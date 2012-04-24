Edition:
Olympic pub crawl

<p>Customers are seen inside the Little Driver pub in east London January 26, 2012. The antique Hoare's &amp; Co Brewery mirror, seen in the background, is estimated to be worth 15,000 pounds. The pub is one of many traditional east end pubs that are situated within a mile of the Olympic Park where the 2012 Olympic Games will take place this summer. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Customers are seen inside the Little Driver pub in east London January 26, 2012. The antique Hoare's & Co Brewery mirror, seen in the background, is estimated to be worth 15,000 pounds. The pub is one of many traditional east end pubs that are situated within a mile of the Olympic Park where the 2012 Olympic Games will take place this summer. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Landlord Keith Martin poses for a photograph with his dog Bluey at the Lord Cardigan pub in east London January 26, 2012. The pub is named after the Earl of Cardigan who led the Charge of the Light Brigade in the Crimean War. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Landlord Keith Martin poses for a photograph with his dog Bluey at the Lord Cardigan pub in east London January 26, 2012. The pub is named after the Earl of Cardigan who led the Charge of the Light Brigade in the Crimean War. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>A customer reads a newspaper at the Greyhound pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A customer reads a newspaper at the Greyhound pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A customer reads a newspaper at the Greyhound pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Customers play pool at the Widow's Son pub in east London February 2, 2012. The pub was known as the Bun House during the Napoleonic Wars as the only son of the widowed landlady went to fight in the navy, promising he would return by Easter, but never did. Refusing to believe her son was dead the widow put out the same string of hot-cross buns every Easter thereafter until she died. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Customers play pool at the Widow's Son pub in east London February 2, 2012. The pub was known as the Bun House during the Napoleonic Wars as the only son of the widowed landlady went to fight in the navy, promising he would return by Easter, but never did. Refusing to believe her son was dead the widow put out the same string of hot-cross buns every Easter thereafter until she died. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>A customer takes a drink inside The Albert pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A customer takes a drink inside The Albert pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A customer takes a drink inside The Albert pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Customers dine at the King Edward VII pub in east London January 21, 2012. The pub started life as the King of Prussia in 1765 but changed its name around 1914 at the start of World War I for patriotic reasons. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Customers dine at the King Edward VII pub in east London January 21, 2012. The pub started life as the King of Prussia in 1765 but changed its name around 1914 at the start of World War I for patriotic reasons. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Customers dine at the King Edward VII pub in east London January 21, 2012. The pub started life as the King of Prussia in 1765 but changed its name around 1914 at the start of World War I for patriotic reasons. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>A customer takes a drink at Ye Olde Black Bull pub in east London February 2, 2012. The building dates from 1892; however, there are records and an illustration of a pub of the same name on this site from the 17th century. In the 1970's England's World Cup winning captain Bobby Moore owned and renamed the pub Mooro's but it was burnt down the night before it was due to open. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

A customer takes a drink at Ye Olde Black Bull pub in east London February 2, 2012. The building dates from 1892; however, there are records and an illustration of a pub of the same name on this site from the 17th century. In the 1970's England's World Cup winning captain Bobby Moore owned and renamed the pub Mooro's but it was burnt down the night before it was due to open. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>A darts board is seen at the Bow Bells pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

A darts board is seen at the Bow Bells pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A darts board is seen at the Bow Bells pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>A barman passes a drink to a customer at The Bow Bells pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

A barman passes a drink to a customer at The Bow Bells pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A barman passes a drink to a customer at The Bow Bells pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>A customer is seen inside the Railway Tavern pub in east London February 2, 2012. Built around 1825, it is across the road from the athlete's village. The landlady for the past 40 years Jan Dooner said: "I'm hoping for some good business during the Games, whether they want to celebrate or drown their sorrows." REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A customer is seen inside the Railway Tavern pub in east London February 2, 2012. Built around 1825, it is across the road from the athlete's village. The landlady for the past 40 years Jan Dooner said: "I'm hoping for some good business during the Games, whether they want to celebrate or drown their sorrows." REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>The last orders bell is seen at The King Edward VII pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

The last orders bell is seen at The King Edward VII pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

The last orders bell is seen at The King Edward VII pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>A sign is seen at the Greyhound pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A sign is seen at the Greyhound pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A sign is seen at the Greyhound pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Landlord Keith Martin poses for a photograph at the Lord Cardigan pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Landlord Keith Martin poses for a photograph at the Lord Cardigan pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Landlord Keith Martin poses for a photograph at the Lord Cardigan pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>A mannequin is seen inside the Hospital Tavern in east London January 26, 2012. Dating from 1901, it is situated across the road from Homerton University Hospital. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

