson poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Paralympic shooter Josh Olson poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Paralympic sitting volleyball player Kari Miller poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Paralympic sitting volleyball player Kari Miller poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Paralympic sitting volleyball player Kari Miller poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Paralympic cyclist Greta Neimanas poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Paralympic cyclist Greta Neimanas poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 16, 2012

Paralympic cyclist Greta Neimanas poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

