Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Aug 17, 2016 | 7:10am IST

Olympic runner stops to help competition

Abbey D'Agostino of USA sustains an injury next to Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand . REUTERS/Phil Noble

Abbey D'Agostino of USA sustains an injury next to Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand . REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Abbey D'Agostino of USA sustains an injury next to Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand . REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
1 / 7
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops running during the race to help fellow competitor Abbey D'Agostino of USA after D'Agostino suffered a cramp. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops running during the race to help fellow competitor Abbey D'Agostino of USA after D'Agostino suffered a cramp. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops running during the race to help fellow competitor Abbey D'Agostino of USA after D'Agostino suffered a cramp. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
2 / 7
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops to help Abbey D'Agostino of USA. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops to help Abbey D'Agostino of USA. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops to help Abbey D'Agostino of USA. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
3 / 7
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand and Abbey D'Agostino of USA embrace. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand and Abbey D'Agostino of USA embrace. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand and Abbey D'Agostino of USA embrace. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 7
Abbey D'Agostino of USA is helped by Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand after finishing the race. REUTERS/David Gray

Abbey D'Agostino of USA is helped by Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand after finishing the race. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Abbey D'Agostino of USA is helped by Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand after finishing the race. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
5 / 7
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand comforts Abbey D'Agostino of USA. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand comforts Abbey D'Agostino of USA. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand comforts Abbey D'Agostino of USA. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 7
Abbey D'Agostino of USA is helped from the track after finishing the race. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Abbey D'Agostino of USA is helped from the track after finishing the race. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Abbey D'Agostino of USA is helped from the track after finishing the race. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Dancing beneath the water

Dancing beneath the water

Next Slideshows

Dancing beneath the water

Dancing beneath the water

Synchronized swimmers reveal complex coordination under the water's surface at the Rio Olympics.

17 Aug 2016
The road to Mosul

The road to Mosul

Iraqi forces open a new front against Islamic State and further tighten their grip on Mosul.

17 Aug 2016
False start ends Olympic dream

False start ends Olympic dream

Wilhem Belocian of France reacts after a false start disqualified him from the hurdles competition.

17 Aug 2016
MSF hospital bombed in Yemen

MSF hospital bombed in Yemen

A Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a hospital operated by Medecins Sans Frontieres in northern Yemen on Monday, killing at least 11 people and wounding 19,...

16 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast