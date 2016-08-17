Olympic runner stops to help competition
Abbey D'Agostino of USA sustains an injury next to Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand . REUTERS/Phil Noble
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops running during the race to help fellow competitor Abbey D'Agostino of USA after D'Agostino suffered a cramp. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops to help Abbey D'Agostino of USA. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand and Abbey D'Agostino of USA embrace. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Abbey D'Agostino of USA is helped by Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand after finishing the race. REUTERS/David Gray
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand comforts Abbey D'Agostino of USA. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Abbey D'Agostino of USA is helped from the track after finishing the race. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