A mannequin is seen inside the Hospital Tavern in east London January 26, 2012. Dating from 1901, it is situated across the road from Homerton University Hospital. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A mannequin is seen inside the Hospital Tavern in east London January 26, 2012. Dating from 1901, it is situated across the road from Homerton University Hospital. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>A sign is seen at the Bow Bells pub in east London January 26, 2012. This pub is said to be haunted by a ghost that has a habit of flushing the ladies' toilet when patrons are sitting on it. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A sign is seen at the Bow Bells pub in east London January 26, 2012. This pub is said to be haunted by a ghost that has a habit of flushing the ladies' toilet when patrons are sitting on it. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A sign is seen at the Bow Bells pub in east London January 26, 2012. This pub is said to be haunted by a ghost that has a habit of flushing the ladies' toilet when patrons are sitting on it. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Customers drink in the Albert pub in east London January 26, 2012. The pub is located on Roman Road which dates back to Roman times, forming the London to Colchester road. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Customers drink in the Albert pub in east London January 26, 2012. The pub is located on Roman Road which dates back to Roman times, forming the London to Colchester road. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Customers drink in the Albert pub in east London January 26, 2012. The pub is located on Roman Road which dates back to Roman times, forming the London to Colchester road. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>The landlady at The Greyhound pub pours a drink in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

The landlady at The Greyhound pub pours a drink in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

The landlady at The Greyhound pub pours a drink in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Bottles of alcohol are seen at The Lord Cardigan pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Bottles of alcohol are seen at The Lord Cardigan pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Bottles of alcohol are seen at The Lord Cardigan pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>A sign is seen in the window of The Adam and Eve pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

A sign is seen in the window of The Adam and Eve pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A sign is seen in the window of The Adam and Eve pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>The landlord of The Hospital Tavern poses for a photograph in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

The landlord of The Hospital Tavern poses for a photograph in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

The landlord of The Hospital Tavern poses for a photograph in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>The King Edward VII pub sign is seen in east London January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

The King Edward VII pub sign is seen in east London January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

The King Edward VII pub sign is seen in east London January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Family photographs are seen at The Greyhound pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Family photographs are seen at The Greyhound pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Family photographs are seen at The Greyhound pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>A view shows the Builders Arms pub in east London February 2, 2012. The pub is frequented by workers from the Olympic site but only after work as alcohol is forbidden by the authorities during work hours. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

A view shows the Builders Arms pub in east London February 2, 2012. The pub is frequented by workers from the Olympic site but only after work as alcohol is forbidden by the authorities during work hours. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A view shows the Builders Arms pub in east London February 2, 2012. The pub is frequented by workers from the Olympic site but only after work as alcohol is forbidden by the authorities during work hours. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>The landlord's dog is seen at The Lord Cardigan pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

The landlord's dog is seen at The Lord Cardigan pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

The landlord's dog is seen at The Lord Cardigan pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>The Albert pub is seen in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

The Albert pub is seen in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

The Albert pub is seen in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>Food and drink are seen at the Railway Tavern pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Food and drink are seen at the Railway Tavern pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Food and drink are seen at the Railway Tavern pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>An L-shaped pool table is seen inside the Adam and Eve pub in east London January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

An L-shaped pool table is seen inside the Adam and Eve pub in east London January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

An L-shaped pool table is seen inside the Adam and Eve pub in east London January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>The door to the lounge bar at The King Edward VII pub is seen in east London January 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

The door to the lounge bar at The King Edward VII pub is seen in east London January 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

The door to the lounge bar at The King Edward VII pub is seen in east London January 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>A sign is seen at The Lord Cardigan pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

A sign is seen at The Lord Cardigan pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A sign is seen at The Lord Cardigan pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>The Gun pub is seen in east London January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

The Gun pub is seen in east London January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

The Gun pub is seen in east London January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>A barman talks to a customer at The Bow Bells pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A barman talks to a customer at The Bow Bells pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A barman talks to a customer at The Bow Bells pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>A brand of beer is seen on a pump at the Railway Tavern pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

A brand of beer is seen on a pump at the Railway Tavern pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A brand of beer is seen on a pump at the Railway Tavern pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>A barmaid pours a pint of beer at The Builders Arms pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

A barmaid pours a pint of beer at The Builders Arms pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A barmaid pours a pint of beer at The Builders Arms pub in east London February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>The menu board is seen inside the Little Driver pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

The menu board is seen inside the Little Driver pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

The menu board is seen inside the Little Driver pub in east London January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>A sign is seen outside the King's Head hotel in east London February 2, 2012. Dating from 1900, the owners changed the property in 2007 to a hotel but kept the pub sign outside. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

A sign is seen outside the King's Head hotel in east London February 2, 2012. Dating from 1900, the owners changed the property in 2007 to a hotel but kept the pub sign outside. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A sign is seen outside the King's Head hotel in east London February 2, 2012. Dating from 1900, the owners changed the property in 2007 to a hotel but kept the pub sign outside. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

